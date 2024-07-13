Lamborghini Urus SE Hybrid India Launch On August 9

Lamborghini will launch the new Urus SE plug-in hybrid (PHEV) in India on August 9, 2024. Unveiled in April 2024, the Urus PHEV is the most powerful iteration of Lamborghini’s performance SUV with the twin-turbo V8 being assisted by an electric motor bumping out overall power and torque outputs.



Also read: Lamborghini Urus SE Plug-In Hybrid Is The Most Powerful Urus Yet



Compared to the Urus S, the Urus SE gets some notable design updates including slimmer headlamps with J-shaped DRLs, a new bonnet that stretches down all the way to the grille and tweaks to the vents on the front bumper. The rear too gets a notable overhaul with the bumper and tailgate both being new units. The cuts and creases have been toned down and there is a new vent-like element spanning the width of the vehicle under the integrated spoiler lip.



Also read: Lamborghini Huracan Successor Ditches V10 For Plug-In-Hybrid V8 Powertrain

The cabin too gets some design updates including a new trim-wrapped panel that separates the upper and lower sections of the dashboard, revised switchgear and a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen.



Without a doubt, the biggest talking point is the powertrain. The 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 now generates 612 bhp and 800 Nm of torque making it less powerful than the Urus S. The latter has a peak engine output of 657 bhp and 850 Nm. The drop in engine power however is made up for by the electric motor that is integrated into the 8-speed automatic gearbox. The electric motor offers an additional 189 bhp and 483 Nm with total system output standing at at 789 bhp and 950 Nm. The electric motor draws power from a 25.9 kWh battery pack located under the boot floor with Lamborghini claiming an all-electric range of 60 km for the SUV.

Also read: Lamborghini Trademarks ‘Temerario’ Name, Could Be Used For Huracan Successor





Coming to performance, Lamborghini says the Urus SE will sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds – 0.1 seconds faster than the Urus S but 0.1 seconds behind the Urus Performante. 0-200 kmph is dusted in a claimed 11.2 seconds while the top speed stands at 312 kmph - higher than the Urus S and Performante.

Also read: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain Revealed: Restricted To Just 12 Units



The Urus S was launched in India last year for Rs 4.18 crore (ex-showroom) while the Performante was launched in late 2022 at Rs 4.22 crore (ex-showroom).