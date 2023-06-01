Auto Sales April 2023: MG Motor India Posts 126 Per Cent Growth Over April 2022

MG Motor India achieved 4,551 unit sales in April 2023, representing a 126 per cent growth as compared to the same month last year. This is, however, significantly lower than its sales in March 2023 where it achieved its highest-ever monthly sales numbers of 6,051 units. April 2023 was an eventful month for the manufacturer as it saw the launch of its latest product, the Comet. This product might soon lead to an increase in sales for the company depending on how well it is received by the public.

Also Read: MG Comet EV Review: Modern Day Gadget On Wheels

The Comet is the manufacturer's latest offering in the EV market

The Comet is a compact electric car with a 3-door layout and is the company’s second EV offering in India. The car comes with comfort features like a twin-screen setup featuring Apple Carplay and Android Auto, MG iSmart, along with safety features like Dual Front Airbags, ABS+ EBD, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, and Reverse parking camera and sensors among others. The Comet EV comes with a 17.3 Kwh Lithium-ion battery pack, that churns out 41.42 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. The car's estimated charging time from 0 to 100 per cent is 7 hours while claimed range figures stand at 230 km. The Comet starts at a price of Rs. 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Hector is the company's most successful product

MG’s current product portfolio includes the MG Hector, ZS EV, Astor, Gloster, and the newly launched Comet. All of its vehicles are manufactured at its facility in Halol, Gujarat, which has an annual production capacity of 1,25,000 vehicles and employs 3,000 people.