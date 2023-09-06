MG Astor Blackstorm Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 14.48 Lakh

MG Motor India has launched the 2023 Astor Blackstorm edition. This special version of the compact SUV boasts an all-black design, taking inspiration from the Gloster Blackstorm SUV's styling. The Astor Blackstorm edition is based on the Smart variant and is available in both Manual and Automatic transmission options. The former is priced at Rs 14.48 lakh, while the latter is priced at Rs 15.77 lakh, (all prices ex-showroom).

Variants MT CVT MG Astor Blackstorm Edition Rs 14.48 lakh Rs 15.77 lakh

As compared to standard variants, the differences are primarily in terms of style, as the mechanical components remain unchanged. However, the standard Smart variant (MT) comes with a sticker price of Rs 14.21 lakh (ex-showroom)

The SUV prominently displays the 'Blackstorm' emblem on its front fenders

The exterior of the Astor Blackstorm gets a matte black colour scheme, black alloy wheels featuring red front brake calipers, and smoked-black finish headlamps. Additionally, it showcases an All-Black Honeycomb pattern Grille, glossy Black Door Garnish, and Black Finish Roof Rails. The SUV prominently displays the 'Blackstorm' emblem on its front fenders.

The interior features Tuxedo Black Upholstery with contrasting red stitching

Inside, the theme continues with an all-black interior adorned with red accents. The interior features Tuxedo Black Upholstery with contrasting red stitching and Sangria red-themed AC Vents. Moreover, the Astor Blackstorm is equipped with JBL speakers, which can be installed at authorized MG dealerships across India.

The Astor Blackstorm edition retains its original mechanical specifications

Despite these cosmetic changes, the Astor Blackstorm edition retains its original mechanical specifications. It is powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 109 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque. The special edition will be offered in both manual and CVT guise.