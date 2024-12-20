New Bajaj Chetak 35 Series: In Pictures

After dropping a range of teasers over the course of the past few weeks, Bajaj finally launched two new variants of its Chetak electric scooter. Named the 35 Series, the new models get a range of new features, along with a range of mechanical upgrades that improve practicality. There will be three variants on offer - the 3501 (Rs 1.27 lakh), 3502 (Rs 1.20 lakh) and 3503- though the prices for the 3503 have yet to be announced. (All prices, ex-showroom).

Visually, the Chetak 35 series retains most of the styling cues from older variants of the Chetak. These include the retro body panels, a round headlamp, and the same split tail lamp setup.

Courtesy of a redesigned frame, the Chetak 35 models have a longer wheelbase.

The seat of the Chetak is now 80 mm longer at 725 mm, which should offer more space for the rider and pillion.

As the battery of the scooter has been repositioned, and now sits under the floorboard of the electric scooter, the underseat storage has grown. The storage volume now amounts to 35 litres, up from 21 litres.

The latest variant of the Chetak gets a touchscreen display, although Bajaj hasn’t specified the size of the screen.



Bajaj says that it has also moved to a new generation electric motor and motor controller which has helped improve the powertrain’s efficiency.



All models in the Chetak 35 series get a larger 3.5 kWh battery pack that delivers a range of up to 153 km on a full charge. The Chetak 3501 comes with a 950 W on-board charger that charges the battery from 0-80 per cent in a claimed 3 hours.