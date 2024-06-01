India-Bound Next-Generation Audi Q7 Spotted Testing

Audi is readying the next-generation Q7 and spy shots have emerged of the luxury SUV being tested in Europe. The second-generation Audi Q7 went on sale in 2015 and is nearly a decade old, having received multiple facelifts over the years. The third-generation model spotted in testing is expected to bring comprehensive upgrades, and is expected to arrive by next year.

The spy shots reveal an aggressive new design language to the SUV for a bolder look. The luxury SUV gets an aggressive new grille with completely new detailing and a revised shape. The LED DRLs sit with the bonnet line of the SUV, while the headlamps are positioned lower and integrated into the bumper. The lower section of the bumper also appears to be sharply styled under the camouflage with a large intake and integrates the radars and sensors for the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The profile brings forth a broad-shouldered look that gives it a wider appearance and adds more muscle to the new-gen Q7’s appearance. The model also appears to have grown in proportion and is likely to sit taller than the current model. There are new alloy wheels on the prototype.

New Q7's door handles appear to draw inspiration from the Ferrari Purosangue.

The 2026 Audi Q7 also appears to get a new door handle design, seemingly inspired by the Ferrari Purosangue. The clip-type handles are placed on the edge of the doors and need to be pulled to open. The rear profile also gets a new sharply-styled tailgate, along with a new design for taillights and a butch bumper, bringing a complete overhaul to the SUV over the outgoing model.

Expect to see comprehensive upgrades to the cabin including larger screens for the digital console and infotainment system. The SUV will also pack more room in the second row for better legroom and comfort, while the third-row shoulder will be roomier than the current model. The new model could also pack screens for the rear passengers apart from other creature comforts.

The third-gen Audi Q7 will arrive with petrol and diesel engines, and a plug-in hybrid version. Expect improvements in performance across the board, while the PHEV is expected to pack a bigger battery and therefore, a longer electric-only range. The SUV will take on the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, and Volvo XC90 in the segment. The new Q7 will make its way to the Indian market and is likely to arrive by 2026 and be locally assembled.

