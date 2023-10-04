Auto Sales September 2023: MG Motor India Registered Sales Of 5,003 Units

MG Motor India has reported retail sales figures for the month of September 2023. The company announced that it achieved sales of 5,003 units during this period, marking an overall growth of 31 per cent compared to its sales figures for September 2022. The brand further states that EVs accounted for approximately 25 per cent of the total sales for the automaker.

It's worth noting that MG Motor India had reported sales figures of 4,185 units for the preceding month i.e August 2023. This marked a year-on-year growth of approximately 10 per cent over the same period last year.

As part of its centenary year celebrations, MG Motor India has introduced benefits and exclusive anniversary pricing for existing and potential customers. The current portfolio that MG offers in India consists of the Comet EV, Astor, Hector, ZS EV and the Gloster.



Written by:- Ronit Agarwal