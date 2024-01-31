Login
Tata Curvv Diesel To Debut In Near-Production Form At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

Tata Motors has revealed that the Curvv concept on display at the Expo is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine.
By Jaiveer Mehra

1 mins read

Published on January 31, 2024

  • Tata to showcase updated Curvv concept at Bharat Mobility Global Expo
  • Will be powered by a 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine
  • Concept gets design updates compared to the unit showcased at the Auto Expo

Tata Motors will once again be showcasing a near-production derivative of the Curvv at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. However, unlike the model shown at the 2023 Auto Expo, this time around, the concept will be powered by a diesel engine. The concept shown in 2023 had, as per Tata, an all-new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, direct injection turbo-petrol.

 

Also read: Auto Expo 2023: Tata Curvv Concept Debuts As An Internal Combustion SUV
 

Official images shared by Tata suggest an updated near-production version of the upcoming SUV coupe will be on display at the Expo with the model featuring a few design updates. Starting from the front, the LED lightbar is retained though it now gets extensions along the outer edges similar to the units on the Nexon. The grille, while blanked out is now finished in black in place of body colour while the bumper too gets design updates. The headlamp and foglamp housings have been redesigned while a new air vent is positioned between the closed-off grille and the number plate. A larger air intake sits below with the lower edge of the bumper featuring a faux skid plate element.

 

Also read: Tata Nexon i-CNG, Nexon EV Dark, Safari Red Dark To Debut At Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
 

Down the sides, there is no change to the concept’s profile from the 2023 concept with the model also retaining the flush sitting door handles and the petal-design alloy wheels.

 

At the rear, the concept appears to have more production-spec light clusters with the LED light bar now getting a darker finish. The triangular insets on the bumper now house secondary lights. On the whole, the rear look doesn’t stray from that of the 2023 concept.

 

In terms of size, Tata says that the Curvv is 4,308 mm long, 1,810 mm wide and 1,630 mm tall and sits on a 2,560 mm wheelbase. It also has a 422-litre boot.

 

Also read: Tata Nexon Crosses 6 Lakh Units Production Milestone
 

Tata has yet to show images of the interior of the 2024 concept though it says that the cabin is “modern and uncluttered” and features “state-of-the-art” technologies. It also confirmed that the concept features a panoramic glass roof.

 

Also read: Tata Tiago And Tigor CNG AMT Bookings Open, Launch Soon
 

Coming to the powertrain, Tata has now confirmed a third powertrain for the Curvv concept – a diesel engine. The Curvv was originally showcased as an all-electric concept with Tata recently confirming that the EV will debut later this year. In 2023 the carmaker detailed the new 1.2-litre gasoline direct injection turbo-petrol engine for its SUV. Now the carmaker has revealed that the concept is powered by a 1.4-litre turbo-diesel engine developing 113 bhp and 260 Nm of torque – identical to the Tata Nexon diesel. The unit is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

 

The Curvv will enter production as an internal combustion model as well as an EV with both expected to debut before the end of 2024.

