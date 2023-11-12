Auto Sales October 2023: MG Motor India Registers 5,108 Unit Sales

MG Motor India has revealed its sales figures for October 2023. The car manufacturer managed to sell a total of 5,108 units. This marks a 17 per cent increase in sales compared to October 2022. In a month-over-month comparison to September 2023, when the company sold 5,003 units, there was a modest 2.09 per cent growth in sales.

Electric vehicles showcase a continued contribution to its sales, accounting for 25 per cent of the total sales. Moreover, in October 2023, MG reduced the prices of its electric SUV, the ZS EV, in India by up to Rs. 2.30 lakh. Consequently, the starting price for the MG ZS EV is now Rs. 22.88 lakh, with the highest variant priced at Rs. 25.90 lakh (ex-showroom India).

These price adjustments apply to specific variants, with the Excite trim now being Rs. 50,000 more affordable, the mid-spec Exclusive trim seeing a reduction of Rs. 2.30 lakh, and the top-end Exclusive Pro variant becoming around Rs. 2 lakh more cost-effective.

As part of its centenary year celebrations, MG Motor India has introduced special benefits and anniversary pricing for both existing and potential customers. MG's current portfolio in India includes the Comet EV, ZS EV, Astor, Hector, Hector+ and Gloster.