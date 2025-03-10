car&bike Awards 2025: Skoda Kylaq Subcompact SUV Wins The Overall Car Of The Year Title

Beating the likes of some much fancied rivals like the Mahindra Thar Roxx and MG Windsor EV, first subcompact SUV from Skoda Auto in India, the Kylaq has taken home the prestigious car of the year title at the annual car&bike awards 2025. The winner was announced at a glittering ceremony in New Delhi by Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO Bajaj Allianz general Insurance and Girish Karkera, Editor-in-Chief ca&bike. Citroen Basalt and BYD Seal made up the top 5 cars at this years edition.

The subcompact SUV impressed the car&bike jury with its all-round abilities

The Skoda Kylaq follows cars like the Hyundai Verna, Toyota Innova Hycross, Volkswagen Taigun and Kia Sonet which won the coveted award in the last few years. The subcompact SUV impressed the car&bike jury with its all-round abilities including its robust build quality, feature-rich cabin, drivability as well as safety. The Kylaq was launched in late 2024 at an aggressive starting price of Rs. 7.89 lakh, ex-showroom and took the market by storm.

Also Read:

The cabin of Skoda Kylaq gets many segment first features

The Skoda Kylaq gets an impressive feature set that includes electric and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, wireless charging and an electric sunroof. It runs on a tried and tested 1.0 3-cylinder Petrol engine that comes with the option of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque convertor automatic. Six airbags comes as standard on the SUV which also scored a 5-star crash test rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests following its elder sibling, the Skoda Kushaq which boasts of a similar rating by Global NCAP.