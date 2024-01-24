Ex-Skoda India Sales Head Zac Hollis Joins VinFast As Asia Sales Director

Zac Hollis, former director of sales and marketing at Skoda India, has joined Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer VinFast as its Asia sales operations director. The appointment was confirmed by Hollis on his social media just a few months after he joined MG Motor UK as Prestige Models Operations Director in October 2023.

In his new role at VinFast, Hollis will be responsible for the brand’s sales operations in Asia as the EV start-up pushes to expand its presence in more foreign markets across the globe. The carmaker has already entered markets in North America and Europe with the company recently announcing major investments in India as part of its plans to enter the market. The carmaker signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to invest up to $ 2 billion (over Rs 16,000 crore) into its India operations over a period of years including investing over Rs 4,000 crore into a manufacturing facility in the state.

VinFast has announced plans for major investments in Tamil Nadu including establishing a manufacturing facility.

Hollis, who is set to play a pivotal role in VinFast's India entry, brings with him a wealth of experience. He spent over two decades with the Volkswagen Group serving positions in both Europe and Asia – including as sales director in India and China for Skoda Auto. In India, Hollis oversaw the launch of the Group's first models under the India 2.0 project as well as the brand entering the approved used car sales business and fleet sales business. He also oversaw the brand’s sales network expansion during his tenure.