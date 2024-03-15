Login
Skoda Epiq Electric Concept SUV Unveiled

The brand's entry-level EV is currently in concept form and is scheduled to debut in 2025.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Skoda Epiq is estimated to be priced under Rs 25 lakh
  • It promises to deliver 400 km of range on a full charge
  • The exterior of the concept is draped in a moon-white shade

Skoda Auto is all set to introduce a lineup of electric vehicles by 2026, and the automaker has already put the plan into action. The latest reveal from Skoda Auto is a subcompact, fully electric SUV named the Skoda Epiq. Scheduled for its debut in 2025, the Skoda Epiq is estimated to be priced under Rs 25 lakh. The brand's entry-level EV is currently in concept form and embraces the fresh "Modern Solid" design language.

 

The Skoda Epiq is estimated to be priced under Rs 25 lakh.

 

Measuring 4100 mm in length, the Skoda Epiq resembles the dimensions of the Skoda Fabia hatchback, which was once available in India. The exterior design features a raised stance and adds contemporary styling cues, further flanked by bifunctional, T-shaped LED elements for the DRLs and indicators. 

 

Also Read: Skoda Sub-4 Metre SUV Confirmed For 2025 Launch In India
 

It promises to deliver 400 km of range on a full charge.

 

The concept SUV is treated in a moon-white shade with subtle orange accents. It showcases oversized vertical air intakes, roof rails, and textured plastic cladding. The fascia also displays a sculpted bonnet bearing the new Skoda wordmark. However, it remains to be seen if the styling cues and details will make it to the production model or not. 

 

The Epiq is scheduled for its debut in 2025. 

 

As for its interior, the Skoda Epiq showcases a minimalist interior design with orange inserts on the dashboard, centre console and door panels. It houses an open storage compartment with a wireless phone charger in the free-floating centre console. Moreover, it gets a two-spoke steering wheel, featuring the new Skoda lettering, physical buttons, and haptic scroll wheels to control functions. Skoda highlights the bidirectional charging capability of the Epiq, enabling it to serve as a mobile energy storage unit, supplying excess electric energy to the owner's home and other appliances.

 

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq Explorer Unveiled; Gets Head Up Display, Matte Paint

 

The Czech car manufacturer also mentioned that the Epiq has a 490-litre boot space and incorporates 'Simply Clever' design elements, including bag hooks and a hidden underfloor compartment. Positioned as Skoda's answer to the upcoming Volkswagen ID2, the Epiq promises a range of 400 kilometres on a full charge. However, the rest of the specifications and battery capacity figures are yet to be revealed. 


 

# Skoda Epiq# Skoda Auto# Skoda Epiq electric SUV# Skoda's entry-level EV# electric cars# electric vehicles# Electric Cars
