2023 KTM 390 Adventure: Top 5 Highlights

KTM has finally launched the anticipated update to the 390 Adventure in India. The 2023 model year version gets two very important upgrades from the standard bike that make it more off-road ready. Apart from those functional upgrades, the 2023 390 Adventure also gets a new livery, and retains some key elements from the previous model, making it a more rounded off-road offering than ever before. Here’s a look at the top 5 highlights of the new 2023 KTM 390 Adventure:

1. Spoke Wheels



Ever since the 390 Adventure was launched in India, most enthusiasts highlighted the fact that the ADV missed out on an important feature - spoked wheels. While spoked wheels pose an immediate disadvantage as they usually don’t come paired with tubeless tyres (unless you are buying a premium motorcycle), they handle off-road duties much better. They are better at tackling large rocks and can deal with terrain which will usually result in a bent rim or two when riding on alloys. The addition of this feature makes the 390 Adventure much more off-road capable.

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure Updated For 2023

The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure ups its off-road game with spoked wheels.



2. Fully-Adjustable Suspension



KTM has also added a fully-adjustable suspension to the 2023 390 Adventure. Adjustability at the front is of 30 clicks each for compression and rebound on the pair of USD forks while offering 170mm of travel. The rear mono-shock is adjustable by 20 clicks for a rebound while retaining 10-step preload adjustability, increasing the suspension travel to nearly 177 mm at the rear. KTM states that this will allow riders to customise the ride quality, handling and comfort, as per their requirements.

The 2023 390 Adventure gets a fully-adjustable suspension on both ends.



3. Rally Orange Colour Scheme



Apart from the functional visual cues, we will also be able to differentiate the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure from the ‘standard’ model by its colour scheme. The new model sports a new livery which is inspired by KTM’s Dakar rally bikes, and is finished in orange and black. For now, this new variant will be available only with this paint scheme, but we can expect KTM to add new liveries sometime down the line.

The 2023 model can be easily distinguished from the other models by its unique Dakar-inspired ‘Rally Orange’ colour scheme.



4. Electronics



Besides the new additions, KTM has retained all the technology and rider aids that the 390 Adventure is equipped with, such as Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) with 3D IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), Quickshifter+, lean-angle sensitive cornering ABS, riding modes (street & off-road), off-road ABS, ride-by-wire, LED headlamps, and slipper clutch. It continues to feature a 5-inch colour TFT display and intuitive handlebar switchgear.

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure: Variants Explained

The 2023 390 Adventure retains all the important electronics like MTC, 3D IMU, Quickshifter+, Cornering ABS, and more.



5. Variants & Pricing



The 2023 KTM Adventure 390 with spoked wheels & adjustable suspension has been priced at Rs. 3.61 lakh (ex-showroom), commanding a premium of over Rs. 22,000 over the existing model, which will continue to be on sale with a price tag of Rs. 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from that, KTM has also introduced the 390 Adventure X, which misses out on several features from the standard bike but is priced at a much more accessible Rs. 2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). Some KTM dealers have also started to offer the 390 Adventure V, which is a lowered variant of the 390 Adventure, but KTM is yet to launch the variant officially in India. The Adventure V is expected to bear the same price tag as the standard model (Rs. 3.39 lakh ex-showroom) and will be the most road-biased variant with the least ground clearance and suspension travel.