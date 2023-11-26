Login

Skoda Launches Pay-to-Fuel Service Across Six European Countries

It is currently available in Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on November 26, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • Skoda's Pay to Fuel service enables drivers to effortlessly settle refueling expenses through their car's infotainment system.
  • With automatic station identification and in-car navigation, drivers can easily select and confirm the station, pump number, and payment method.
  • This service, supported by partnerships with tech and finance entities, plans further expansion into new markets.

Skoda has expanded its Pay to Fuel service across six European countries. This feature is available for all Skoda ICE models, being sold in the European market. This service aims to streamline the payment process for drivers, allowing them to conveniently settle their refuelling expenses directly from the car's infotainment system.

 

Also Read: New Skoda Superb Sedan Debuts With More Space, Sharper Focus On Tech

This feature is currently available in Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland and the company says that this service is set to expand to Portugal and Spain in the near future, with plans for further expansion, including the Czech market.

 

Upon arrival at a fuel station, the vehicle automatically identifies the location, and the driver can select the station from the in-car navigation, subsequently confirming the petrol station and entering the pump number via the app on the vehicle's display. Following refuelling, the amount of fuel is confirmed on the infotainment screen, and the payment is processed through debit or credit card, with transaction notifications provided through the MySkoda app and vehicle screen.

The feature requires an up-to-date Amundsen or Columbus infotainment system and a touchscreen size of 9.2 inches or larger, with an active Skoda Connect account with the Remote Access feature enabled. 

 

Also Read: Skoda India Expands Its Network To 250 Touchpoints; Aims To Touch 350 By End Of 2024

 

In addition to collaboration with Mastercard, Parkopedia, and the German FinTech company ryd. Users can enter and verify their payment card through the MySkoda smartphone app.

