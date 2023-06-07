Kia Seltos Achieves The 5 Lakh Sales Milestone

Kia India announced that the Seltos has achieved the 5 lakh units sales milestone since it was first launched in India in August 2019. The compact SUV was the brand's first offering in India and has helped establish the Korean brand in the country, and also capture a large share of the SUV market in India. When it was first launched, it offered many segment-first features, such as a heads-up display, connected car technology and mesmerizing looks, which managed to attract many customers towards the brand.

Tae-jin Park, MD & CEO of Kia India, said, "The success of Seltos is a celebration of the extraordinary, an ode to the indomitable human spirit that refuses to settle for anything less than brilliance. It is a symbol of what is possible when passion meets innovation, and dreams meet reality. With Seltos, we have crafted a revolutionary driving companion that has captured the hearts and garnered the respect of more than 5,00,000 valued customers. It is an incredibly emotional moment for us as we witness Seltos' incredible journey, evolving from a daring newcomer to an iconic symbol of badassery. With total sales of about 27,159 units during the first quarter of 2023, the Seltos continues to sell an average monthly over 9000 units even when there are multiple new innovations in the segment."

Furthermore, the Seltos has played quite an important role for the brand in India since it contributes to 55 per cent of the KIA's net sales, including exports and domestic sales. The brand states that 1.35 lakh units of the SUV manufactured in India have already been exported to nearly 100 overseas markets, including the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico, and the Asia Pacific region.