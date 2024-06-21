New Citroen C3 Aircross Electric For Europe Offers Over 300 Km Range

Having debuted the new Euro-spec C3 Aircross a few weeks back, Citroen has now revealed full details on its powertrain options which includes an all-electric drivetrain. The European-spec C3 Aircross shares its underpinnings with the smaller Euro-spec C3, both sitting on Stellantis’ Smart Car architecture.



The Citroen e-C3 Aircross for Europe packs a single motor tuned for 111 bhp giving it a top speed of 135 kmph. Power comes from a 44 kWh lithium-ion battery that packs more than 300 km range. Citroen says the electric compact SUV will get a bigger battery pack in 2025 with a range of over 400 km.



With respect to charging times, the electric SUV can be charged from 20-80 per cent using a 7 kW AC charger in 4 hours, 10 minutes. This reduces to 2 hours, 50 minutes with an 11 kW charger. The model is compatible with a 100 kW DC fast charger and can be juiced up in just 26 minutes for 20-80 per cent of charge.



The C3 Aircross also gets a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired with the 48-volt mild-hybrid technology in the form of an electrified double-clutch automatic transmission. Also offered is a standard turbo-petrol variant featuring the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.



Citroen also provided the first look at the SUV’s interior which features a minimalist design. The clutter-free dashboard features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a small digital instrument console tucked behind the steering wheel instead of a bulky, conventionally designed one.



The Citroen C3 Aircross for Europe will be available in five- and seven-seater iterations, much like in India. The SUV offers a boot capacity of 460 litres in the five-seater version, which will increase further with the rear seats folded.



Coming to the Indian market, the C3 family here is based on the heavily localised CMP platform that allows the brand to share several components, powertrains, and more across models. The C3 Aircross in India shares little with its European sibling and is currently only offered with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. Citroen also recently launched a limited-run special edition of its SUV - the C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition - with only 100 units being offered.