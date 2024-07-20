Login
Citroen Basalt Coupe-SUV Interior Teased Ahead Of August Launch

The Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV will make its public debut on August 2, which is when the interior will be fully revealed.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 20, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Citroen Basalt coupe SUV is based on the C3 Aircross
  • The Citroen Basalt’s teaser video reveals a floating infotainment system, armrests for front and rear passengers, textured panels
  • The Basalt will arrive with a turbo petrol engine at the time of launch

Citroen is preparing to launch the Basalt Coupe SUV in India next month. The new Citroen Basalt will make its public debut on August 2, 2024, and is based on the C3 Aircross SUV. The exterior has already been revealed in the concept and spy shots online, while the interior has remained hidden until now. The automaker has now provided a sneak peek of the upcoming Basalt’s cabin in the latest teaser video on social media, showcasing key highlights. 

 

Also Read: Citroen Basalt Coupe-SUV Debut Confirmed For August 2

 

Citroen Basalt Interior Teaser 2

 

The teaser shows key details of the interior, including the floating touchscreen infotainment system and the textured panel on the dashboard. The interior is expected to be identical to the C3 Aircross but could have several differences given the premium positioning of the Basalt. The teaser also shows the armrests for the front and rear passengers. The rear armrests specifically incorporate cupholders and a phone holder. Moreover, the headrests get side support, further adding to the comfort quotient of the SUV. 

 

Also Read: Citroen Basalt Vision SUV-Coupe Concept Revealed; India Launch In H2 2024

 

Basalt

 

The teaser also provides a glimpse at the LED DRLs and projector headlamps on the new Citroen Basalt. Rumour has it that the upgrades will make it to the C3 Aircross in due course. The Basalt will stand out in Citroen India’s range for its stylish appearance and promises to be a head-turner while taking on the Tata Curvv coupe SUV in the segment.

 

Citroen Basalt Vision concept 1

 

The Citroen Basalt will initially arrive in only the internal combustion engine (ICE) version. Based on the C3 Aircross, expect to see the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with 115 bhp and 215 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual and a torque converter. Power will go to the front wheels. More details on the variants, features, and hardware will be available soon. 

 

The Citroen Basalt will arrive by early August, with a price announcement likely by the second week of the month. The model will take on a range of compact SUVs, including the upcoming Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Toyota Hyryder, and more in the segment. 

 

