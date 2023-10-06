All-Electric MG ZS EV Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 2.30 Lakh

MG Motor India has slashed the price of its electric SUV, the ZS EV in India by up to Rs. 2.30 lakh. Prices for the MG ZS EV now begin at Rs. 22.88 lakh and will go up to Rs. 25.90 lakh (ex-showroom India). The SUV continues to be offered in three variants – Excite, Exclusive and Exclusive Pro. While the standard car gets a dark grey interior, customers also have the option to go for the dual-tone Iconic Ivory interior for an additional premium of Rs. 10,000. This effectively takes the top-end price of the electric SUV to Rs. 26 lakh (ex-showroom).

Variant Ex-showroom price Exclusive Iconic Ivory Price Excite Rs. 22,88,000 NA Exclusive Rs. 24,99,800 Rs. 25,09,800 Exclusive Pro Rs. 25,89,800 Rs. 25,99,800

As for variant-wise pricing difference, the MG ZS EV Excite trim is now Rs. 50,000 less expensive than before, while the mid-spec Exclusive trim is Rs. 2.30 lakh cheaper now. At the same time, the top-end Exclusive Pro variant is around Rs. 2 lakh more affordable now. Interestingly, this could be the impact of the new Tata Nexon EV, which has upped the ante for the compact EV space by offering some best-in-segment features at an attractive price point.

The MG ZS EV comes with a 50.3 kWh battery pack that powers a Permanent Magnet Synchronous electric motor. The powertrain generates a total output of 174 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. The SUV offers a claimed range of 461 km on a single charge. The SUV comes with three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport, and it can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in about 8.5 seconds.

Earlier this year in July, MG updated the ZS EV with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The SUV gets 17 ADAS features, which include Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Speed Assist System (SAS), and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), among others.

Alongside, the EV continues to get other features such as a digital key, 10.11 inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, dual pane panoramic sky roof, along with safety features like a 360-degree camera with rear parking sensors, Hill Descent Control (HDC), and 6 airbags.