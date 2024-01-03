Login

2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium ‘Tecpac’ With Colour TFT Display Spotted Ahead Of Launch

The top variant of the updated Chetak electric scooter, which will be launched on January 5, has the TVS iQube S in its crosshairs.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 3, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Refreshed Bajaj Chetak Premium to be launched in the coming days.
  • Standard version to get a monochrome TFT; ‘Tecpac’ variant has a full colour display.
  • Expected to be priced between Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Having launched the refreshed entry-level ‘Urbane’ variant of its electric scooter at the end of 2023, Bajaj is now gearing up for the market launch of the 2024 Chetak Premium. Updated for 2024, the range-topping Chetak will get a minor visual upgrade, along with a new digital dashboard, a slightly bigger battery and enhanced range. carandbike now has first pictures of the 2024 Chetak Premium – set to be launched on January 5 – that provide a clearer look at all that’s new on the scooter.

 

Also Read: 2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane E-Scooter Launched; Priced At Rs 1.15 Lakh

 

While the design and styling remain largely unchanged, all the lighting elements on the scooter now have darkened surrounds, and the wheel rim has a ‘Chetak’ decal. Also seen in the picture is the upgraded dashboard – gone is the circular display seen on the entry-level model, and in its place comes a full-colour TFT display on the fully-loaded ‘Tecpac’ variant (will be monochrome on the standard Chetak Premium).

 

 

Functions on the screen can be accessed using new switches on the handlebar, and the display also incorporates turn-by-turn navigation, notification alerts and music play/pause functions. Via a smartphone app, buyers will also have the option to enable geo-fencing, and access ride data and analytics. Some of the app-based features, along with navigation and music controls, won’t be available on the standard Chetak Premium.

 

Also Read: Extend FAME Incentives Till 2027; Subsidise Private Electric Cars: Parliamentary Committee

 

The 2024 Chetak Premium is equipped with a larger, fixed 3.2 kWh battery, offering an extended certified range of up to 126 kilometres. The scooter, in Tecpac form, gets sequential turn indicators. Also included is an onboard charger, and the underseat storage has been reshaped to eke out marginally more space. The top speed, meanwhile, has been increased to 73 kmph for both variants.

 

Prices for the standard and Tecpac variants of the Chetak is likely to range from  Rs 1.25-1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). This update will bring the Chetak on level terms with the hot-selling TVS iQube S, which so far had a clear advantage in the form of its colour display that wasn’t available on the Chetak.

# Bajaj Chetak# Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter# Bajaj Chetak Premium# 2024 Bajaj Chetak# Bajaj Chetak Premium 2024# Electric scooters
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, undefined
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, undefined
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, undefined
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, undefined
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, undefined
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, undefined
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, undefined
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, undefined
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, undefined
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, undefined
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Chetak

Bajaj Chetak
8.1
0
10

Bajaj Chetak

Starts at ₹ NA - 1.3 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Chetak Specifications
View Chetak Features

Popular Bajaj Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Hero Sales Grow 5 Per Cent In CY2023, Volumes Remain Flat In December
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Hero Sales Grow 5 Per Cent In CY2023, Volumes Remain Flat In December
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-19214 second ago

Hero MotoCorp reported a positive growth in sales in 2023 despite a slow-moving two-wheeler market.

Ather 450X Gets Updated Navigation With Latest Software Update
Ather 450X Gets Updated Navigation With Latest Software Update
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11079 second ago

The latest OTA update on the Ather 450X brings improvements to the navigation system

2024 Porsche Taycan Prototype Sets New Nurburgring Lap Time; Seconds Behind The Rimac Nevera
2024 Porsche Taycan Prototype Sets New Nurburgring Lap Time; Seconds Behind The Rimac Nevera
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9955 second ago

The test mule of the upcoming high-performance Taycan variant was 26 seconds faster than the Taycan Turbo S around the track.

Listed: Tata Motors' Four New Electric SUVs Coming In 2024
Listed: Tata Motors' Four New Electric SUVs Coming In 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9793 second ago

All of these EVs are largely in the SUV body style

Royal Enfield Himalayan: Old vs New
Royal Enfield Himalayan: Old vs New
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4594 second ago

We list down all the differences between the old generation of the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the new generation.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Achieves Record-Breaking Sales: 2.23 Lakh Units Sold With 46 Per Cent YoY Surge
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Achieves Record-Breaking Sales: 2.23 Lakh Units Sold With 46 Per Cent YoY Surge
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

38 minutes ago

TKM's initiatives, such as the complimentary five-year Roadside Assistance Program, and a host of product launches have contributed significantly to their record-breaking performance

Ola Electric Scooter Production Crosses 4 Lakh Units In 2 Years
Ola Electric Scooter Production Crosses 4 Lakh Units In 2 Years
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Ola Electric leads the electric two-wheeler segment in the country and has shown strong growth momentum with production crossing four lakh units in two years

Ducati To Launch 8 New Models In India In 2024
Ducati To Launch 8 New Models In India In 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The motorcycles will be launched phase-wise through the year of 2024. At least two new showrooms will also be added to the existing dealer network

Kawasaki Eliminator Launched In India At Rs 5.62 Lakh
Kawasaki Eliminator Launched In India At Rs 5.62 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator was first showcased globally in June 2023, and now it has made it to our shores.

Auto Sales December 2023: Ola Electric Registers 74 Per Cent Growth, Captures 40 Per Cent Market Share
Auto Sales December 2023: Ola Electric Registers 74 Per Cent Growth, Captures 40 Per Cent Market Share
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Ola Electric continues to be a dominant force in the electric two-wheeler segment with over 30,000 units sold in December and a 40 per cent market share

Ola Electric Scooter Production Crosses 4 Lakh Units In 2 Years
Ola Electric Scooter Production Crosses 4 Lakh Units In 2 Years
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Ola Electric leads the electric two-wheeler segment in the country and has shown strong growth momentum with production crossing four lakh units in two years

Electric Two-Wheelers Set To Launch In 2024: Ather 450 Apex, Honda’s First E-Scooter, Ola M1 Motorcycle
Electric Two-Wheelers Set To Launch In 2024: Ather 450 Apex, Honda’s First E-Scooter, Ola M1 Motorcycle
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

With greater clarity expected on incentives for electric two-wheelers, more all-new products are slated to be launched in India next year.

Over Rs 5,200 Crore Disbursed As FAME-II Subsidy On Electric Cars, Two-Wheelers: MHI
Over Rs 5,200 Crore Disbursed As FAME-II Subsidy On Electric Cars, Two-Wheelers: MHI
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The Ministry of Heavy Industries revealed over 11.50 lakh vehicles have benefitted under the FAME II scheme as of December 1, 2023.

Top EV Two-Wheeler Reviews Of 2023
Top EV Two-Wheeler Reviews Of 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The year 2023 has been an interesting mix of new two-wheeler EVs that have been introduced in the market. From all the ones that we’ve tested and reviewed, here are the top two-wheeler EV reviews from car&bike

Vida V1 Electric Scooter Gets Benefits Up To Rs 38,500 In December
Vida V1 Electric Scooter Gets Benefits Up To Rs 38,500 In December
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 days ago

The offers include cash and exchange discounts, extended battery warranty and more, amounting to up to Rs 38,500.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • 2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium ‘Tecpac’ With Colour TFT Display Spotted Ahead Of Launch
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved