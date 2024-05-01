Auto Sales April 2024: MG India Sells 4,485 Units Last Month; EVs Account For 34% Of Total Retail
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
1 mins read
Published on May 1, 2024
Highlights
- In April 2024 MG sold 4,485 vehicles in India
- Electric vehicles accounted for 34% of total sales
- Right now, MG's EV portfolio has two models - Comet EV and ZS EV
MG Motor India has released the sales numbers for April 2024, during which the company's retail sales stood at 4,485 vehicles. Interestingly, 34 per cent of the company’s total retail volume came from electric vehicle sales. Right now, MG Motor India’s EV portfolio includes only the Comet EV and ZS EV, which indicates huge demand for both EVs.
EVs accounted for 34 per cent of MG Motor India's total retails in April 2024
Compared to 4,551 vehicles sold in April 2023, MG Motor India saw a marginal year-on-year decline of 1.4 per cent. However, the same compared to the 4,648 vehicles sold in the month of March 2024, resulted in a month-on-month decline of 3.5 per cent in April 2024 sales.
Also Read: Auto Sales March 2024: MG Motor India Reports 23% Decline YoY, At 4648 Units
In April 2024, MG Motor India launched the Hector Blackstorm edition
Also Read: MG Hector Blackstorm Edition Launched In India, Priced From Rs. 21.24 Lakh
In April 2024, MG Motor India launched the Hector Blackstorm edition, priced between Rs. 21.24 lakh and Rs. 22.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The company says that this new model has also been receiving a positive response from SUV enthusiasts across the country.
