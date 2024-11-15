Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e Previewed In Production Form

Mahindra has previewed its first born-electric SUVs, the BE 6e and XEV 9e in final production form ahead of its November 26 debut. The latest teasers provide the clearest look yet of the two SUVs revealing the final production-ready design.



Starting with the XEV 9e, the SUV, previewed by the XUV.e8 concept, retains all the design elements seen on the concept replete with the flared wheel arches, sculpted bonnet, closed-off grille and full-width lightbar. The headlamps too retain the triangular shape with almost pixel-like light detailing visible. The coupe-like roofline is also visible as is a sharp upward kink in the windowline behind the C-pillar. The SUV looks to be riding on 5-spoke alloy wheels.





As per previous teasers, the rear end of the 9e features a full-width lightbar at the rear as well. Inside, the 9e is expected to feature a unique three-screen layout with a dedicated co-driver display to be offered.



The concept vehicle measured 4790 mm long, 1905 mm wide, and 1690 mm tall, offering a wheelbase of 2775 mm, and we expect the production-spec to have similar dimensions.

Moving to the BE 6e, the production derivative of the BE.05 concept too remains true to the concept. The highlight of the front fascia are the J-shaped LED daytime running lamps that bracket the main headlamps with the vent on the bonnet also visible. The angular and squared-up design too is unchanged in final production. The BE 6e too get a coupe-like design with a tapering roofline ending in a roof-mounted spoiler and prominent flared wheel arches giving it a sportier look.

Mahindra has also confirmed that the BE 6e will get a panoramic sunroof while inside the cabin the infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster will be part of a single large panoramic display.





The XEV 9e and BE 6e will be the first models to debut from Mahindra’s ambitious Born Electric range of SUVs. Both will be underpinned by Mahindra’s dedicated INGLO EV platform with powertrain options expected to include both two-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations.