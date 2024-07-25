Login
Production Citroen Basalt Exterior Previewed Ahead Of August Launch

Citroen’s first coupe-SUV for India is primed to go up against the incoming Tata Curvv, which will also be launched next month.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 25, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Production Citroen Basalt’s exterior remains largely unchanged over the concept shown in March.
  • Road-ready Basalt features smaller wheels; likely to employ 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.
  • Will take on the Tata Curvv, which will also be launched in August.

As it readies to rain on Tata Motors’ parade, Citroen India has revealed first pictures of the production-spec Citroen Basalt coupe-SUV ahead of its launch next month. The Basalt was previewed as a close-to-production concept in March this year, and it comes as no surprise the production model remains largely unchanged. The Basalt will enter India’s fiercely competitive compact SUV market, but its arrival is timed to coincide with that of the Tata Curvv, which will be launched on August 7.

 

Also Read: Citroen Basalt Coupe-SUV Interior Teased Ahead Of August Launch

 

For now, Citroen has only revealed pictures of the Basalt’s profile and tail section, and the design and styling are almost exactly the same as seen on the concept. The only visible difference is the production model rides on smaller alloy wheels than the concept shod in different tyres, which aren’t as chunky as those on the concept. Another subtle change is with the body cladding – glossy on the concept, the cladding for the production model bears a matte finish. The face of the production Basalt remains hidden for now, so it is unclear how different it is compared to the concept’s.

 

citroen basalt revealed in production form ahead of august launch carandbike 3

Production Basalt features smaller wheels; body cladding loses gloss finish.

 

Visibly related to the C3 Aircross with which it also shares its underpinnings, the Basalt has a sloping roofline that flows into a high deck lid with an inbuilt spoiler lip. The tail-lights, styled to look like LED units, actually feature conventional light bulbs. Interestingly, the Basalt appears to miss out on a panoramic sunroof, something that will be offered with the Curvv.

 

Also Read: Tata Curvv EV Interior Previewed In New Video; Level 2 ADAS Confirmed

 

The interior of the production Basalt is also under wraps for now, but is expected to borrow elements from the C3 Aircross. However, Citroen could add a few more features to enhance the in-cabin experience. The company says it has also paid close attention to enhancing headroom for rear seat passengers, despite the sloping roofline.

 

citroen basalt revealed in production form ahead of august launch carandbike 2

Expect the Basalt to feature a competitive price tag.

 

We expect the production Basalt to employ the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine found in the C3 Aircross, paired with either a manual or automatic gearbox.

 

When it arrives early in August, the Basalt is expected to sport a competitive price tag, as it will not be as feature-rich as its main rival, the Curvv.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Research More on Citroen Basalt

Citroen Basalt

Citroen Basalt

Expected Price : ₹ 14.5 - 16.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2024

Popular Citroen Models

