Login

Ex-Skoda India Sales Head Zac Hollis Joins VinFast As Asia Sales Director

Hollis headed sales and marketing for Skoda India between 2018 and 2022; expected to play pivotal role in VinFast's India entry.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Hollis to oversee VinFast's expansion into South East Asia and India
  • Previously served as the operations head for prestige models at MG Motor UK
  • Hollis also headed the sales operations for Skoda India between 2018 and 2022

Zac Hollis, former director of sales and marketing at Skoda India, has joined Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer VinFast as its Asia sales operations director. The appointment was confirmed by Hollis on his social media just a few months after he joined MG Motor UK as Prestige Models Operations Director in October 2023.

 

Also read: VinFast To Set Up EV Plant In Tamil Nadu With An Initial Investment Of Over Rs 4,000 Crore
 

In his new role at VinFast, Hollis will be responsible for the brand’s sales operations in Asia as the EV start-up pushes to expand its presence in more foreign markets across the globe. The carmaker has already entered markets in North America and Europe with the company recently announcing major investments in India as part of its plans to enter the market. The carmaker signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to invest up to $ 2 billion (over Rs 16,000 crore) into its India operations over a period of years including investing over Rs 4,000 crore into a manufacturing facility in the state.

VinFast has announced plans for major investments in Tamil Nadu including establishing a manufacturing facility.

 

Also read: VinFast Appoints Founder Pham Nhat Vuong As CEO
 

Hollis, who is set to play a pivotal role in VinFast's India entry, brings with him a wealth of experience. He spent over two decades with the Volkswagen Group serving positions in both Europe and Asia – including as sales director in India and China for Skoda Auto. In India, Hollis oversaw the launch of the Group's first models under the India 2.0 project as well as the brand entering the approved used car sales business and fleet sales business. He also oversaw the brand’s sales network expansion during his tenure.

# Zac Hollis# Zac Hollis Skoda# VinFast# VinFast EVs
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Top-Spec Citroen E-C3 Shine Launched; Prices Start At Rs 13.20 Lakh
Top-Spec Citroen E-C3 Shine Launched; Prices Start At Rs 13.20 Lakh
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-19677 second ago

New variant gets additional features such as diamond-cut alloy wheels, a rear wiper and a reverse camera.

Spain To Ban Open-Face Helmets, Make Gloves Mandatory After 286 Motorcycle-Related Deaths In 2023
Spain To Ban Open-Face Helmets, Make Gloves Mandatory After 286 Motorcycle-Related Deaths In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7717 second ago

As per two new proposals on the Ministry of the Interior’s website, the government plans to mandate full-face helmets and gloves, and mandate a motorcycle course.

Hyundai Introduces The Kona N Line Variant For The European Market
Hyundai Introduces The Kona N Line Variant For The European Market
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

The car is scheduled for production in February 2024 and is expected to be on European roads in spring 2024

Revolt RV400 BRZ Launched At Rs 1.38 lakh
Revolt RV400 BRZ Launched At Rs 1.38 lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

At this introductory price, it undercuts the standard model by Rs 5,000.

Skoda Auto Produced 8.88 Lakh Vehicles Globally In 2023; Over 52,000 Units Were From India
Skoda Auto Produced 8.88 Lakh Vehicles Globally In 2023; Over 52,000 Units Were From India
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The majority, 7.81 lakh units, were manufactured at its Czech plants while the remainder was from international facilities.

Tata To Roll Out EVs From Sanand Plant From April 2024
Tata To Roll Out EVs From Sanand Plant From April 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The carmaker is expected to unveil the production Curvv and Harrier by end-2024.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Mild-Hybrid Re-Introduced On Top Manual Variants, Priced From Rs. 11.05 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Mild-Hybrid Re-Introduced On Top Manual Variants, Priced From Rs. 11.05 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The mild-hybrid technology has been re-introduced only on the Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXI and ZXI+ manual variants, improving the fuel efficiency by 2.51 kmpl

Hero MotoCorp Unveils All-New Mavrick 440; Price Announcement In February 2024
Hero MotoCorp Unveils All-New Mavrick 440; Price Announcement In February 2024
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

Hero will open bookings for the motorcycle in February, with deliveries commencing in April 2024.

Hero Xtreme 125R Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 95,000
Hero Xtreme 125R Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 95,000
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The 125R is the latest model in the Hero Xtreme series and is powered by a 11.4 bhp, 125 cc engine.

BMW CE02 Electric Scooter Spied Testing In India, Launch Likely This Year
BMW CE02 Electric Scooter Spied Testing In India, Launch Likely This Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

The BMW CE02 electric scooter will be the brand's most accessible EV and is likely to be one of the six new models planed for India this year

VinFast Appoints Founder Pham Nhat Vuong As CEO
VinFast Appoints Founder Pham Nhat Vuong As CEO
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 days ago

VinFast also named Nguyen Thi Lan Anh as its new Chief Financial Officer

VinFast To Set Up EV Plant In Tamil Nadu With An Initial Investment Of Over Rs 4,000 Crore
VinFast To Set Up EV Plant In Tamil Nadu With An Initial Investment Of Over Rs 4,000 Crore
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

16 days ago

VinFast and the Tamil Nadu State Government have planned to invest up to USD 2 billion (Rs 16,638 crore approx) to boost green transportation in India.

VinFast to Unveil Electric Pickup Truck Concept at 2024 CES
VinFast to Unveil Electric Pickup Truck Concept at 2024 CES
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

24 days ago

Vietnamese automaker VinFast announced it will reveal an electric pickup truck concept at the 2024 (CES in Las Vegas

VinFast Unveils Compact VF 3 EV For Vietnamese Market
VinFast Unveils Compact VF 3 EV For Vietnamese Market
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 months ago

Boxy micro-SUV measures under 3.2 metres in length and for now will only go on sale in Vietnam

VinFast Rolls Out Long-Awaited Electric SUVs, Eyes Overseas Deliveries
VinFast Rolls Out Long-Awaited Electric SUVs, Eyes Overseas Deliveries
c&b icon By Reuters
calendar-icon

10 months ago

VinFast, which began operations in 2019, is gearing up to expand in the United States, where it hopes to compete with legacy automakers with its two electric SUV models.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Ex-Skoda India Sales Head Zac Hollis Joins VinFast As Asia Sales Director
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved