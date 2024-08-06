Login
New BMW X3 LWB Debuts With Added Rear Seat Space

The BMW X3 gets a long-wheelbase derivative for the first time; will only be manufactured and sold in China for the time being.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BMW X3 LWB unveiled for China
  • Available in 25L xDrive and 30L xDrive trims
  • The wheelbase of the vehicle has grown by 110 mm

BMW has introduced the all-new X3 Long Wheelbase (LWB) model in China, marking the first time the X3 has been offered in long wheelbase form. The X3 LWB will be produced and sold in China in two versions: 25L xDrive and the 30L xDrive. Both versions will be manufactured at the Shenyang facility, operated by the BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture. While it may be exclusive to China for now, the new-gen 5 Series LWB was also initially introduced only in China, and has subsequently made its way to India.

 

Also Read: All-New BMW X3 Makes Global Debut

 

BMW X3 LWB

The BMW X3 LWB will only be built in China, for now. 

 

Visually, the X3 LWB aligns with the latest design trends seen in other BMW SUVs, such as the X1 and X2. The model closely resembles the global version of the X3 unveiled in June, with the primary difference being an extended wheelbase, increased by 110 mm. This results in an overall length of 4,865 mm – up from 4,755 – and a width of 1,920 mm.

 

Also Read: New BMW 5 Series LWB Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 72.90 Lakh

 

BMW X3 LWB 1

Compared to its standard counterpart, the wheelbase of the model has grown by 110mm.

 

The X3 25L xDrive comes with the M Sport Package's standard exterior features, including body-coloured elements at the front and rear and titanium bronze accents. The X3 30L xDrive, on the other hand, has a sportier look with a higher proportion of black surfaces.

 

Also Read: 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Previewed In Leaked Patent Images

 

BMW X3 LWB 3

The interior of the X3 LWB gets all the bells and whistles of the standard X3.

 

Inside, the X3 LWB mirrors the interior design of the standard new X3. It gets the BMW Curved Display, which combines a 14.9-inch infotainment display and a 12.3-inch information display behind the steering wheel into a single unit. Additional interior features include a flat-bottom steering wheel and the BMW Interaction Bar on the dashboard. The standard Veganza sports seats are offered in three two-tone colour options.

 

BMW X3 LWB 4

The vehicle's wheelbase has increased by 110 mm, providing improved legroom in the X3 LWB.

 

In terms of powertrain, both versions of the X3 LWB are expected to use a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, but in two different states of tune.

 

Also Read: 2024 BMW 5 Series LWB: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid

 

BMW X3 LWB 5

Both versions of the X3 LWB are expected to be available with a range of engine options. 

 

Despite a growing trend towards homegrown brands among Chinese car buyers, the previous X3 model has been moderately successful in China, with 1.56 lakh units sold, accounting for 40 per cent of BMW's sales in the country. 

 

The current-gen X3 is on sale in India, priced at Rs 72.50 lakh (ex-showroom). At present, it is only available in one variant, the X3 xDrive20d M Sport. BMW India also added a special edition for the X3 recently named 'Shadow Edition' which is priced at Rs 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest generation of X3 will likely launch in India next year. 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

