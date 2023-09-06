Login

MG Astor Blackstorm Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 14.48 Lakh

The new MG Astor Blackstorm edition is offered in both MT and CVT powertrains.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

06-Sep-23 02:09 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Gets the black treatment throughout
  • Available in two variants
  • The engine options remain unchanged

MG Motor India has launched the 2023 Astor Blackstorm edition. This special version of the compact SUV boasts an all-black design, taking inspiration from the Gloster Blackstorm SUV's styling. The Astor Blackstorm edition is based on the Smart variant and is available in both Manual and Automatic transmission options. The former is priced at Rs 14.48 lakh, while the latter is priced at Rs 15.77 lakh, (all prices ex-showroom). 

VariantsMTCVT
MG Astor Blackstorm EditionRs 14.48 lakhRs 15.77 lakh

As compared to standard variants, the differences are primarily in terms of style, as the mechanical components remain unchanged. However, the standard Smart variant (MT) comes with a sticker price of Rs 14.21 lakh (ex-showroom)

 

 The SUV prominently displays the 'Blackstorm' emblem on its front fenders

 

The exterior of the Astor Blackstorm gets a matte black colour scheme, black alloy wheels featuring red front brake calipers, and smoked-black finish headlamps. Additionally, it showcases an All-Black Honeycomb pattern Grille, glossy Black Door Garnish, and Black Finish Roof Rails. The SUV prominently displays the 'Blackstorm' emblem on its front fenders. 

 

Also Read: MG Gloster Blackstorm Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 40.29 Lakh

 

The interior features Tuxedo Black Upholstery with contrasting red stitching

 

Inside, the theme continues with an all-black interior adorned with red accents. The interior features Tuxedo Black Upholstery with contrasting red stitching and Sangria red-themed AC Vents. Moreover, the Astor Blackstorm is equipped with JBL speakers, which can be installed at authorized MG dealerships across India.

 

The Astor Blackstorm edition retains its original mechanical specifications

 

Despite these cosmetic changes, the Astor Blackstorm edition retains its original mechanical specifications. It is powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 109 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque. The special edition will be offered in both manual and CVT guise.

# MG Motor India# MG Astor Compact SUV# MG Astor Blackstorm edition# Astor Blackstorm edition# Blackstorm edition# MG Motor India Sales# Black Edition

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Research More on Astor

MG Astor
8.5
0
10
MG Astor

Starts at ₹ 10.31 - 18.69 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Astor Specifications
View Astor Features

Popular MG Models

MG Hector
MG Hector

₹ 14.73 - 22.32 Lakh

MG ZS EV
MG ZS EV

₹ 23.38 - 28 Lakh

MG Gloster
MG Gloster

₹ 32.6 - 43.08 Lakh

MG Astor
MG Astor

₹ 10.31 - 18.69 Lakh

MG Hector Plus
MG Hector Plus

₹ 17.5 - 23.17 Lakh

MG Comet EV
MG Comet EV

₹ 8.63 - 10.63 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Aprilia RS440
Aprilia RS440

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 7, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • MG Astor Blackstorm Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 14.48 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn