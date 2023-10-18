Skoda India Expands Its Network To 250 Touchpoints; Aims To Touch 350 By End Of 2024

Skoda Auto India expanded its network to 250 touchpoints across the country. The company’s milestone touchpoint was a sales outlet in Gulbarga, Karnataka. The network expansion has been in line with the company’s INDIA 2.0 project, which warranted a greater focus on customer-centricity. Skoda says that its volume-driving cars – the Kushaq and Slavia have been instrumental in this growth.

Also Read: Skoda Plots Sub-Rs 20 Lakh Electric Car For India

Speaking on the landmark, Petr Solc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “The Skoda growth strategy in India is about enhancing our product range and also ensuring that we are closer and more accessible to our customers. Our 250th customer touchpoint is a landmark in terms of numbers and reach across the country. We will continue to expand our network and enhance the ownership experience for our customers. This is geared towards welcoming more customers into the Skoda family, providing them with the safest cars in the market.”

Also Read: Skoda Slavia Matte Edition First Look: In Photos

In December 2020, Skoda Auto India’s total network stood at 120 touchpoints, which later increased to 175 outlets in December 2021, 205 outlets by June 2022, and over 225 touchpoints by December 2022. Now that the company has reached 250 touchpoints, it aims to reach 350 customer touchpoints by the end of 2024.

Having said that, it’s important to know not all of these are large dealerships. These numbers also include Skoda's low-cost sales and service touchpoints, which the company has been launching in tier 2 and tier 3 cities to have a wider network. Compared to a traditional dealership, these smaller outlets are 2- or 3-car showrooms with 2-bay workshops.

Also Read: Skoda Subcompact SUV For India Set For Late-2024 Debut; No Plans For Hatch

Skoda says that it has been introducing fully digitalised showrooms with immersive technologies to enhance the purchase experience for customers. The company already offers a 4-year/100,000 km, whichever is earlier, standard warranty and a host of maintenance, warranty packages and maintenance packages of up to 8 years or 150,000 km.