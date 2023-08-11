Bugatti Unveils One-Off Chiron Super Sport 'Golden Era’

Bugatti has unveiled the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 'Golden Era,'. The company says they got the inspiration from a devoted Bugatti collector that has an admiration for the brand's history and the iconic W16 engine. This enthusiast chose the Chiron Super Sport as the canvas to honor the legacy of combustion engine design while paying homage to the lineage that led to its creation.

On one side, there are 26 hand-drawn sketches that showcase icons like the Type 41 Royale from 1926 and the Type 57 SC Atlantic etc. On the other side, 19 sketches chronicle Bugatti's rebirth and sustained success since 1987, tracing its journey from the EB110 to the Veyron and Chiron, Divo, Centodieci, and La Voiture Noire. The pièce de résistance in this symphony of sketches is a minimalist representation of the W16 engine's 3,712 individual components.

A bespoke hue, the 'Dore’ gold, was used for the car's exterior. This shade was blended with a metallic variant of 'Nocturne Black'. The Bugatti design team hand-drew every drawing, resulting in a manual process that spanned over 400 hours.

Three Bugatti models – the EB110, Veyron, and Chiron were hand-drawn onto the door panels. These modern legends faced their historical inspirations – the Type 35, Type 57 SC Atlantic, and Type 41 Royale. The car will be officially given to its owner at Monterey Car Week.

Achim Anscheidt, former Bugatti Design Director in charge of this creation, explains the ideation’s starting point: “Our customers can be incredibly creative and we take great pride in helping them realize what they dream of, but extensive special commissions such as this are exceedingly rare – we usually see no more than one or two creations on this scale each year. Given the vision and exacting nature for this project – and the fantastical ideation we wanted to realize – ‘Golden Era’ is probably the most demanding piece of tailored personalization work that my team and I have ever worked on.

"A very important customer came to us and during our conversations, he expressed that he believed the Chiron Super Sport and its W16 engine represented a landmark moment in the world of the automobile. He wanted to do something truly unique in celebration. We looked back through Bugatti history to find a number of these landmark moments, including the times of Ettore Bugatti, Jean Bugatti and Roland Bugatti, which really marked the first golden era for the brand. And then, of course, the modern-day incarnation of Bugatti from 1987, picking out the icons from these times that came to define the Bugatti brand. Our team proposed a concept featuring 45 sketches of the brand’s icons that would be hand-drawn directly onto the car itself, and the owner immediately fell in love with the idea. The implementation may sound quite straightforward, but achieving a perfect finish, and one that would last the test of time, took more patience and craftsmanship than you could ever imagine.”

Bugatti Managing Director, Hendrik Malinowski, says: “Sur Mesure literally translates as tailored and it is this complete ultra-luxury customer-centric approach to car design that really sets it apart. Our teams will work hand-in-hand with our customers to craft exactly what they want, and then work closely with them over the course of months or even years to transform it into a reality. Each step, every decision and – in the case of the Golden Era – every stroke of the pencil, was completed with the close oversight and input of the owner to exceed his expectations in a way that no other brand is able to do.”

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL