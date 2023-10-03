Auto Sales September 2023: Mahindra Reports Highest Ever Monthly SUV Sales

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has reported sales for the month of September 2023 reporting a 17 per cent cumulative growth year-on-year. The carmaker sold 75,604 units in the month, up from 64,486 units in September 2022. The company reported its best-ever monthly SUV sales in the month with 41,267 units retailed in the domestic market, up from 37,270 units in August 2023. This also marks the third consecutive month with the highest sales in this segment.

Total passenger vehicle sales for the month stood at 42,260 inclusive of exports.

Speaking on the company's performance Veejay Nakra, President of, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We are excited to achieve our highest ever sales of SUVs for the third consecutive month. This month we saw a growth of 20% with 41,267 vehicles. We also registered an overall growth of 17%. In September, we also crossed the 1 lakh unit mark for our Bolero Maxx Pickup trucks, making it the fastest selling pick up in the country to reach that mark. While demand for our key SUV brands continues to be strong, we are keeping a close watch on the availability of semiconductors and select components to meet the strong festive season demand”.

As for the commercial vehicles, a total of 23,997 units were sold in the domestic market - up from 23,613 units August 2023. Year-on-year the sales in the sub-2 tonne light commercial vehicle category declined 11 per cent from 4,452 units in September 2022 to 3,941 units in 2023. The 2 to 3.5 tonne LCV segment meanwhile reported a 15 per cent sales growth climbing to 18,917 units from 16,413 units last year. Sales in the 3.5 tonne and greater LCV and Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle category grew a notable 42 per cent from 801 units last year to 1,139 units.

Three-wheeler sales meanwhile were up 37 per cent to 7,921 units. Total exports however shrunk 5 per cent from 2,538 units to 2,419 units.



