Login

2024 Skoda Octavia To Debut On February 14; Design Sketches Out

Skoda has released sketches showcasing the design of the Octavia which reveals changes to the front and rear bumpers along with revised LED DRLs
Calendar-icon

By Yash Sunil

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Updated Octavia scheduled for a global debut on February 14
  • Sketches reveal design changes and new alloy wheels
  • Skoda has confirmed that the lineup will include the Octavia Sportline and RS variants

Ahead of its global debut scheduled for February 14, Skoda has offered a glimpse of the updated Octavia through a series of sketches showcasing the car's design ahead of its debut. Additionally, Skoda has confirmed that the Octavia's lineup will offer the Sportline and RS versions. 

 

Also Read: New Skoda Superb Sedan Debuts With More Space, Sharper Focus On Tech

 

While Skoda seems to have retained the Octavia's basic silhouette, the most significant changes on the outside include redesigned bumpers and tweaks to the grille. Other changes include revisions to the LED headlights, but the boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights highlight the Octavia's fascia.

 

Skoda has tweaked the design of the rear bumpers to make it look sportier

 

The sketches also reveal a new design for the alloy wheels, while the overall profile remains largely unchanged. At the back, it seems like the shape of the tail-lights remains the same. The redesigned rear bumper now gets sharper creases. Overall, the sketches suggest a sportier look for the new Octavia.

Skoda might launch the RS variant of the Octavia in India, albeit in limited numbers. 

 

Skoda hasn't confirmed the powertrain line-up for the updated Octavia. It is expected to continue to retain the same 1.5-litre turbo petrol, 2.0-litre turbo diesel, and mild-hybrid powertrains. Furthermore, like the Kodiaq and Superb, a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain could also join the lineup. The PHEV option pairs a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor for a total output of 204 bhp.

 

Also Read: Skoda Launches Pay-to-Fuel Service Across Six European Countries

 

The Octavia was pulled off the shelves in India in 2023, but a return for the sedan has not been ruled out at this point. At present, the only sedan in Skoda's India line-up is the Slavia, but the Octavia, as well as the Superb, are set to rejoin the India portfolio in the time to come.

# Skoda Octavia# Skoda Octavia Design Sketches# Octavia# Octavia vRS# Skoda Octavia vRS
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

BEST's Chalo Bus Mumbai Airport Shuttle Service : All You Need To Know
BEST's Chalo Bus Mumbai Airport Shuttle Service : All You Need To Know
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-17755 second ago

50 per cent of the buses are already electric, intending to transition to 100 per cent electric buses by March 2024

New Mini Cooper, Cooper S Petrol Models Revealed
New Mini Cooper, Cooper S Petrol Models Revealed
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-17439 second ago

As the brand transitions to a fully electric lineup by 2030, the fifth-gen Mini Cooper is likely to be the last petrol-powered new Mini.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Becomes Second Best-Selling Nexa Product; Yet To Join Top 10 List Though
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Becomes Second Best-Selling Nexa Product; Yet To Join Top 10 List Though
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-17247 second ago

Maruti Suzuki India sells close to 13,500 units of the Fronx every month, a close second to the company’s best-selling Nexa product, the Baleno.

2024 Porsche Taycan Debuts With More Power, Up To 678 KM Range
2024 Porsche Taycan Debuts With More Power, Up To 678 KM Range
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-16473 second ago

The Taycan gets minor styling updates, but Porsche has made notable upgrades under the skin.

Hero's Vida V1 Electric Scooter Available With Rs 27,000 Discount
Hero's Vida V1 Electric Scooter Available With Rs 27,000 Discount
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14690 second ago

This discount applies to all purchases made using any debit or credit cards through Amazon.

Five Factory-Built Armoured Cars And SUVs: Audi A8L Security, BMW X5 Protection And More
Five Factory-Built Armoured Cars And SUVs: Audi A8L Security, BMW X5 Protection And More
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-14477 second ago

While a bevy of specialty firms offer the option of armouring up existing vehicles, there are some manufacturers that offer enhanced protection from the factory.

2024 Yamaha FZ-X Chrome Variant Launched, Priced At Rs. 1.40 Lakh
2024 Yamaha FZ-X Chrome Variant Launched, Priced At Rs. 1.40 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11577 second ago

The new chrome shade is available at a slight premium on the Yamaha FZ-X, while the first 100 buyers will get a Casio G-Shock watch as part of a special offer

Kia EV9 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
Kia EV9 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

After launching EV6 in 2022, Kia is looking to expand its EV lineup in India with the flagship EV9 electric SUV. It has been spotted testing in India for the first time.

Martin Dominates Opening Day of MotoGP Pre-Season Test at Sepang
Martin Dominates Opening Day of MotoGP Pre-Season Test at Sepang
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Ducati riders dominated most of the top positions, with seven out of the top ten spots occupied by riders from the Bologna factory

Kinetic Green E-Luna India Launch Today
Kinetic Green E-Luna India Launch Today
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Kinetic Green E-Luna revives the iconic name from the 80s in the form of an electric moped. Pre-bookings are open for Rs 500.

2024 Skoda Octavia Teased; To Be Unveiled In February
2024 Skoda Octavia Teased; To Be Unveiled In February
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Skoda’s long-running sedan, the Octavia, is all set to get a generation upgrade next month.

Top 5 Sedans To Buy Before New Emission Norms Kick In From April 2023
Top 5 Sedans To Buy Before New Emission Norms Kick In From April 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 months ago

The second phase of BS6 emission norms will come into effect from April 1, 2023. And now will be a good time to buy certain cars which will be discontinued going forward. Here’s a list of top 5 sedans to buy before the new emission norms kick in.

Planning To Buy A Used Skoda Octavia? Here Are Things You Need To Consider
Planning To Buy A Used Skoda Octavia? Here Are Things You Need To Consider
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 year ago

If you are looking for a Skoda Octavia, but are on a budget, we suggest going for a pre-owned model. And if you are planning to buy a used Skoda Octavia, here are a few pros and cons you must consider.

Skoda Octavia Crosses One Lakh Units Sales Milestone In India
Skoda Octavia Crosses One Lakh Units Sales Milestone In India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Skoda Octavia has been present in India since 2001. the Czech manufacturer has sold over 1 lakh units of the car over the last two decades.

carandbike Awards 2022: Midsize Sedan Of The Year- Skoda Octavia
carandbike Awards 2022: Midsize Sedan Of The Year- Skoda Octavia
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

The Octavia is onlyavailable with the single petrol engine which will be a 2-litre unit. The TSI engine will offer 188 bhp and 320 Nm

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • 2024 Skoda Octavia To Debut On February 14; Design Sketches Out
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved