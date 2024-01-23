Skoda Auto Produced 8.88 Lakh Vehicles Globally In 2023; Over 52,000 Units Were From India
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
Published on January 23, 2024
- The Pune factory in India produced nearly 48,000 units
- The Aurangabad plant contributed approximately 4,400 units
- Total output from Skoda Auto’s Indian facilities accounted for 52,400 vehicles
Skoda Auto has disclosed its global production figures for 2023, revealing a cumulative output of 8.88 lakh vehicles across all its manufacturing facilities. The majority, 7.81 lakh units, were manufactured at its Czech plants, while international facilities contributed an additional 1.07 lakh units. Moreover, the Pune factory in India produced nearly 48,000 units of locally developed models, including the Kushaq and Slavia. The Aurangabad plant, meanwhile, contributed approximately 4,400 units comprising models like the Superb, Octavia, and Kodiaq, bringing the total output from Skoda Auto’s Indian facilities to 52,400 vehicles.
Also Read: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Cumulatively Sells Over 1.45 Lakh Units In 2023
Skoda's Mlada Boleslav plant produced 5,56,000 units of selected models, while Kvasiny contributed 2,25,000 units. At Volkswagen's Bratislava facility, Skoda Auto produced over 36,000 vehicles. In the Ukrainian plant located in Solomonovo, 2,580 Skoda cars were assembled last year from semi-knocked-down (SKD) kits imported from Czech production plants. Across the four Chinese factories, the Czech car manufacturer built approximately 18,500 vehicles in 2023.
Additionally, in Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic, Skoda Auto's facility played a crucial role in manufacturing battery systems for MEB vehicles and plug-in hybrid models. With a new assembly line commissioned in December 2023, the facility anticipates a 50 per cent increase in capacity to 1,500 units per day.
Also Read: Skoda Auto Registers 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In Two Years
In a bid to expand its footprint in India, Skoda Auto inaugurated a Parts Expedition Centre in Pune in October 2023. This facility will function as a logistics hub for completely knockdown (CKD) kits of the Kushaq and Slavia models manufactured in India. These CKD kits are slated to be exported to Vietnam starting this year. Moreover, the brand also highlights that the Indian Parts Expedition Centre received the prestigious platinum certificate for green building from the Indian Green Building Council in December 2023.
