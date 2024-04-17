Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Renault KigerMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraNissan MagniteMahindra XUV700Jeep Compass
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XOMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero Mavrick 440Yamaha FZ-XBMW G 310 RYamaha Ray-ZR 125FITVS Apache RTR 310
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125Bajaj Pulsar NS400TVS ZeppelinBMW R 1300 GSBSA Gold Star 650
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

MG Gloster Now Available With Three Years Of Free Servicing

This policy can be availed in the first three years of ownership, only before the vehicle touches 45,000 km
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • MG has announced that the first three years of servicing on the Gloster are free.
  • Policy can only be availed before the vehicle touches 45,000 km.
  • Customers can extend this to 5 years/75,000 kms with a buyback option.

In a bid to boost sales, Morris Garages India is now offering free servicing for buyers of the Gloster SUV through the first three years of ownership. This includes ‘wear and tear’ expenses and covers a range of parts such as wiper blades, engine oil, oil filters, electrical wiring, hoses, motors, and brake pads. The policy, however, does not apply to any maintenance work related to tyres and batteries. It can be availed in the first three years of ownership, but only until the SUV clocks 45,000 km. Customers also have the option to extend this to five years/75,000 km, and MG will also provide a buyback option. The MG Gloster is currently the brand’s flagship product in India.

 

Also Read: MG Trademarks Excelor EV Name Ahead Of Third BEV Launch In India

The Gloster is the brand's flagship model in India

 

The MG Gloster is offered in three trims in India- Sharp, Savvy and Black Storm. The SUV is offered in both 6-seat and 7-seat guises and can be had in either a 4x2 or 4x4 drive configuration. The SUV is offered with two powertrain options, a 2.0-litre turbo diesel that churns out 159 bhp and 373.5 Nm of torque and a twin-turbocharged derivative of the same powertrain that churns out 215 bhp and 480 Nm of torque. Both come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

 

Also Read: Auto Sales March 2024: MG Motor India Reports 23% Decline YoY, At 4648 Units

 

In terms of sales, MG reported a year-on-year decline of over 23 per cent, with sales figures of 4648 units in March 2024. However, the brand stated it was confident that the sales numbers would improve in the coming months. In its statement, the company said “The moderation in automobile industry growth, particularly passenger vehicle (PV) sales, evidenced in March, on the back of a delayed festive season and various other factors, should see a gradual positive uptick in the months to come.”

# Morris Garages India# MG Motors# MG Gloster# MG SUV# MG SUV Offers# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 46,324 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, New Delhi
8.2
2018 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 39,823 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 4.55 Lakh
₹ 10,190/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13 Lakh
₹ 27,498/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda Amaze, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Honda Amaze
  • 19,798 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6 Lakh
₹ 13,438/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 5,903 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 27,996/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 9.25 Lakh
₹ 19,560/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Research More on MG Gloster

MG Gloster
7.8

MG Gloster

Starts at ₹ 32.6 - 43 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Gloster Specifications
View Gloster Features

Popular MG Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

BYD Pickup Truck Spotted Undisguised: Showcases Rugged Look
BYD Pickup Truck Spotted Undisguised: Showcases Rugged Look
Custom Royal Enfield 'Shotgun 350' Unveiled
Custom Royal Enfield 'Shotgun 350' Unveiled
Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Mahindra XUV 3XO To Have AdrenoX-Enabled Remote Climate Control
Mahindra XUV 3XO To Have AdrenoX-Enabled Remote Climate Control
Yamaha Aerox 155 With Smart Key Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.51 Lakh
Yamaha Aerox 155 With Smart Key Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.51 Lakh
Opinion: Does The Aprilia Tuareg 660 Make Sense At Rs. 19 Lakh?
Opinion: Does The Aprilia Tuareg 660 Make Sense At Rs. 19 Lakh?
2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.95 Lakh
2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.95 Lakh
2024 Nissan Qashqai Debuts With Sharper Looks, Updated Tech
2024 Nissan Qashqai Debuts With Sharper Looks, Updated Tech
Chinese Brand To Launch Eight-Cylinder Motorcycles
Chinese Brand To Launch Eight-Cylinder Motorcycles
Aprilia Tuono 660 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 17.44 Lakh
Aprilia Tuono 660 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 17.44 Lakh
Opinion: JSW Is The Catalyst MG Needed For Growth In India
Opinion: JSW Is The Catalyst MG Needed For Growth In India
Indian Investors to Hold 51 Per Cent Stake In JSW MG Motors India
Indian Investors to Hold 51 Per Cent Stake In JSW MG Motors India
MG-JSW Plot New Models Every 3-6 Months, 1st Launch Under JV Confirmed For September
MG-JSW Plot New Models Every 3-6 Months, 1st Launch Under JV Confirmed For September
MG Comet EV-Based Electric SUV Spotted Testing, Global Debut This Year
MG Comet EV-Based Electric SUV Spotted Testing, Global Debut This Year
Upcoming MG SUV Spotted Testing
Upcoming MG SUV Spotted Testing
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Tata Punch
Toyota Fortuner
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Tata Punch EV
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved