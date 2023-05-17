KTM 390 Adventure: Variants Explained

KTM India addressed multiple concerns of the 390 Adventure by adding a few variants to the ADV in our market. To address the relatively high price, KTM introduced the 390 Adventure X; to add more off-road ability, it introduced the 2023 390 Adventure; and it is also pending an official launch of Adventure V, which will address some people’s concern with the tall seat height. Let’s take a look at what each variant offers, and what sets them apart.

KTM 390 Adventure X





The 390 Adventure X marks the starting point for the 390 Adventure range in India. Priced at just Rs. 2.81 lakh (ex-showroom), the 390 Adventure X is close to Rs. 80,000 cheaper than the top-end 2023 390 Adventure, making the range of options very wide. For the reduced price tag, the Adventure X makes do with a few lost features like traction control, cornering ABS, and quickshifter. It also gets only an LCD display like the 250 Adventure, and misses out on the 5-inch full-colour TFT screen. The engine and suspension however is unchanged from the standard model.

KTM 390 Adventure





The 390 Adventure is the standard model of the series which we all have come to know and love over the years. Not to be confused with the ‘2023 390 Adventure’ - which gets spoked wheels & adjustable suspension - the standard 390 Adventure gets alloy wheels like the other variants. It also gets all the electronic aids from the standard bike like motorcycle traction control (MTC) with 3D IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), Quickshifter+, lean angle sensitive cornering ABS, riding modes (street & off-road), off-road ABS, ride-by-wire, LED headlamps, and slipper clutch. It also features the 5-inch colour TFT display like other variants. The variant is priced at Rs. 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom), and for the Rs. 22,000 saved it misses out on wire-spoke wheels and adjustable suspension.

KTM 390 Adventure V (expected)





The 390 Adventure V is yet to be confirmed and launched by KTM India, but it has reportedly already arrived in a select few dealerships across the country. It is priced identical to the standard 390 Adventure for now, and has pretty much the same kit on offer. The 390 Adventure V addresses the issue of tall saddle height by making two changes to the motorcycle. The first change is a low-profile seat, but the bigger change is a new suspension setup. The suspension on the 390 Adventure V is expected to be borrowed from the 390 Duke, and will bring the seat height down to 830 mm from 855 mm. The variant will get all the other features from the standard 390 Adventure.

2023 KTM 390 Adventure





We think that this variant deserved a better name to avoid confusing it with the standard variant, but regardless of its name the 2023 390 Adventure is the most desirable of the lot. It gets all the bells and whistles from the standard model, & on top of it KTM has equipped the 390 Adventure with WP APEX suspension that is fully-adjustable for compression, rebound and preload. Damping adjustability at the front USD fork is 30 clicks each for compression and rebound, while offering 170 mm of travel. The rear mono-shock is adjustable by 20 clicks for rebound while retaining 10-step preload adjustability, increasing the suspension travel by nearly 177 mm at the rear. KTM states that this will allow riders to customise the ride quality, handling and comfort, as per their requirements. Furthermore, the brand now has swapped the alloy wheels for traditional 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels, which off-road riders will appreciate. It also gets a unique colour scheme called ‘Rally Orange’ that is inspired from KTM’s Dakar bike. The 2023 390 Adventure is priced at Rs. 3.61 lakh (ex-showroom), and is a more rounded offering now than it has ever been before.