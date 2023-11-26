Skoda Launches Pay-to-Fuel Service Across Six European Countries
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 26, 2023
Highlights
- Skoda's Pay to Fuel service enables drivers to effortlessly settle refueling expenses through their car's infotainment system.
- With automatic station identification and in-car navigation, drivers can easily select and confirm the station, pump number, and payment method.
- This service, supported by partnerships with tech and finance entities, plans further expansion into new markets.
Skoda has expanded its Pay to Fuel service across six European countries. This feature is available for all Skoda ICE models, being sold in the European market. This service aims to streamline the payment process for drivers, allowing them to conveniently settle their refuelling expenses directly from the car's infotainment system.
Also Read: New Skoda Superb Sedan Debuts With More Space, Sharper Focus On Tech
This feature is currently available in Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland and the company says that this service is set to expand to Portugal and Spain in the near future, with plans for further expansion, including the Czech market.
Upon arrival at a fuel station, the vehicle automatically identifies the location, and the driver can select the station from the in-car navigation, subsequently confirming the petrol station and entering the pump number via the app on the vehicle's display. Following refuelling, the amount of fuel is confirmed on the infotainment screen, and the payment is processed through debit or credit card, with transaction notifications provided through the MySkoda app and vehicle screen.
The feature requires an up-to-date Amundsen or Columbus infotainment system and a touchscreen size of 9.2 inches or larger, with an active Skoda Connect account with the Remote Access feature enabled.
Also Read: Skoda India Expands Its Network To 250 Touchpoints; Aims To Touch 350 By End Of 2024
In addition to collaboration with Mastercard, Parkopedia, and the German FinTech company ryd. Users can enter and verify their payment card through the MySkoda smartphone app.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-10646 second ago
New spy shots reveal that Triumph is working on a new cafe racer based on the Speed 400 with a retro bubble fairing and this could be the Triumph Thruxton 400 in the works
-5646 second ago
McLaren extends its partnership with Mercedes in Formula 1 until 2030, spanning the forthcoming era of regulatory changes
30 minutes ago
The base level Panamera will be powered by a 2.9-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine that churns out 349 bhp and 500 Nm of torque
2 hours ago
Jorge Martin kept his title hopes alive with a signature sprint win to close points gap to Bagnaia to 14 points ahead of the final race of the season on Sunday
3 hours ago
The company has traversed over 300 million clean kilometers that prevented over 23,000 tonnes of CO2 gas emissions
3 hours ago
Factory Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales, surged to an exceptional pole position, setting a new lap record at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo with an astonishing 1 minute 28.931 second lap
4 hours ago
Abu Dhabi saw the three-time world champion claim his 12th pole position of the 2023 season in the final qualifying
20 hours ago
This marks the company's second significant global expansion, the prior being its entry into the European market.
21 hours ago
Since its inception in January 2023, the flagship EV has crossed 1000 units of sales in India.
23 hours ago
The AMT version is available in three variants there, namely Visia, Acenta, and Acenta Plus.
18 days ago
All of these launches have happened in the last couple of years
23 days ago
The fourth generation of Skoda’s flagship sedan is also likely to make its way to India.
1 month ago
The new Superb will be offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrain options
1 month ago
The 250th customer touchpoint landmark was reached with the inauguration of a sales outlet in Gulbarga, Karnataka. Skoda Auto India now aims to reach 350 customer touchpoints by the end of 2024.
1 month ago
Based on the MQB EVO platform, the second-generation of Skoda’s flagship SUV has more interior room and luggage space; gets a plug-in hybrid variant for the first time.