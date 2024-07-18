Citroen Basalt Coupe-SUV Debut Confirmed For August 2

The debut of the production-spec Citroen Basalt has been confirmed for August 2 in India. The coupe-SUV was shown as a pre-production prototype in March of this year. The Basalt is the final vehicle under Citroen’s C-Cubed program, after the C3 hatchback, eC3 all-electric hatchback, and the C3 Aircross SUV, all of which are on sale in India. Citroen appears to have timed the debut of the Basalt to take place before the launch of the Tata Curvv coupe-SUV, which will happen on August 7.

The production-spec model is expected to look similar to the concept, shown previously

Although shown in concept guise, Citroen had mentioned then that the production-spec model would be similar in design. Based on the same Smart Car platform as the C3 Aircross, the Basalt is expected to share much in terms of looks with Citroen’s compact SUV, especially from the front. The concept featured the same DRL units as the rest of the C3 range, although it gets projector headlamps in place of standard halogen units. Towards the rear, the Basalt gets a coupe-like roofline that flows down to an integrated spoiler lip at the edge of the tailgate.

The Basalt is expected to be powered by the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine as the C3 Aircross

Citroen is yet to reveal the car’s interior, although it is expected to feature a similar layout as the C3 Aircross. The Basalt's cabin is set to be headlined by a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a digital instrument cluster. It is also expected to come with features such as reverse camera, tyre pressure monitoring and more.

The company is also yet to reveal what powertrain will power the vehicle, although we expect it to be the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with either a manual or automatic gearbox used in the C3 Aircross. The engine in the C3 Aircross churns out 108 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque (205 Nm in the automatic variant).