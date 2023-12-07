Login

2024 Skoda Enyaq Lineup Revealed With More Power, Greater Range

Enyaq 85 SUV offers over 560 kms of range while the coupe variant sees range increased to over 570 km.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 7, 2023

    Skoda Auto has announced an extensive overhaul for its Enyaq electric vehicle family for the 2024 model year. Among the major updates is the introduction of a new Laurin & Klement trim line along with updates to the running gear to improve range, shorten charging times and increase power output.
     

    The 2024 Enyaq lineup receives substantial enhancements in power and efficiency with the previously offered Enyaq 80 replaced by new Enyaq 85 variants. A revamped rear axle motor, coupled with an upgraded voltage converter increases the performance of the new Enyaq 85 and 85x models. Both develop 281 bhp (210 kW) of power - a significant increase of 80 bhp (60 kW) compared to the previous Enyaq 80 and 15 kW more than the previous Enyaq 80x variants. The RS models now have 335 bhp (250 kW), which is 40 bhp (30 kW) more than the previous version. Moreover, maximum torque has been increased to 545 Nm.
     

    The new Enyaq 85 clocks 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds, nearly two seconds faster than its predecessor. The Enyaq 85x, featuring all-wheel drive also achieves 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds. Meanwhile, the Enyaq RS now accomplishes the sprint in 5.5 seconds, a full second less than before. Matching the RS versions, the Enyaq 85 and 85x reach a top speed of 180 km/h.
     

    Additionally, an optimised battery with advanced thermal management extends the range to 565 kilometres for the Enyaq 85 SUV - up from 548 km,  and 5760 km for the Coupe - up from 559 km. The RS twins also get improved range with the SUV offering up to 541 km and the Coupe offering up to 547 km - up from 517 km and 523 km respectively.
     

    Charging performance receives a notable boost as well for the Enyaq 85x and Enyaq RS, with an increased DC charging rate at fast-charging stations of up to 175 kW. Charging the 82 kWh battery from 10 to 80 per cent now takes just 28 minutes, an eight-minute improvement compared to before. The Enyaq family now supports battery preconditioning, optimising charging speed by up to 22 per cent in low ambient temperatures.
     

    The EVs also receive a notable software upgrade that brings a more intuitive interface, allowing drivers to customise shortcuts for frequently used vehicle settings and apps. The navigation system has new map graphics and a larger map area. Safety features are augmented by the Intelligent Speed Assist, which adjusts the car's speed based on traffic sign recognition and navigation data.
     

    Apart from this Skoda has also introduced the L&K trim line for Enyaq and Enyaq Coupé models. Both the cars are available with the 85 and 85x powertrain versions. The L&K models have distinctive exterior enhancements, including Platinum Grey detailing and standard 20-inch Asterion alloy wheels, with an option for larger 21-inch Aquarius units. 
     

    The trim also gets added features over the standard Enyaq such as heated and ventilated leather seats with a massage function, head-up display with Augmented Reality and Canton sound system with twelve speakers.

