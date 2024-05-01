Auto Sales April 2024: MG India Sells 4,485 Units Last Month; EVs Account For 34% Of Total Retail

MG Motor India has released the sales numbers for April 2024, during which the company's retail sales stood at 4,485 vehicles. Interestingly, 34 per cent of the company’s total retail volume came from electric vehicle sales. Right now, MG Motor India’s EV portfolio includes only the Comet EV and ZS EV, which indicates huge demand for both EVs.

Compared to 4,551 vehicles sold in April 2023, MG Motor India saw a marginal year-on-year decline of 1.4 per cent. However, the same compared to the 4,648 vehicles sold in the month of March 2024, resulted in a month-on-month decline of 3.5 per cent in April 2024 sales.

In April 2024, MG Motor India launched the Hector Blackstorm edition, priced between Rs. 21.24 lakh and Rs. 22.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The company says that this new model has also been receiving a positive response from SUV enthusiasts across the country.