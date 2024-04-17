MG Gloster Now Available With Three Years Of Free Servicing

In a bid to boost sales, Morris Garages India is now offering free servicing for buyers of the Gloster SUV through the first three years of ownership. This includes ‘wear and tear’ expenses and covers a range of parts such as wiper blades, engine oil, oil filters, electrical wiring, hoses, motors, and brake pads. The policy, however, does not apply to any maintenance work related to tyres and batteries. It can be availed in the first three years of ownership, but only until the SUV clocks 45,000 km. Customers also have the option to extend this to five years/75,000 km, and MG will also provide a buyback option. The MG Gloster is currently the brand’s flagship product in India.

The Gloster is the brand's flagship model in India

The MG Gloster is offered in three trims in India- Sharp, Savvy and Black Storm. The SUV is offered in both 6-seat and 7-seat guises and can be had in either a 4x2 or 4x4 drive configuration. The SUV is offered with two powertrain options, a 2.0-litre turbo diesel that churns out 159 bhp and 373.5 Nm of torque and a twin-turbocharged derivative of the same powertrain that churns out 215 bhp and 480 Nm of torque. Both come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

In terms of sales, MG reported a year-on-year decline of over 23 per cent, with sales figures of 4648 units in March 2024. However, the brand stated it was confident that the sales numbers would improve in the coming months. In its statement, the company said “The moderation in automobile industry growth, particularly passenger vehicle (PV) sales, evidenced in March, on the back of a delayed festive season and various other factors, should see a gradual positive uptick in the months to come.”