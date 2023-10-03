Login

Auto Sales September 2023: Mahindra Reports Highest Ever Monthly SUV Sales

The company sold 41,267 utility vehicles in the Indian markets marking a 20 per cent growth year-on-year.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

03-Oct-23 04:03 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • SUV sales for the month stood at 41,267 units in domestic market
  • Overall sales grew 17 per cent year-on-year
  • SUV sales up 20 per cent year-on-year

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has reported sales for the month of September 2023 reporting a 17 per cent cumulative growth year-on-year. The carmaker sold 75,604 units in the month, up from 64,486 units in September 2022. The company reported its best-ever monthly SUV sales in the month with 41,267 units retailed in the domestic market, up from 37,270 units in August 2023. This also marks the third consecutive month with the highest sales in this segment.

 

Total passenger vehicle sales for the month stood at 42,260 inclusive of exports.  

Speaking on the company's performance Veejay Nakra, President of, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We are excited to achieve our highest ever sales of SUVs for the third consecutive month. This month we saw a growth of 20% with 41,267 vehicles. We also registered an overall growth of 17%. In September, we also crossed the 1 lakh unit mark for our Bolero Maxx Pickup trucks, making it the fastest selling pick up in the country to reach that mark. While demand for our key SUV brands continues to be strong, we are keeping a close watch on the availability of semiconductors and select components to meet the strong festive season demand”.

As for the commercial vehicles, a total of 23,997 units were sold in the domestic market - up from 23,613 units August 2023. Year-on-year the sales in the sub-2 tonne light commercial vehicle category declined 11 per cent from 4,452 units in September 2022 to 3,941 units in 2023. The 2 to 3.5 tonne LCV segment meanwhile reported a 15 per cent sales growth climbing to 18,917 units from 16,413 units last year. Sales in the 3.5 tonne and greater LCV and Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle category grew a notable 42 per cent from 801 units last year to 1,139 units.

 

Three-wheeler sales meanwhile were up 37 per cent to 7,921 units. Total exports however shrunk 5 per cent from 2,538 units to 2,419 units.


 

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra# Mahindra Automotive# Mahindra Sales# Sales Figures# Mahindra SUVs

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
7.4
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
67,685 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda City
7.2
0
10
2014 Honda City
19,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
₹ 13,998/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2020 Hyundai Venue
8.3
0
10
2020 Hyundai Venue
45,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
₹ 20,095/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra KUV100
8.0
0
10
2016 Mahindra KUV100
38,749 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 4.50 L
₹ 10,078/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2016 Ford EcoSport
2016 Ford EcoSport
48,139 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 15,118/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2015 Toyota Corolla Altis
2015 Toyota Corolla Altis
67,255 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2013 Skoda Superb
2013 Skoda Superb
67,615 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 14,272/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta
2015 Hyundai Creta
60,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra KUV100
8.3
0
10
2017 Mahindra KUV100
13,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.50 L
₹ 10,078/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2016 Ford EcoSport
7.6
0
10
2016 Ford EcoSport
48,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 6.50 L
₹ 14,558/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Triumph Scrambler 400 X India Launch Confirmed This Month
Triumph Scrambler 400 X India Launch Confirmed This Month
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16905 second ago

Triumph Motorcycles India will announce the prices of the Scrambler 400 X in the middle of this month. It is essentially the Scrambler version of the Speed 400, getting the same engine and similar specifications.

Tata Safari Facelift Showcased In Official Video; Bookings Open October 6
Tata Safari Facelift Showcased In Official Video; Bookings Open October 6
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-6885 second ago

The Safari will get a redesigned front-end with a light bar linking the LED DRLs, a redesigned grille and a new bumper.

Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Gain New Features; Virtus Matte Edition Prices Revealed
Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Gain New Features; Virtus Matte Edition Prices Revealed
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-3493 second ago

The brand has expanded its GT Edge Collection with the launch of the Virtus Matte Edition wearing the Carbon Steel Grey Matte paint.

Tata Harrier Facelift Previewed Ahead Of Launch, Bookings Open October 6
Tata Harrier Facelift Previewed Ahead Of Launch, Bookings Open October 6
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-2974 second ago

A midlife update for Tata’s five-seat SUV will bring styling changes inspired by the Harrier EV concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023.

Harley-Davidson X440 Deliveries To Commence From October 15
Harley-Davidson X440 Deliveries To Commence From October 15
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1370 second ago

Bookings for the made-in-India Harley-Davidson X440, manufactured by Hero MotoCorp, will reopen from October 16, 2023.

Honda City Elegant Edition, Amaze Elite Edition Launched In India
Honda City Elegant Edition, Amaze Elite Edition Launched In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The special-edition Honda City and Amaze are offered in both MT and CVT automatic options

Hero Karizma XMR Price Hiked By Rs 7000; Now Priced At 1.80 Lakh
Hero Karizma XMR Price Hiked By Rs 7000; Now Priced At 1.80 Lakh
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The motorcycle was launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom)

Auto Sales September 2023: Mahindra Reports Highest Ever Monthly SUV Sales
Auto Sales September 2023: Mahindra Reports Highest Ever Monthly SUV Sales
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The company sold 41,267 utility vehicles in the Indian markets marking a 20 per cent growth year-on-year.

Hyundai Makes Six Airbags Standard For All Its Cars And SUVs In India
Hyundai Makes Six Airbags Standard For All Its Cars And SUVs In India
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Up until recently, there were only three Hyundai models that did not get six airbags as standard.

Suzuki eWX Electric 'Mini Wagon' Concept To Debut At Japan Mobility Show
Suzuki eWX Electric 'Mini Wagon' Concept To Debut At Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Boxy Kei car concept will have a range of up to 230 kilometres, says Suzuki.

Hyundai and Kia Dominate Mass SUV segment in India
Hyundai and Kia Dominate Mass SUV segment in India
c&b icon
By Siddharth Vinayak Patankar
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The upcoming Kia Sonet subcompact SUV expected to only help Korean duo widen gap with rivals

Two-Wheeler Sales September 2023: Royal Enfield Registers 4 Per Cent Decline In Total Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2023: Royal Enfield Registers 4 Per Cent Decline In Total Sales
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Domestic sales of Royal Enfield saw a meagre 1 per cent growth while exports declined by 49 per cent.

Skoda Plots Sub-Rs 20 Lakh Electric Car For India
Skoda Plots Sub-Rs 20 Lakh Electric Car For India
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Expected to take the shape of an SUV, Skoda’s most affordable EV for India is set to follow the introduction of the all-electric Enyaq.

Mahindra Issues Statement On Airbag Controversy Relating To 2022 Accident Case
Mahindra Issues Statement On Airbag Controversy Relating To 2022 Accident Case
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

6 days ago

The incident, involving a Scorpio, came to light when an FIR was lodged in Uttar Pradesh against Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra

Car Sales December 2017: Maruti Suzuki And Hyundai End The Year On A Positive Note
Car Sales December 2017: Maruti Suzuki And Hyundai End The Year On A Positive Note
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 days ago

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai ended the year on a positive note, with Hyundai recording a record sales in a Calendar year

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Sales September 2023: Mahindra Reports Highest Ever Monthly SUV Sales
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved