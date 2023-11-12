Auto Sales October 2023: MG Motor India Registers 5,108 Unit Sales

Login

Auto Sales October 2023: MG Motor India Registers5,108 Unit Sales

Electric vehicles showcase a continued contribution to sales, accounting for 25 per cent of the total sales
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

01-Nov-23 03:57 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The car manufacturer managed to sell a total of 5,108 units
  • There was a mere month-over-month growth of 2.09 per cent in sales
  • In October 2023, MG reduced the price of the ZS EV

MG Motor India has revealed its sales figures for October 2023. The car manufacturer managed to sell a total of 5,108 units. This marks a 17 per cent increase in sales compared to October 2022. In a month-over-month comparison to September 2023, when the company sold 5,003 units, there was a modest 2.09 per cent growth in sales.

There was a mere month-over-month growth of 2.09 per cent in sales

 

Electric vehicles showcase a continued contribution to its sales, accounting for 25 per cent of the total sales. Moreover, in October 2023, MG reduced the prices of its electric SUV, the ZS EV, in India by up to Rs. 2.30 lakh. Consequently, the starting price for the MG ZS EV is now Rs. 22.88 lakh, with the highest variant priced at Rs. 25.90 lakh (ex-showroom India).

 

Also Read: All-Electric MG ZS EV Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 2.30 Lakh

 

Electric vehicles contributed 25 per cent of the total sales

 

These price adjustments apply to specific variants, with the Excite trim now being Rs. 50,000 more affordable, the mid-spec Exclusive trim seeing a reduction of Rs. 2.30 lakh, and the top-end Exclusive Pro variant becoming around Rs. 2 lakh more cost-effective.

 

Also Read: MG Astor Blackstorm Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 14.48 Lakh

 

The brand witnessed a 17 per cent increase in sales compared to October 2022

 

As part of its centenary year celebrations, MG Motor India has introduced special benefits and anniversary pricing for both existing and potential customers. MG's current portfolio in India includes the Comet EV, ZS EV, Astor, Hector, Hector+ and Gloster.

# MG Motor India# MG Motor India Sales# MG Sales October 2023# MG Motors India# MG Car Sales# MG Cars in India# MG electric car# MG Cars News# Sales Figures# Car sales in India
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Secondary Banner

Popular MG Models

MG Comet EV
MG Comet EV

₹ 8.63 - 10.63 Lakh

MG Hector
MG Hector

₹ 14.73 - 22.32 Lakh

MG Gloster
MG Gloster

₹ 32.6 - 43.08 Lakh

MG Astor
MG Astor

₹ 10.31 - 18.69 Lakh

MG ZS EV
MG ZS EV

₹ 22.88 - 26 Lakh

MG Hector Plus
MG Hector Plus

₹ 17.5 - 23.17 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Suzuki Motorcycle India Records Highest-Ever Domestic Sales Of 84,302 Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Suzuki Motorcycle India Records Highest-Ever Domestic Sales Of 84,302 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-18178 second ago

SMIPL sold a total of 100,507 units in October 2023, marking 14.4 per cent growth compared to the same period in the previous year

Auto Sales October 2023: Maruti Suzuki Sees Best-Ever Sales At Over 1.99 Lakh Units
Auto Sales October 2023: Maruti Suzuki Sees Best-Ever Sales At Over 1.99 Lakh Units
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

-15938 second ago

Maruti Suzuki India bested its August, 2023 sales record by more than 10,000 units

2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.95 Lakh
2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.95 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14189 second ago

There are only two Tiger 900 models on sale now – Tiger 900 GT and Tiger 900 Rally Pro.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launch On November 2
Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launch On November 2
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-12691 second ago

The Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition was first unveiled earlier this year and featured a few cometic tweaks over the standard vehicle

Auto Sales October 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reports 66 Per Cent Growth In Sales
Auto Sales October 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reports 66 Per Cent Growth In Sales
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-11081 second ago

Additionally, the brand also revealed that it sold approximately 1.92 lakh units in the first 7 months of 2023

Auto Sales October 2023: Mahindra Registers Highest Ever SUV Sales Of 43,708 Units In India
Auto Sales October 2023: Mahindra Registers Highest Ever SUV Sales Of 43,708 Units In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-7597 second ago

The company's overall auto sales for the month reached 80,679 vehicles, marking a 32 per cent growth, including exports

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Ola Electric Registers Sales Of 24,000 Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Ola Electric Registers Sales Of 24,000 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-7216 second ago

During the festive period of Navratri and Dussehra, Ola Electric witnessed a 2.5-fold increase in sales compared to the corresponding period last year

Auto Sales October 2023: Hyundai India Reports A Growth Of Over 18% YoY
Auto Sales October 2023: Hyundai India Reports A Growth Of Over 18% YoY
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7064 second ago

In October 2023, Hyundai's total sales stood at 68,728 units, witnessing a year-over-year growth of 18.48 per cent, compared to the 58,006 vehicles sold in October 2022.

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The ID.7 Tourer will be manufactured alongside the ID.7 sedan in Emden

Tata Motors Awarded Rs 765.78 Crore Compensation in Singur Manufacturing Plant Dispute
Tata Motors Awarded Rs 765.78 Crore Compensation in Singur Manufacturing Plant Dispute
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The plant was initially made for the production of Nano cars

Auto Sales October 2023: Mahindra Registers Highest Ever SUV Sales Of 43,708 Units In India
Auto Sales October 2023: Mahindra Registers Highest Ever SUV Sales Of 43,708 Units In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-7597 second ago

The company's overall auto sales for the month reached 80,679 vehicles, marking a 32 per cent growth, including exports

TVS iQube Electric Scooter Surpasses 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone
TVS iQube Electric Scooter Surpasses 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

This accomplishment was realised within a span of 45 months since the initial launch of the iQube in January 2020

India's Vehicle Retail Grows 20 Per Cent YoY; Up 14 Per Cent Over Pre-Covid Level
India's Vehicle Retail Grows 20 Per Cent YoY; Up 14 Per Cent Over Pre-Covid Level
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 days ago

As per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), India's total vehicle retail sales for September 2023 stood at 18,82,071 units,

MG Motor India's New Compact SUV To Arrive Later This Year
MG Motor India's New Compact SUV To Arrive Later This Year
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

27 days ago

Morris Garages India will be launching a new compact SUV in India this year. Slated to be positioned below the MG Hector, the new SUV will be the most affordable offering from the company in India.

Auto Sales September 2023: MG Motor India Registered Sales Of 5,003 Units
Auto Sales September 2023: MG Motor India Registered Sales Of 5,003 Units
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

28 days ago

EVs accounted for approximately 25 per cent of MG Motor India's total sales

c&b icon

Trending Vehicles In India

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Sales October 2023: MG Motor India Registers 5,108 Unit Sales
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved