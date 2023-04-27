The Iconic KTM SMT 890 Returns For 2023

KTM has reintroduced the KTM SMT 390 to be the ultimate Supermoto ‘Play Weapon’ by making it sharper, sleeker, and sportier than before while also adding a pinch of touring capabilities. In addition, the brand also boasts of several technical features and extras that riders will find necessary for touring.

Former AMA Superbike and Supermoto racer Chris Fillmore thrashing the bike on a hill climb

Power is derived from an 889cc LC8C parallel-twin motor that makes 105bhp. The engine is like that found on the 890 ADV R motorcycle, but KTM has tweaked it slightly. Compared to the 790 platform, KTM states that there is a 20 per cent increase in the rotating mass, allowing for better stability while riding the motorcycle, especially during cornering. Also, the 46mm dual Dell’Orto throttle bodies offered on the SMT 890 aid the acceleration of the motorcycle.

The SMT 890 is powered by an 889cc LC8C parallel twin motor

KTM also states that the tank is slimmed from before to be more ergonomical. It allows the rider to sit lower on the motorcycle and offers a comfy contact patch, and with the single-piece Supermoto-shaped seat at 860 mm height, the brand states that the rider can get themselves highly comfortable while riding the SMT 890.

Comes with 17-inch wheels as standard

Chassis-wise, the 890 SMT has a CroMo steel frame with a tighter geometry that apes the KTM Adventures making the structure agile and light as KTM claims. Additionally, the shock absorber is angled further to reduce the seat height and also accommodate the longer swingarm allowing for the riding triangle to be forward-inclined. As standard, the SMT 890 gets WP APEX suspension (43 mm open cartridge upside-down forks at 180 mm of travel and same for the shock), is fully adjustable and complements the 17-inch wheels. It also gets a 5-inch TFT dashboard that is scratch and glare resistant and is fully customizable.

A whole load of safety tech is offered as standard, such as cornering ABS, 10-stage traction control and more.

The motorcycle is also fully kitted with tech such as 10-stage switchable traction control, cornering motorcycle traction control, cornering ABS and Supermoto ABS. Braking responsibilities are handled by four-piston calliper brakes with a 320mm disc at the front, while the rear gets a 260mm disc double-piston calliper. Furthermore, three ride modes (Rain, Street, Sport) and an optional Track mode further assist the rider in maximizing the performance of the SMT 890. A whole bunch of optional kit such as heated grips, cruise control, a quickshifter+ and Motor Slip Regulation software can be added to the motorcycle. Also, full access to navigation via the KTMconnect App can be accessed by riders.