Ola S1 X 2 kWh Eligible For PLI; Full S1 Lineup Now Certified Under PLI Scheme

Ola Electric has announced its most affordable scooter, the S1 X 2 kWh has received the certification for compliance with the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme. Under the scheme, Ola is eligible for incentives for up to 5 consecutive years, with the incentives ranging between 13 to 18 per cent of the determined sales value. This is the fifth product from Ola to receive this certification. With this, Ola’s entire lineup of mass-market scooters will have complied with the 50 per cent localisation requirement that has been mandated by the Ministry of Heavy Industries. The S1 X 2 kWh is priced at Rs 74,999 (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the certification an Ola Electric spokesperson said, “S1 X 2 kWh is the fifth product in our portfolio to receive the PLI Certification. Receiving the PLI certification for our third mass-market product affirms our vertically integrated manufacturing strength marking a significant achievement in advancing India's EV vision. The government's ambitious Auto PLI Scheme has been a game changer that has also pushed manufacturers to enhance local supply chains, foster domestic manufacturing, and assist companies in achieving economies of scale.”

The S1 X 2 kWh variant is equipped with a 2 kWh battery pack that delivers an ARAI-certified range of 95 km. It features a hub motor setup with a continuous output of 2.7 kW and peak output of 6 kW. The electric scooter can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 4.1 seconds and features a top speed of 85 kmph.