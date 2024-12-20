Login
New Bajaj Chetak 35 Series: In Pictures

There will be three new variants on offer, the 3501, 3502 and 3503
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on December 20, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj has launched two new variants of the Chetak in India.
  • The variants are priced at Rs 1.27 lakh and Rs 1.20 lakh respectively.
  • The models get a bunch of new upgrades over the older variants.

After dropping a range of teasers over the course of the past few weeks, Bajaj finally launched two new variants of its Chetak electric scooter. Named the 35 Series, the new models get a range of new features, along with a range of mechanical upgrades that improve practicality. There will be three variants on offer - the 3501 (Rs 1.27 lakh), 3502 (Rs 1.20 lakh) and 3503- though the prices for the 3503 have yet to be announced. (All prices, ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: New Bajaj Chetak 35 Series Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 1.20 Lakh

AD 4nXd86tReDMnvY9oGELOr5fmQrGnefP4EB2 0fJT8hfoz4xr4HoCJBXFs1YWtiFdi4zaDc r1HMcGcyO9thpoT30EgyzjhEgkquQSz7qoxn0uHXM h9sQcS0btD12BQwpWqkRqngW?key=SuL

Visually, the Chetak 35 series retains most of the styling cues from older variants of the Chetak. These include the retro body panels, a round headlamp, and the same split tail lamp setup. 

AD 4nXd4BKRJ0 77oKIUPL86qqANpCManJ6cdbZJ2PFvGQ9mZxf0WoJFGwjYwntq0TqktSmVCUMqEfzmDPzf32BOzxsLsD3T6DEK8FNY8I5XM5cL5 r7MVPDFkVn9t 04 3ysT10sLUmBg?key=SuL

Courtesy of a redesigned frame, the Chetak 35 models have a longer wheelbase.

 

Also Read: New Bajaj Chetak 35 Series Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

AD 4nXe47zAlRFF44DGgRVQz4WqmBtpodha1zsfj oSRSHtgvfrLJhGu4ciEB0cneSk8iSuxvUnqgBMTNwYsThuqvBmj UAn Ffr4jy3bJ4sy52fS5vWM KfAK3pHje47Y8l14nNP7GN?key=SuL

The seat of the Chetak is now 80 mm longer at 725 mm, which should offer more space for the rider and pillion.

AD 4nXelYBfkoror47F fnH0iOYrX4p FgaG9Ry7A8GqZZ wXtbL7JJXqxUUJ71xE3smfLHVNIY0CQ8gzOLaym7lPqwroA97SSVnfMg5tfG9E1CkqmyXmPAJ1FN6e0soaZUPwDcGFPR1Q?key=SuL

As the battery of the scooter has been repositioned, and now sits under the floorboard of the electric scooter, the underseat storage has grown. The storage volume now amounts to 35 litres, up from 21 litres.

AD 4nXfEHHNf7NSkRdW Yco cV6B8RvltX2VhsX3KVcRAEbS6gktJacUMf8TrWR50lGDm3rL7D3vKLxek 3QqX7TUvzqq9ovKFw0EsqTw9YbD2aNOquiCK25qfNY5IS9dhXDA4FmCiNP5g?key=SuL

The latest variant of the Chetak gets a touchscreen display, although Bajaj hasn’t specified the size of the screen. 
 

AD 4nXcNFv Of4rzgQr v8ouwxUXQmLUTtvHehoMpthYZHhs8Om6XQNT3BntGQGrU6Eo aOUr2WGjdr8hjWPUv61XUb6kWFy9F2U1KmyyzFlJATkOdgK7c2AT aYKuxKZsfg4x t1SUhFA?key=SuL

Bajaj says that it has also moved to a new generation electric motor and motor controller which has helped improve the powertrain’s efficiency.
 

AD 4nXfvEQ1TbT8yd0wbvesbpBI1yTC9SJA8YKPWrRQUNPMMZ5a2qkrChIiArFzVxUfr4SuWedPK 38DhqISaAomO9F5 ve w2So4BacpOXf0ajOPstP9IdN UqT F87oTsyZyEpmNGj?key=SuL

All models in the Chetak 35 series get a larger 3.5 kWh battery pack that delivers a range of up to 153 km on a full charge. The Chetak 3501 comes with a 950 W on-board charger that charges the battery from 0-80 per cent in a claimed 3 hours.

