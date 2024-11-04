Login
Mahindra To Unveil Two New EVs On November 26; To Be Named BE 6e and XEV 9e

These models will be underpinned by Mahindra’s INGLO platform, and will be first among a range of Mahindra’s ‘Born Electric Vehicles’ to go on sale in India
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra is all set to unveil two new EVs on November 26.
  • To be named BE 6e and XEV 9e.
  • Underpinned by Mahindra’s new INGLO platform.

Mahindra is all set to unveil two new EVs on November 26. Named the BE 6e and XEV 9e, the all-electric SUVs will be first among Mahindra’s ‘Born Electric Vehicles’ range. The EVs will be built on Mahindra’s new INGLO platform. The production-spec SUVs will be based on the Mahindra XUV.e9 and Mahindra BE.05 concept vehicles that were unveiled earlier in 2022.

 

Also ReadMahindra Unveils Five New Electric SUV Concepts Based On The Brand New INGLO Platform
 

Mahindra XEV 9e

4 2022 08 15 T13 14 23 674 Z

The XEV 9e appears to share many of its styling cues with the Mahindra XUV.e9 concept that it is based on

 

The Mahindra XEV 9e, based on the XUV.e9 concept, appears to share most of its styling cues with the concept car. These include the coupe-like roofline, edgy DRLs that run the entire width of the EV’s bonnet, and extend towards the lower end of the front bumper, and the triangular headlamps. The rear end of the EV features tail lamps that extend from one end to the other. The concept vehicle measured 4790 mm long, 1905 mm wide, and 1690 mm tall, offering a wheelbase of 2775 mm, and we expect the production-spec to have similar dimensions. 

Mahindra To Unveil Two New E Vs On November 26 To Be Named BE 6e and XEV 9e 3

The XEV 9e is a coupe-SUV that will be underpinned by Mahindra's INGLO platform

 

Also ReadMahindra Inaugurates New Crash Test Facility, Battery Cell Research Lab
 

Mahindra BE 6e

6 2022 08 15 T11 33 43 343 Z

The BE 6e's silhouette is in line with a performance crossover

 

The BE 6e on the other hand, based on the BE.05 concept, has a more performance crossover-type silhouette. Mahindra stated during the unveiling of the concept vehicle that this would be a Sports Electric Vehicle (SEV). According to the teaser video, the BE 6e will sport a few interesting design elements such as the large opening on the hood, likely to make it more aerodynamically efficient. 

 

Mahindra To Unveil Two New E Vs On November 26 To Be Named BE 6e and XEV 9e 4
The BE 6E is based on the Mahindra BE.05 concept

 

The fascia features sporty-looking DRLs that outline the openings for the headlamps, while the rear appears to get a horizontal taillamp that runs the entire width of the rear end. The concept vehicle measured 4370 mm in length, 1900 mm in width, and 1635 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2775 mm.

 

Mahindra To Unveil Two New E Vs On November 26 To Be Named BE 6e and XEV 9e 1
The BE 6e will feature a panoramic sunroof

 

The teaser also reveals the interior of the EV, which will feature a freestanding panoramic display that combines the infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster. The BE 6e will come with a panoramic sunroof.

 

Also ReadMahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition Introduced
 

Expect Mahindra to drop more teasers of the EVs as we near the date of debut. 


 

# Mahindra# Mahindra BE 6e# Mahindra XEV 9e# Mahindra BEV# Mahindra BEVs# Mahindra Born Electric Vehicle# Mahindra INGLO platform# Mahindra BornElectric SUV concepts# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

