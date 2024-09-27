Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
MG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai AlcazarTata Punch EVMercedes-Benz New E-ClassHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV9Nissan New MagniteBYD eMAX 7Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero New Destini 125Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTriumph Speed 400JAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki GSX-R1000RHusqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Aprilia Tuono 457BMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Ola S1 X 2 kWh Eligible For PLI; Full S1 Lineup Now Certified Under PLI Scheme

The S1 X 2 kWh is the fifth product from Ola Electric to receive this certification
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 27, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Ola S1 X 2 kWh has received PLI certification.
  • Fifth Ola product to get PLI certification.
  • The S1 X 2 kWh has an ARAI-certified range of 95 km.

Ola Electric has announced its most affordable scooter, the S1 X 2 kWh has received the certification for compliance with the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme. Under the scheme, Ola is eligible for incentives for up to 5 consecutive years, with the incentives ranging between 13 to 18 per cent of the determined sales value. This is the fifth product from Ola to receive this certification. With this, Ola’s entire lineup of mass-market scooters will have complied with the 50 per cent localisation requirement that has been mandated by the Ministry of Heavy Industries.  The S1 X 2 kWh is priced at Rs 74,999 (ex-showroom).

 

Also ReadHero Bikes Get Discount Of Up To Rs 23,500; Jawa Bikes At Rs 18,500 Off At Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Ola S1 X 1

Commenting on the certification an Ola Electric spokesperson said, “S1 X 2 kWh is the fifth product in our portfolio to receive the PLI Certification. Receiving the PLI certification for our third mass-market product affirms our vertically integrated manufacturing strength marking a significant achievement in advancing India's EV vision. The government's ambitious Auto PLI Scheme has been a game changer that has also pushed manufacturers to enhance local supply chains, foster domestic manufacturing, and assist companies in achieving economies of scale.”

 

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 Gets Upto Rs 15,000 Discount On Flipkart; Valid Till September 7
 

The S1 X 2 kWh variant is equipped with a 2 kWh battery pack that delivers an ARAI-certified range of 95 km. It features a hub motor setup with a continuous output of  2.7 kW and peak output of 6 kW. The electric scooter can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 4.1 seconds and features a top speed of 85 kmph. 

# Ola Electric# Ola S1 X 2 kWh# Ola PLI Scheme# Ola S1 X# Ola S1 X electric scooter# Electric scooters# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • At present, Kinetic Green only retails two models in the high-speed electric two-wheeler space, but its family scooter will arrive in 18 months, with a top speed to match other equivalent e-scooters.
    Kinetic Green Plots Family E-Scooter For 2026: Large Underseat Storage, Multiple Battery Options Planned
  • The BMW CE 02 electric scooter has been spotted on Indian roads several times in the past, and its India launch is imminent.
    BMW CE 02 Electric Scooter Teased Ahead Of India Launch
  • The Ola Roadster is the mid-spec model in the series with prices ranging from Rs 1.05 lakh to Rs 1.40 lakh
    Ola Roadster: Top 10 Stats About Ola’s Mid-Spec Electric Motorcycle
  • The Ola Roadster X is the most affordable motorcycle on sale from Ola with prices ranging from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh
    Ola Roadster X: Top 10 Stats About Ola’s Most Affordable e-Motorcycle
  • After the S1 line-up, Ola plans to introduce the S2 and S3 scooter line-up with city, tourer and sport in the former along with grand tourer and grand adventure in the latter.
    Ola Teases 5 New E-Scooters; Tourer And Adventure Scooters On The Cards

Latest News

  • It has also stated that customers, whose service case takes longer than one day, will be provided with an Ola S1 scooter as a loaner
    Ola Electric Announces New Service Initiatives: 1,000 Service Centres By End-24, 1-Day Resolution Of Issues
  • October marks the heart of the festive season and there is still plenty of new products still lined up for the Indian market.
    New Car Launches In October 2024: New Kia Carnival, Nissan Magnite Facelift And More
  • The new Gwangmyeong EVO facility has an annual production capacity of 1,50,000 electric vehicles.
    Kia's First Dedicated EV Manufacturing Facility Goes Live In South Korea
  • The S1 X 2 kWh is the fifth product from Ola Electric to receive this certification
    Ola S1 X 2 kWh Eligible For PLI; Full S1 Lineup Now Certified Under PLI Scheme
  • Deliveries for the updated Cullinan super-luxury SUV are slated to commence in Q4 2024.
    Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II Launched In India At Rs 10.50 Crore
  • The Windsor is the third EV to be brought to Indian shores by the manufacturer, with prices commencing from Rs 13.50 lakh
    MG Windsor EV: Accessories Revealed: Here's How Much You'll Pay For Optional Extras
  • Existing owners of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 can also purchase it for Rs. 12,424, from October 3, 2024, onwards.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 With Tubeless Spoke Wheels Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 2.96 Lakh
  • The 500th EV charging station has been inaugurated at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).
    Jio-bp Inaugurates 500th EV Charging Station In Mumbai; Reaches 5,000 Charge Points In India
  • Here’s how the recently launched Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh compares to the LR and MR models on paper
    Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh vs Nexon EV LR vs Nexon EV MR: Range, Features, Powertrain, Price Compared
  • The new motorcycle will be called the TF450 RC, marking the company’s first 450cc motocross bike.
    Triumph TF450-RC Motocross Bike Teased; Official Unveil On October 3

Research More on Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

Starts at ₹ 69,999 - 99,999

Check On-Road Price
View S1 X Specifications
View S1 X Features

Popular Ola Electric Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved