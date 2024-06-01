Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Honda HR-VKia SoulHyundai CasperMINI Cooper SE 2024Renault Arkana
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DERoyal Enfield Classic 350 BobberTriumph Daytona 660Norton V4CRKawasaki Versys X-300
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

India-Bound Next-Generation Audi Q7 Spotted Testing

The third-generation Audi Q7 spotted in testing hints at comprehensive upgrades, and is expected to arrive by next year.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 1, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New-generation Audi Q7 is likely to get a complete design overhaul and bolder styling
  • Third-gen Q7 will also get comprehensive upgrades to the interior and is likely to grow in proportions
  • The third-gen Audi Q7 is expected to arrive in India by 2026

Audi is readying the next-generation Q7 and spy shots have emerged of the luxury SUV being tested in Europe. The second-generation Audi Q7 went on sale in 2015 and is nearly a decade old, having received multiple facelifts over the years. The third-generation model spotted in testing is expected to bring comprehensive upgrades, and is expected to arrive by next year.

 

Also Read: Audi Q6 e-tron Gets A New Rear-Wheel Drive Variant With More Range

 

The spy shots reveal an aggressive new design language to the SUV for a bolder look. The luxury SUV gets an aggressive new grille with completely new detailing and a revised shape. The LED DRLs sit with the bonnet line of the SUV, while the headlamps are positioned lower and integrated into the bumper. The lower section of the bumper also appears to be sharply styled under the camouflage with a large intake and integrates the radars and sensors for the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

 

The profile brings forth a broad-shouldered look that gives it a wider appearance and adds more muscle to the new-gen Q7’s appearance. The model also appears to have grown in proportion and is likely to sit taller than the current model. There are new alloy wheels on the prototype.  

 

Also Read: Audi Q7 Bold Edition Launched In India At Rs 97.84 Lakh

 

2026 Audi Q7 Spy Shot 3

New Q7's door handles appear to draw inspiration from the Ferrari Purosangue.

 

The 2026 Audi Q7 also appears to get a new door handle design, seemingly inspired by the Ferrari Purosangue. The clip-type handles are placed on the edge of the doors and need to be pulled to open. The rear profile also gets a new sharply-styled tailgate, along with a new design for taillights and a butch bumper, bringing a complete overhaul to the SUV over the outgoing model.

 

Expect to see comprehensive upgrades to the cabin including larger screens for the digital console and infotainment system. The SUV will also pack more room in the second row for better legroom and comfort, while the third-row shoulder will be roomier than the current model. The new model could also pack screens for the rear passengers apart from other creature comforts.

 

The third-gen Audi Q7 will arrive with petrol and diesel engines, and a plug-in hybrid version. Expect improvements in performance across the board, while the PHEV is expected to pack a bigger battery and therefore, a longer electric-only range. The SUV will take on the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, and Volvo XC90 in the segment. The new Q7 will make its way to the Indian market and is likely to arrive by 2026 and be locally assembled.

 

Image Source

# Audi# Audi Q7# 2026 Audi Q7# SUV# SUVs# Upcoming SUVs in India# Cars# Upcoming SUVs
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The new Audi Q6 e-tron variant has a 100 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 641 km (WLTP)
    Audi Q6 e-tron Gets A New Rear-Wheel Drive Variant With More Range
  • The all-electric SUV will initially be offered for sale in the US and Canada in the second half of 2024
    Jeep Wagoneer S Electric SUV Unveiled; Gets 100 kWh Battery, Over 480 KM Range
  • This announcement comes 15 years after it commenced production at its plant in Chakan
    Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Achieves Production Milestone Of 15 Lakh Vehicles
  • The new bespoke ‘Advanced Digitised Platform’ will be specific to China and will underpin the next generation of EVs in the B and C segments.
    Audi And SAIC Extend Partnership In China, To Develop Bespoke Platform For EVs
  • Facelifted Maybach GLS packs in more kit and gets minor cosmetic updates over the outgoing model.
    2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Launched In India At Rs 3.35 Crore

Latest News

  • Despite a late challenge from Marquez, Bagnaia maintained his lead to secure victory, with Acosta securing third place.
    MotoGP: Bagnaia Claims First Sprint Victory Of 2024 In Mugello Ahead Of Marquez; Martin Crashes Out
  • The third-generation Audi Q7 spotted in testing hints at comprehensive upgrades, and is expected to arrive by next year.
    India-Bound Next-Generation Audi Q7 Spotted Testing
  • Dream Series Editions will get additional features like an enhanced infotainment system along with more safety features
    Maruti Suzuki To Launch Limited Dream Editions of Alto, S-Presso And Celerio; Priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh
  • The 20-year-old rider made his MotoGP debut this year with the GasGas-branded Tech3 satellite squad, riding a factory RC16 with KTM-supplied engineers.
    MotoGP: Pedro Acosta To Join Factory KTM Team In 2025
  • The potential affected models include Model S (2012-2024), Model X (2015-2024), Model 3 (2017-2023) and Model Y (2020-2023).
    Tesla To Issue OTA Update For Faulty Seat Belt Warning System
  • Auto Gear Shift (AGS) – which is Maruti-speak for automated manual transmissions – is available as an option on all Maruti Suzuki hatchbacks on sale in India.
    Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Cut: AMT Variants Of Fronx, Dzire, Swift, Wagon R Get Cheaper
  • After four years of turbulent market conditions, the organisers have axed the prestigious Geneva Motor Show, and a revival is all but ruled out.
    Geneva International Motor Show Axed, Organising Foundation To Be Dissolved
  • Jeep hasn’t specified when the Trailhawk will go into production, although it stated that it will be after the Wagoneer S goes on sale in the US and Canada.
    Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk Concept Unveiled
  • The Ninja ZX 4RR will be shipped to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and will be sold in limited numbers
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX 4RR Launched In India At Rs 9.10 Lakh
  • car&bike’s Aashish Bhardwaj sets out on a ride from Mumbai to Ghaziabad in the sweltering heat of May 2024.
    Blog: Cross-Country Motorcycle Ride in Peak Summer? You Must Be Joking!

Popular Audi Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • India-Bound Next-Generation Audi Q7 Spotted Testing
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Tata Punch EV
Toyota Fortuner
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved