MG EXE181 Electric Hypercar Is A 1000 bhp+ Quad-Motor Rocketship

MG Motor has unveiled a new all-electric hypercar concept that will make its public debut at the upcoming Beijing Auto Show 2024. Called the EXE181, the concept appears to draw inspiration from its 1950s namesake, a land speed record race car with its sleek aero-efficient looks and a central cockpit with room for just the driver.

Starting at the front, the upper section looks to be made entirely of glass with parts of the steering and suspension assembly visible out the top. The front and rear fenders rise dramatically over the rest of the bodywork giving the concept proportions similar to most Vision Gran Turismo concepts.

Other notable design elements visible in the images include enclosed wheels and air brakes positioned behind the front wheels and atop the rear haunches to aid in slowing down the vehicle. As seen on all land speed record vehicles, the EXE181 also features parachutes tucked away under the rear bodywork.

The driver is cocooned in a wrap-around glass cockpit with minimal physical control surfaces. The steering houses a central display providing relevant vehicle data to the driver. The images suggest that the vehicle features an electric motor at each wheel and also comes with twin on-board gyros to keep the vehicle stable at high speeds.

MG has yet to confirm specifications for the concept though it says that it will make more than 1000 bhp and will hit 100 kmph in 1.9 seconds. Top speed too is under wraps, though MG has hinted the car could hit speeds in excess of 400 kmph. MG has however confirmed that the EXE181 has a drag coefficient of 0.181.