Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e Electric SUV India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect

Mahindra is set to launch the first of its range of all-new Electric Origin SUVs in India tomorrow. The SUV maker will launch the BE 6e and the XEV 9e electric SUVs in the Indian market, the first two models from the new family. Both SUVs will sit on Mahindra’s all-new INGLO EV platform. The modular architecture has been designed to support a variety of top hats and will feature in multiple electric SUVs set to arrive from the brand in the coming years.



We take a look at what to expect from the new BE 6e and XEV 9e ahead of their launch tomorrow.



1) Concept Car Looks

Both the Mahindra BE 6e and the XEV 9e will retain the same basic design as seen on the concepts from back in 2022. The BE 6e was previewed by the BE.05 concept while the XEV 9e is based on the XUV.e9 concept. Based on recent teasers and sketches shared by Mahindra both cars will retain the design seen on the concepts including the unique LED daytime running lamp signatures and the coupe-SUV looks.



2) Tech Heavy

Both SUVs are expected to feature tech-loaded cabins to go with the futuristic looks. The BE 6e will get a digital instrument cluster and a large central touchscreen - both part of a large singular panoramic display. The XEV 9e meanwhile could feature up to three displays on the dashboard with a dedicated co-driver display also likely to be offered. The INGLO platform is also designed to support Level 2+ advanced driver assistance systems so expect both SUVs to offer up to Level 2 ADAS functions similar to the likes of the XUV 3XO.



3) Multiple Battery Packs & Fast Charging

Mahindra has confirmed that the BE 6e and XEV 9e will be offered with two battery packs - a 59 kWh lithium ferro-phosphate unit in lower-spec variants and a larger 79 kWh unit of similar chemistry on top variants. Mahindra says that the two SUVs will support up to 175 kW DC fast charging with a 20-80 per cent time taking just 20 minutes.



4) Rear-Wheel Drive Powertrains At Launch

Mahindra has confirmed that both the BE 6e and the XEV e9 will be offered in rear-wheel drive as standard with power outputs set to range from 228 bhp to 282 bhp. Mahindra has previously said that the INGLO platform is capable of support all-wheel drive drivetrains though it remains to be seen if this will be offered in the 6e and 9e.



5) Expected Price

Coming to the pricing, we expect Mahindra to go with an aggressive pricing strategy with the BE 6e expected to sit in a similar bracket as the new Tata Curvv EV. Expect the 6e to be priced in the range of Rs 18 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the XEV 9e, expect the larger coupe-SUV to be priced in the range of Rs 22 lakh to Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom).