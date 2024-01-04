Login

2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium Launched at Rs 1.35 Lakh

The updated Chetak Premium costs around Rs 20,000 more than the recently introduced Chetak Urbane.
By Jaiveer Mehra

Published on January 4, 2024

Story
  • Chetak Premium gets new digital display, larger battery and higher top speed
  • Now gets a new 3.2 kWh battery and 127 km of range
  • Optional TecPac adds colour TFT instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation support

Bajaj has launched the updated Chetak Premium at a starting price of Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2024 Chetak Premium receives some notable updates including a marginally larger battery pack, longer range and additional features. At its current price, the updated Chetak Premium now costs about Rs 20,000 more than the recently introduced Chetak Urbane.

 

Also read: 2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium ‘Tecpac’ With Colour TFT Display Spotted Ahead Of Launch
 

2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium gets darkened finishes to trim elements and the wheels.

 

Starting with the features, the Chetak Premium now gets a 5-inch TFT display for the instrument cluster. An optional TecPac enhances this from a monochrome display on the standard Chetak Premium to a colour screen with access to turn-by-turn (TBT) navigation, music controls, call alerts, and even letting users personalise the theme. The TecPac also adds hill hold control to the feature list while reverse mode is standard on the Premium variant.

 

Also Read: 2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane E-Scooter Launched; Priced At Rs 1.15 Lakh

 

Coming to the mechanicals, the Chetak Premium gets a larger 3.2 kWh battery pack – up from 2.9 kWh – bumping up range from 108 km to 127 km (ARAI certified). Top speed too has been bumped up from 63 kmph to 73 kmph. As before the Chetak Premium comes with an 800 W on-board charger that can add up to 15.6 km of range with a 30-minute charge.

The 2024 Chetak Premium gets a new 5.0-inch digital instrument cluster; colour display offered as part of optional TecPac.

 

Moving to the design, the 2024 Chetak Premium gets some cosmetic tweaks over the 2023 model. Many silver trim elements from the outgoing model have been replaced by blacked-out elements such as the headlamp surround, indicator surround, grab handle garnish and even the wheels.

 

The updated Chetak Premium will go up against the likes of the TVS iQube S.

