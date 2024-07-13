Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Lexus New LBXToyota BeltaBMW New 5 SeriesNissan New X-TrailMINI Cooper SE 2024
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450TVS ADVBenelli 402 SSuzuki SV 650Indian Roadmaster Classic
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Lamborghini Urus SE Hybrid India Launch On August 9

The Urus SE is the most powerful iteration of Lamborghini’s SUV with the plug-in hybrid powertrain developing a peak 789 bhp and 950 Nm.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Urus SE is the most powerful iteration of Lamborghini's SUV
  • Twin-turbo V8 PHEV powertrain develops 789 bhp and 950 Nm
  • 25.9 kWh battery pack gives the SUV an electric-only range of up to 60 km

Lamborghini will launch the new Urus SE plug-in hybrid (PHEV) in India on August 9, 2024. Unveiled in April 2024, the Urus PHEV is the most powerful iteration of Lamborghini’s performance SUV with the twin-turbo V8 being assisted by an electric motor bumping out overall power and torque outputs.
 

Also read: Lamborghini Urus SE Plug-In Hybrid Is The Most Powerful Urus Yet
 

Lamborghini Urus SE

Compared to the Urus S, the Urus SE gets some notable design updates including slimmer headlamps with J-shaped DRLs, a new bonnet that stretches down all the way to the grille and tweaks to the vents on the front bumper. The rear too gets a notable overhaul with the bumper and tailgate both being new units. The cuts and creases have been toned down and there is a new vent-like element spanning the width of the vehicle under the integrated spoiler lip.
 

Also read: Lamborghini Huracan Successor Ditches V10 For Plug-In-Hybrid V8 Powertrain

 

The cabin too gets some design updates including a new trim-wrapped panel that separates the upper and lower sections of the dashboard, revised switchgear and a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen.
 

Lamborghini Urus SE 3

Without a doubt, the biggest talking point is the powertrain. The 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 now generates 612 bhp and 800 Nm of torque making it less powerful than the Urus S. The latter has a peak engine output of 657 bhp and 850 Nm. The drop in engine power however is made up for by the electric motor that is integrated into the 8-speed automatic gearbox. The electric motor offers an additional 189 bhp and 483 Nm with total system output standing at at 789 bhp and 950 Nm. The electric motor draws power from a 25.9 kWh battery pack located under the boot floor with Lamborghini claiming an all-electric range of 60 km for the SUV.

 

Also read: Lamborghini Trademarks ‘Temerario’ Name, Could Be Used For Huracan Successor

 Lamborghini Urus SE 2

 

Coming to performance, Lamborghini says the Urus SE will sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds – 0.1 seconds faster than the Urus S but 0.1 seconds behind the Urus Performante. 0-200 kmph is dusted in a claimed 11.2 seconds while the top speed stands at 312 kmph - higher than the Urus S and Performante.

 

Also read: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain Revealed: Restricted To Just 12 Units
 

The Urus S was launched in India last year for Rs 4.18 crore (ex-showroom) while the Performante was launched in late 2022 at Rs 4.22 crore (ex-showroom).

# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Nissan India is gearing up to launch the X-Trail SUV in the Indian market, after a long spell of having a single model in its portfolio.
    India-Spec Nissan X-Trail To Get Panoramic Sunroof, ADAS
  • The upcoming, all-new KTM 390 Adventure has been spotted on Indian roads yet again, hinting that the new model is getting closer to launch.
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spotted On Test In India
  • BYD recently introduced a new base variant for the Atto 3 SUV, which positions it to take on the top-spec MG ZS EV. Here’s how the two match up on paper.
    BYD Atto 3 Dynamic vs MG ZS EV Essence: Range, Features, Powertrain And Price Compared
  • Highly anticipated Red Bull customer car promises F1-levels of performance and is Adrian Newey’s final project for the company.
    Red Bull RB17 Hypercar Is A 15,000 RPM, V10-Powered Track Weapon
  • The Skoda Kodiaq, which is slated to be launched in India in 2025, was crash-tested under the more stringent norms of Euro NCAP.
    India-Bound New-Gen Skoda Kodiaq Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Test

Latest News

  • The Superquadro engine is the most advanced twin-cylinder unit ever produced by Ducati and the new limited edition marks the end of the iconic motor that spans a history of 30 years
    Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition Revealed
  • Highly anticipated SUV-coupe expected to initially arrive in EV guise followed by the internal combustion model.
    Tata Curvv SUV-Coupe Launch On August 7
  • The Kia EV6 recall involves a potential issue with the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) that could stop charging the 12-volt auxiliary battery.
    Kia Recalls 1,138 Units Of EV6 In India Over Faulty Charging Control Unit
  • The Urus SE is the most powerful iteration of Lamborghini’s SUV with the plug-in hybrid powertrain developing a peak 789 bhp and 950 Nm.
    Lamborghini Urus SE Hybrid India Launch On August 9
  • Nissan India is gearing up to launch the X-Trail SUV in the Indian market, after a long spell of having a single model in its portfolio.
    India-Spec Nissan X-Trail To Get Panoramic Sunroof, ADAS
  • The upcoming, all-new KTM 390 Adventure has been spotted on Indian roads yet again, hinting that the new model is getting closer to launch.
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spotted On Test In India
  • BYD recently introduced a new base variant for the Atto 3 SUV, which positions it to take on the top-spec MG ZS EV. Here’s how the two match up on paper.
    BYD Atto 3 Dynamic vs MG ZS EV Essence: Range, Features, Powertrain And Price Compared
  • Highly anticipated Red Bull customer car promises F1-levels of performance and is Adrian Newey’s final project for the company.
    Red Bull RB17 Hypercar Is A 15,000 RPM, V10-Powered Track Weapon
  • The Skoda Kodiaq, which is slated to be launched in India in 2025, was crash-tested under the more stringent norms of Euro NCAP.
    India-Bound New-Gen Skoda Kodiaq Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Test
  • Kia's vehicle exchange programme extends beyond just Kia cars; it allows customers to trade in any make and model for a new Kia.
    Kia India Rolls Out 'Exchange Your Car' Online Evaluation Service

Research More on Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus
8.6

Lamborghini Urus

Starts at ₹ 4.18 - 4.22 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View Urus Specifications
View Urus Features

Popular Lamborghini Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Lamborghini Urus SE Hybrid India Launch On August 9
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved