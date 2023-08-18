Login

Pininfarina B95 Hypercar Unveiled: 1874 bhp Electric Barchetta

The Pininfarina B95 is limited to just 10 units worldwide.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

18-Aug-23 01:16 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • This Hypercar was revealed at the Monterey Car Week in the USA
  • One of the distinctive features of the B95 is a pair of adjustable aero screens
  • It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in under 2 seconds and reaches a top speed of over 300 kmph

Automobili Pininfarina has taken the wraps off the B95 electric Hypercar. The B in the name is taken from the ultra-limited model's Barchetta body style, while 95 commemorates Pininfarina's 95th anniversary as the Italian design house. This Hypercar was revealed at Monterey Car Week in the USA alongside the Battista Edizione Nino Farina hyper GT, which debuted at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, as well as the recently launched PURA Vision design concept. The Pininfarina B95 has an astonishing power output of 1874 bhp and is limited to just 10 units globally. It carries a hefty price tag of 4.4 million euros (around Rs 39.78 crore), with production and deliveries to commence in 2025.

Its design philosophy is rooted in Pininfarina's PURA design approach

 

In terms of design, since it is a Barchetta, the B95 features a roofless and A-pillar-less design. Its design philosophy is rooted in Pininfarina's PURA design approach. The car showcases thin LED headlights on a low-slung front fascia that gradually rises. The absence of a glasshouse led to the use of a "surrounding loop" design, which includes the cabin, aero screens, and passenger domes.

It gets adjustable aero-screens which is said to be the world's first of its kind 

 

One of the distinctive features of the B95 is a pair of adjustable aero screens, which is said to be the world's first of its kind and is inspired by superbikes and fighter planes. The screens are made of polycarbonate and effectively direct fast-moving air above the occupants, enhancing the open-top driving experience. The car's body boasts a striking metallic Bronzo Superga finish, with contrasting elements and carbon fibre accents.

 

Also Read: Automobili Pininfarina Unveils Pura Vision: A New Electric Luxury Utility Vehicle Concept

 

There are also endless opportunities for buyers to customise their B95s as they’d like, ensuring that each of the 10 B95s will be completely unique. Customers can even order helmets finished to match the specifications of their B95.

The seats, designed to cradle occupants like classic race car seats

 

Inside, the B95 maintains its uniqueness with a sculpted carbon fibre dashboard. The seats are finished in Tan Sustainable Luxury Leather and are inspired by those of a classic race car, designed to curve around. The seats, designed to cradle occupants like classic race car seats, provide both comfort and protection. It also gets a two-part design inspired by the seats found in the PURA Vision, with aluminium inserts. Furthermore, the car's interior can also be customised according to individual preferences.

It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in under 2 seconds and reaches a top speed of over 300 kmph

 

The B95's exceptional performance comes from its powertrain, which is slightly tuned from the Battista hyper GT's. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in under 2 seconds and reaches a top speed of over 300 kmph. The Hypercar is powered by a 120-kWh lithium-ion battery, generating a peak power of 1,874 bhp. This battery can be charged rapidly using DC fast chargers, reaching a 20–80 per cent charge in just 25 minutes. 

 

Also Read: Automobili Pininfarina Unveils Battista Edizione Nino Farina Hypercar

 

The vehicle features four high-performance electric motors, one for each wheel, and offers five driving modes for varying driving dynamics. Calma, Pura, Energica, Furiosa, and Carattere are activated via a tactile, sporty rotary selector located next to the steering wheel.

# Pininfarina# Pininfarina Design# B95 electric Hypercar

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 19.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
2015 Audi A6
45,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
2013 Hyundai Elantra
76,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 5.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8 E-Tron
Audi Q8 E-Tron

₹ 1.32 - 1.35 Crore

Expected Launch : Aug 18, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Keeway Benda LFS 700
Keeway Benda LFS 700

₹ 7.5 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Keeway Benda Dark Flag
Keeway Benda Dark Flag

₹ 6 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke

₹ 9 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Pininfarina B95 Hypercar Unveiled: 1874 bhp Electric Barchetta
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn