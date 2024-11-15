Login
Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e Previewed In Production Form

The final production models carry over the designs seen with the XUV.e9 and BE 05 concepts and will debut on November 26.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra to unveil the BE 6e and XEV 9e on November 26
  • Both SUVs' design stays close to the concepts
  • Will be underpinned by Mahindra's all-new INGLO EV-specific platform

Mahindra has previewed its first born-electric SUVs, the BE 6e and XEV 9e in final production form ahead of its November 26 debut. The latest teasers provide the clearest look yet of the two SUVs revealing the final production-ready design.
 

Also read: Mahindra To Unveil Two New EVs On November 26; To Be Named BE 6e and XEV 9e
 

Starting with the XEV 9e, the SUV, previewed by the XUV.e8 concept, retains all the design elements seen on the concept replete with the flared wheel arches, sculpted bonnet, closed-off grille and full-width lightbar. The headlamps too retain the triangular shape with almost pixel-like light detailing visible. The coupe-like roofline is also visible as is a sharp upward kink in the windowline behind the C-pillar. The SUV looks to be riding on 5-spoke alloy wheels.


Mahindra XEV 9e edited

 

Also read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Bags Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests: Check Full Test Report, Video
 

As per previous teasers, the rear end of the 9e features a full-width lightbar at the rear as well. Inside, the 9e is expected to feature a unique three-screen layout with a dedicated co-driver display to be offered.
 

The concept vehicle measured 4790 mm long, 1905 mm wide, and 1690 mm tall, offering a wheelbase of 2775 mm, and we expect the production-spec to have similar dimensions. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV400 Secures 5-Star Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests


Mahindra XEV 9e 1

 

Moving to the BE 6e, the production derivative of the BE.05 concept too remains true to the concept. The highlight of the front fascia are the J-shaped LED daytime running lamps that bracket the main headlamps with the vent on the bonnet also visible. The angular and squared-up design too is unchanged in final production. The BE 6e too get a coupe-like design with a tapering roofline ending in a roof-mounted spoiler and prominent flared wheel arches giving it a sportier look.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Awarded 5-Star Bharat NCAP Crash Test Safety Rating


Mahindra BE 6e edited

 

Mahindra has also confirmed that the BE 6e will get a panoramic sunroof while inside the cabin the infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster will be part of a single large panoramic display.


Mahindra BE 6e 1

 

Also read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Waiting Periods Stretch To 2026; M&M Plots Production Ramp-Up In 2025
 

The XEV 9e and BE 6e will be the first models to debut from Mahindra’s ambitious Born Electric range of SUVs. Both will be underpinned by Mahindra’s dedicated INGLO EV platform with powertrain options expected to include both two-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations.

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra# Mahindra BE 6e# Mahindra BEVs# Mahindra XEV 9e# Cars# Upcoming SUVs
