2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium ‘Tecpac’ With Colour TFT Display Spotted Ahead Of Launch

Having launched the refreshed entry-level ‘Urbane’ variant of its electric scooter at the end of 2023, Bajaj is now gearing up for the market launch of the 2024 Chetak Premium. Updated for 2024, the range-topping Chetak will get a minor visual upgrade, along with a new digital dashboard, a slightly bigger battery and enhanced range. carandbike now has first pictures of the 2024 Chetak Premium – set to be launched on January 5 – that provide a clearer look at all that’s new on the scooter.

Also Read: 2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane E-Scooter Launched; Priced At Rs 1.15 Lakh

While the design and styling remain largely unchanged, all the lighting elements on the scooter now have darkened surrounds, and the wheel rim has a ‘Chetak’ decal. Also seen in the picture is the upgraded dashboard – gone is the circular display seen on the entry-level model, and in its place comes a full-colour TFT display on the fully-loaded ‘Tecpac’ variant (will be monochrome on the standard Chetak Premium).

Functions on the screen can be accessed using new switches on the handlebar, and the display also incorporates turn-by-turn navigation, notification alerts and music play/pause functions. Via a smartphone app, buyers will also have the option to enable geo-fencing, and access ride data and analytics. Some of the app-based features, along with navigation and music controls, won’t be available on the standard Chetak Premium.

Also Read: Extend FAME Incentives Till 2027; Subsidise Private Electric Cars: Parliamentary Committee

The 2024 Chetak Premium is equipped with a larger, fixed 3.2 kWh battery, offering an extended certified range of up to 126 kilometres. The scooter, in Tecpac form, gets sequential turn indicators. Also included is an onboard charger, and the underseat storage has been reshaped to eke out marginally more space. The top speed, meanwhile, has been increased to 73 kmph for both variants.

Prices for the standard and Tecpac variants of the Chetak is likely to range from Rs 1.25-1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). This update will bring the Chetak on level terms with the hot-selling TVS iQube S, which so far had a clear advantage in the form of its colour display that wasn’t available on the Chetak.