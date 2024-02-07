2024 Skoda Octavia To Debut On February 14; Design Sketches Out

Ahead of its global debut scheduled for February 14, Skoda has offered a glimpse of the updated Octavia through a series of sketches showcasing the car's design ahead of its debut. Additionally, Skoda has confirmed that the Octavia's lineup will offer the Sportline and RS versions.

While Skoda seems to have retained the Octavia's basic silhouette, the most significant changes on the outside include redesigned bumpers and tweaks to the grille. Other changes include revisions to the LED headlights, but the boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights highlight the Octavia's fascia.

Skoda has tweaked the design of the rear bumpers to make it look sportier

The sketches also reveal a new design for the alloy wheels, while the overall profile remains largely unchanged. At the back, it seems like the shape of the tail-lights remains the same. The redesigned rear bumper now gets sharper creases. Overall, the sketches suggest a sportier look for the new Octavia.

Skoda might launch the RS variant of the Octavia in India, albeit in limited numbers.

Skoda hasn't confirmed the powertrain line-up for the updated Octavia. It is expected to continue to retain the same 1.5-litre turbo petrol, 2.0-litre turbo diesel, and mild-hybrid powertrains. Furthermore, like the Kodiaq and Superb, a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain could also join the lineup. The PHEV option pairs a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor for a total output of 204 bhp.

The Octavia was pulled off the shelves in India in 2023, but a return for the sedan has not been ruled out at this point. At present, the only sedan in Skoda's India line-up is the Slavia, but the Octavia, as well as the Superb, are set to rejoin the India portfolio in the time to come.