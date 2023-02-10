Top 5 Sedans To Buy Before New Emission Norms Kick In From April 2023

The second phase of Bharat Stage 6 emission norms will come into effect from April 1, 2023. It is no surprise that it will be more stringent, with the coming of RDE norms or Real Driving Emission norms, that means the emissions and fuel efficiency will have to be more in line with what the vehicle will actually offer in real world conditions and not under standard laboratory conditions.

In addition to meet the new efficiency norms, manufacturers will likely have to invest significant amount of money into new technology and update the engine line-ups. As it is, engines running on diesel are between far and few, expect that number to go down even further with BS6 phase two. Expect most OEMs to rejig their passenger car line-up significantly, with small size diesel engines likely to be phased out.

But before the new norms come into the picture, we list out the top 5 sedans that are most likely to be phased out after April 1, 2023. If you are in the market, looking for a compact diesel sedan or mid-size sedan, this is the perfect time to go and purchase that sedan. Not only will there be good discounts but expect dealers to bundle up accessories and further benefits with the purchase.

Honda City 4th Gen (2 Petrol variants)

Yes, the fourth-generation Honda City is still on sale albeit only in two variants – SV and V. Both variants get a 1.5-litre petrol engine, coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The current claimed efficiency is around 17.4 kmpl. The SV variant is priced at Rs. 9.49 lakh while the V variant is priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda City 5th Gen Diesel (3 variants)

For now, the fifth-generation Honda City gets a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine along with a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine. The petrol variant will continue after April 2023, but the i-DTEC will be discontinued. And with a claimed fuel efficiency of 24.1 kmpl, it will be a cost effective option too. The diesel engine comes paired with just a 6-speed manual gearbox. There are three trims on sale – V, VX and ZX. Prices for City 5th gen diesel start at Rs. 13.73 lakh and go up to Rs. 15.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Honda is gearing up to launch an updated model of the City very soon, in the coming months.

Hyundai Verna Diesel (5 variants)

The Hyundai Verna has been a steady-selling model for the company in the past. But, with growing affinity for SUVs and the compact sedan market shrinking, it isn’t a hot-seller it used to be. It is perhaps the only compact sedan that comes with an automatic gearbox paired to a diesel engine. There are five Verna diesel variants on sale – S+, SX, SX(AT), SX(O) and SX(O)AT. Prices start at Rs. 11.28 lakh and go up to Rs. 15.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Similar to Honda, Hyundai is also planning to launch the new-generation Verna in India soon.

Skoda Octavia

The Skoda Octavia is a fabled, cult sedan, which enthusiasts swore by, right from the time it was launched, till date. It offers solid performance, is loaded with a bunch of features and is a good car to spend time in, whether you are driving or sitting at the rear. The Octavia gets a 2.0-litre TSI engine with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. There are two variants on sale – Style and L&K, with the former priced at Rs. 31.7 lakh and the latter priced at Rs. 35.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Superb

The Skoda Superb too has been around for a while and it is now in a segment wherein people are swiftly moving to SUVs. There are two variants on sale - Sportline and L&K. Both are priced at Rs. 39.52 lakh and Rs. 44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. The Superb too gets a 2.0-litre TSI engine, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It is loaded with a bunch of features and offers good performance and comfort. It is likely to be phased out before the new emission norms kick in.