MG ZS EV Now Gets Level 2 ADAS: New Top Variant Priced At Rs 27.89 Lakh

MG has now equipped the ZS EV, its electric SUV, with level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The new, top-of-the-line variant with level-2 ADAS, now comes at an introductory price of Rs 27.89 lakh (ex-showroom), almost Rs 50,000 higher than the nearest Exclusive Ivory variant, which misses out on ADAS. The ZS EV starts at a price tag of Rs 23.38 lakh and is one of the main contributors to the brand’s India sales figures.

The ZS EV gets 17 ADAS features

The ADAS on the ZS EV will work on three levels of sensitivity - low, medium and high, and will feature three warning systems – haptic, audio and visual. The ZS EV gets 17 ADAS features, which include Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Speed Assist System (SAS), and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), among others. Alongside, the EV continues to get other features such as a digital key, 10.11 inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, dual pane panoramic sky roof, along with safety features like 360-degree camera with rear parking sensors, Hill Descent Control (HDC), and 6 airbags.

Coming to the powertrain, the SUV will continue to feature the 50.3 kWh battery pack that can provide a range of up to 461 km. The battery pack sends power to a synchronous electric motor, which churns out a maximum 174 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. The car comes with three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport does the 0-100 kmph sprint in just about 8.5 seconds.