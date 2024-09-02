Third-Gen Audi Q5 Debuts With New Mild-Hybrid Powertrains, More Tech

Audi has unveiled the third generation Q5 hot on the heels of the debut of the all-new A5 sedan. As with the new-gen sedan, the Q5 moves to Audi’s new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), the company’s new-gen modular architecture that will underpin a bevy of new-gen Audi internal combustion cars.

New Q5 features Audi's family design.

The new Q5 follows Audi’s family SUV design. The trademark Audi grille characterises the nose flanked by sleek LED headlamps. The S and S Line models feature sportier bumpers with more prominent side vent designs. Down the sides, the Q5 features clean lines and a prominent rear haunch while the roofline gently slopes towards the rear. Based on the variant selected the Q5 is offered in wheel sizes ranging from 17 to 21 inches.



Moving to the rear, notable styling elements include a LED lightbar incorporated into the tail-light design, a raked rear windshield and an integrated spoiler at the top of the tailgate. The S Line and S variants get a sportier rear bumper replete with twin exhaust outlets.



S Line and SQ5 get sportier design touches.

The cabin design is shared with the new-gen A5 with a large curved panoramic display housing a 14.5-inch central touchscreen and a 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster. Buyers can also option a third 10.9-inch touchscreen for the co-driver as well. An interesting feature on the new Q5 are the fully adjustable rear seats that can slide forward and rear and can also be tilted. This allows users to free up space in the luggage compartment or maximise space at the rear.

Cabin design shares elements with the new A5 including the curved panoramic display

On the tech front, the new Q5 gets active ambient lighting or dynamic interaction light in Audi speak. The system works by using colours and lighting sequences to offer interactive functions such as a welcome function and even offers dynamic lighting patterns for the turn signals. The SUV also gets a unique projection light incorporated into the rear spoiler that projects graphics onto the rear windshield to enlarge the brake light area. Other features include OLED tail lights and Audi’s Matrix LED headlamps with adjustable light signatures, a 685-watt B&O sound system, ADAS functions and a configurable heads-up display amongst others.



Rear seats are adjustable and can be slid forward or back to free-up space.

On the engine front, the Q5 debuts with a range of mild-hybrid engines with plug-in hybrid powertrains to join the line-up at a later stage. The Q5 gets Audi’s new MHEV Plus 48V mild-hybrid system as standard across the range. The MHEV Plus system offers an additional 24 bhp and 230 Nm of torque during acceleration and allows for some limited manoeuvring and parking capabilities on electric power alone.



The standard Q5 can be optioned with either a 2.0-litre TFSI turbo-petrol or 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine while the sporty SQ5 is offered with a 3.0-litre TFSI V6 unit. A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox is standard.





New Q5 gets Audi's MHEV Plus mild-hybrid tech as standard; offers limited electric-only capabilities.

The new-gen Q5 will go into production at Audi’s plant in Mexico with a launch in Europe slated for early 2025. Expect the new Q5 to also make its way to India with a launch likely in late-2025.