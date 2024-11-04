Mahindra To Unveil Two New EVs On November 26; To Be Named BE 6e and XEV 9e

Mahindra is all set to unveil two new EVs on November 26. Named the BE 6e and XEV 9e, the all-electric SUVs will be first among Mahindra’s ‘Born Electric Vehicles’ range. The EVs will be built on Mahindra’s new INGLO platform. The production-spec SUVs will be based on the Mahindra XUV.e9 and Mahindra BE.05 concept vehicles that were unveiled earlier in 2022.

Mahindra XEV 9e

The XEV 9e appears to share many of its styling cues with the Mahindra XUV.e9 concept that it is based on

The Mahindra XEV 9e, based on the XUV.e9 concept, appears to share most of its styling cues with the concept car. These include the coupe-like roofline, edgy DRLs that run the entire width of the EV’s bonnet, and extend towards the lower end of the front bumper, and the triangular headlamps. The rear end of the EV features tail lamps that extend from one end to the other. The concept vehicle measured 4790 mm long, 1905 mm wide, and 1690 mm tall, offering a wheelbase of 2775 mm, and we expect the production-spec to have similar dimensions.

The XEV 9e is a coupe-SUV that will be underpinned by Mahindra's INGLO platform

Mahindra BE 6e

The BE 6e's silhouette is in line with a performance crossover

The BE 6e on the other hand, based on the BE.05 concept, has a more performance crossover-type silhouette. Mahindra stated during the unveiling of the concept vehicle that this would be a Sports Electric Vehicle (SEV). According to the teaser video, the BE 6e will sport a few interesting design elements such as the large opening on the hood, likely to make it more aerodynamically efficient.



The BE 6E is based on the Mahindra BE.05 concept

The fascia features sporty-looking DRLs that outline the openings for the headlamps, while the rear appears to get a horizontal taillamp that runs the entire width of the rear end. The concept vehicle measured 4370 mm in length, 1900 mm in width, and 1635 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2775 mm.



The BE 6e will feature a panoramic sunroof

The teaser also reveals the interior of the EV, which will feature a freestanding panoramic display that combines the infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster. The BE 6e will come with a panoramic sunroof.

Expect Mahindra to drop more teasers of the EVs as we near the date of debut.



