Skoda Achieves 2022 Target Of 225 Touchpoints Across India; Now Aims 250 Outlets

Skoda Auto India has announces expanding its network to 225 touchpoints across the country, achieving its target for the 2022 calendar year. In addition to launching new products in the market, the Skoda’s India 2.0 strategy also included expanding its network in the country, and for 2022 the company had set a target for 225 touchpoints. And now, the carmaker is achieved the target. In fact, Skoda Auto India says that the company is on track to reach 250 touchpoints soon. These customer touchpoints include fully digitalised showrooms, dealerships, sales branches, service centres and compact workshops among others.

Also Read: Skoda Auto India's Sales & Service Network Crosses 205 Outlets

In December 2020, Skoda Auto India’s total network stood at 120 touchpoints, which later increased to 175 outlets in December 2021, and is now at over 225 touchpoints.

Making the announcement, Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, “Customer centricity and customer satisfaction is pivotal to Skoda Auto India’s INDIA 2.0 strategy. Key to achieving this is by expanding our network and being closer and more accessible to our customers. Our customer touchpoints, which include sales and service outlets, compact workshops, showrooms are all avenues for us to offer a fabulous purchase, ownership and maintenance experience. With lower costs of ownership, industry-leading warranty and maintenance packages, this deeper penetration of our network is all part of our aim at providing our customers a rewarding experience when they own a Skoda.”

In December 2020, Skoda Auto India’s total network stood at 120 touchpoints, which later increased to 175 outlets in December 2021, and is now at over 225 touchpoints. Now the company is targeting to soon reach 250 touchpoints.

Skoda has already doubled its annual sales over 2021 and has India as its third largest market internationally.

The Czech auto brand also says that 2022 was its Biggest Year in the country. The company’s annual sales for the 2022 calendar year have already crossed 50,000 units, and still counting for the year. The company has already doubled its annual sales over 2021 and has India as its third largest market internationally.

Skoda Auto India’s current line-up includes the Kushaq compact SUV and the Slavia compact sedan. Both cars are based on the MQB-A0-IN platform that was developed specifically for Indian customers with a focus on lower maintenance costs and up to 95 per cent localisation. These INDIA 2.0 vehicles are now exported to left-hand-drive markets like in the Gulf and are set to enter Vietnam in 2024. Right now, the company also has other models like the Octavia, Superb and Kodiaq on sale in India.