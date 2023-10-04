Auto Sales September 2023: MG Motor India Registered Sales Of 5,003 Units
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
04-Oct-23 11:00 AM IST
Highlights
- Marks a substantial 31 per cent increase compared to sales figures for September 2022
- MG Motor India introduced benefits and special anniversary pricing for both current and potential customers on their 100th anniversary
- September marks sales of 818 more vehicles in comparison to August 2023
MG Motor India has reported retail sales figures for the month of September 2023. The company announced that it achieved sales of 5,003 units during this period, marking an overall growth of 31 per cent compared to its sales figures for September 2022. The brand further states that EVs accounted for approximately 25 per cent of the total sales for the automaker.
Also Read: Auto Sales September 2023: Mahindra Reports Highest Ever Monthly SUV Sales
It's worth noting that MG Motor India had reported sales figures of 4,185 units for the preceding month i.e August 2023. This marked a year-on-year growth of approximately 10 per cent over the same period last year.
As part of its centenary year celebrations, MG Motor India has introduced benefits and exclusive anniversary pricing for existing and potential customers. The current portfolio that MG offers in India consists of the Comet EV, Astor, Hector, ZS EV and the Gloster.
Written by:- Ronit Agarwal
