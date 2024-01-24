Ex-Skoda India Sales Head Zac Hollis Joins VinFast As Asia Sales Director
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 24, 2024
- Hollis to oversee VinFast's expansion into South East Asia and India
- Previously served as the operations head for prestige models at MG Motor UK
- Hollis also headed the sales operations for Skoda India between 2018 and 2022
Zac Hollis, former director of sales and marketing at Skoda India, has joined Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer VinFast as its Asia sales operations director. The appointment was confirmed by Hollis on his social media just a few months after he joined MG Motor UK as Prestige Models Operations Director in October 2023.
Also read: VinFast To Set Up EV Plant In Tamil Nadu With An Initial Investment Of Over Rs 4,000 Crore
In his new role at VinFast, Hollis will be responsible for the brand’s sales operations in Asia as the EV start-up pushes to expand its presence in more foreign markets across the globe. The carmaker has already entered markets in North America and Europe with the company recently announcing major investments in India as part of its plans to enter the market. The carmaker signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to invest up to $ 2 billion (over Rs 16,000 crore) into its India operations over a period of years including investing over Rs 4,000 crore into a manufacturing facility in the state.
VinFast has announced plans for major investments in Tamil Nadu including establishing a manufacturing facility.
Also read: VinFast Appoints Founder Pham Nhat Vuong As CEO
Hollis, who is set to play a pivotal role in VinFast's India entry, brings with him a wealth of experience. He spent over two decades with the Volkswagen Group serving positions in both Europe and Asia – including as sales director in India and China for Skoda Auto. In India, Hollis oversaw the launch of the Group's first models under the India 2.0 project as well as the brand entering the approved used car sales business and fleet sales business. He also oversaw the brand’s sales network expansion during his tenure.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19677 second ago
New variant gets additional features such as diamond-cut alloy wheels, a rear wiper and a reverse camera.
-7717 second ago
As per two new proposals on the Ministry of the Interior’s website, the government plans to mandate full-face helmets and gloves, and mandate a motorcycle course.
13 hours ago
The car is scheduled for production in February 2024 and is expected to be on European roads in spring 2024
14 hours ago
At this introductory price, it undercuts the standard model by Rs 5,000.
15 hours ago
The majority, 7.81 lakh units, were manufactured at its Czech plants while the remainder was from international facilities.
16 hours ago
The carmaker is expected to unveil the production Curvv and Harrier by end-2024.
18 hours ago
The mild-hybrid technology has been re-introduced only on the Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXI and ZXI+ manual variants, improving the fuel efficiency by 2.51 kmpl
19 hours ago
Hero will open bookings for the motorcycle in February, with deliveries commencing in April 2024.
19 hours ago
The 125R is the latest model in the Hero Xtreme series and is powered by a 11.4 bhp, 125 cc engine.
20 hours ago
The BMW CE02 electric scooter will be the brand's most accessible EV and is likely to be one of the six new models planed for India this year
15 days ago
VinFast also named Nguyen Thi Lan Anh as its new Chief Financial Officer
16 days ago
VinFast and the Tamil Nadu State Government have planned to invest up to USD 2 billion (Rs 16,638 crore approx) to boost green transportation in India.
24 days ago
Vietnamese automaker VinFast announced it will reveal an electric pickup truck concept at the 2024 (CES in Las Vegas
7 months ago
Boxy micro-SUV measures under 3.2 metres in length and for now will only go on sale in Vietnam
10 months ago
VinFast, which began operations in 2019, is gearing up to expand in the United States, where it hopes to compete with legacy automakers with its two electric SUV models.