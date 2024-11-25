Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New Maruti Suzuki 2025 DzireSkoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqHonda New AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XEV 9eMahindra BE 6eHyundai New Kona ElectricKia SyrosHonda New Amaze
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki GSX-8RYamaha Tenere 700CFMoto 400GTOkinawa Oki100Benelli Benelli 302S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e Electric SUV India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect

The BE 6e and XEV 9e are part of Mahindra’s upcoming line-up of all-new ‘Electric Origin’ SUVs that were previewed as concepts back in 2022.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 25, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • XEV 9e, BE 6e to be offered with two battery pack options
  • Will be offered with rear-wheel drive as standard
  • Will support up to 175 kW DC fast charging

Mahindra is set to launch the first of its range of all-new Electric Origin SUVs in India tomorrow. The SUV maker will launch the BE 6e and the XEV 9e electric SUVs in the Indian market, the first two models from the new family. Both SUVs will sit on Mahindra’s all-new INGLO EV platform. The modular architecture has been designed to support a variety of top hats and will feature in multiple electric SUVs set to arrive from the brand in the coming years.
 

Also read: Mahindra BE 6E, XEV 9E To Be Available With Two LFP Battery Options
 

Mahindra XEV 9e edited

 

We take a look at what to expect from the new BE 6e and XEV 9e ahead of their launch tomorrow.
 

1) Concept Car Looks

 

Mahindra BE 6e edited

Both the Mahindra BE 6e and the XEV 9e will retain the same basic design as seen on the concepts from back in 2022. The BE 6e was previewed by the BE.05 concept while the XEV 9e is based on the XUV.e9 concept. Based on recent teasers and sketches shared by Mahindra both cars will retain the design seen on the concepts including the unique LED daytime running lamp signatures and the coupe-SUV looks.
 

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e Previewed In Production Form

 

2) Tech Heavy

 

Mahindra To Unveil Two New E Vs On November 26 To Be Named BE 6e and XEV 9e 1

Both SUVs are expected to feature tech-loaded cabins to go with the futuristic looks. The BE 6e will get a digital instrument cluster and a large central touchscreen - both part of a large singular panoramic display. The XEV 9e meanwhile could feature up to three displays on the dashboard with a dedicated co-driver display also likely to be offered. The INGLO platform is also designed to support Level 2+ advanced driver assistance systems so expect both SUVs to offer up to Level 2 ADAS functions similar to the likes of the XUV 3XO.
 

3) Multiple Battery Packs & Fast Charging

 

mahindra xev 9e be 6e to get 59 and 79 kwh lfp battery options inglo platform carandbike 2

Mahindra has confirmed that the BE 6e and XEV 9e will be offered with two battery packs - a 59 kWh lithium ferro-phosphate unit in lower-spec variants and a larger 79 kWh unit of similar chemistry on top variants. Mahindra says that the two SUVs will support up to 175 kW DC fast charging with a 20-80 per cent time taking just 20 minutes.
 

Also read: Mahindra To Unveil Two New EVs On November 26; To Be Named BE 6e and XEV 9e
 

 

4) Rear-Wheel Drive Powertrains At Launch

 

mahindra xev 9e be 6e to get 59 and 79 kwh lfp battery options inglo platform carandbike 3

Mahindra has confirmed that both the BE 6e and the XEV e9 will be offered in rear-wheel drive as standard with power outputs set to range from 228 bhp to 282 bhp. Mahindra has previously said that the INGLO platform is capable of support all-wheel drive drivetrains though it remains to be seen if this will be offered in the 6e and 9e.
 

Also read: Mahindra XUV700 AX7 & AX7 L Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 50,000
 

5) Expected Price

 

Coming to the pricing, we expect Mahindra to go with an aggressive pricing strategy with the BE 6e expected to sit in a similar bracket as the new Tata Curvv EV. Expect the 6e to be priced in the range of Rs 18 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the XEV 9e, expect the larger coupe-SUV to be priced in the range of Rs 22 lakh to Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom).

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra# Mahindra BEV# Mahindra BEVs# Mahindra Electric SUV# Mahindra BE 6e# Mahindra BE 6E# Mahindra XEV 9e# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The first of Mahindra’s ‘Electric Origin’ SUVs, the BE 6E and XEV 9E will be based on the company’s dedicated INGLO architecture, and at least one of them will feature semi-active suspension.
    Mahindra BE 6E, XEV 9E To Be Available With Two LFP Battery Options
  • The final production models carry over the designs seen with the XUV.e9 and BE 05 concepts and will debut on November 26.
    Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e Previewed In Production Form
  • Sub-compact SUV awarded a 5-star rating for both adult and child occupant protection.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Awarded 5-Star Bharat NCAP Crash Test Safety Rating
  • The Thar Roxx has become the first ladder-frame passenger vehicle to secure five stars in the Bharat NCAP crash tests.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Bags Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests: Check Full Test Report, Video
  • These models will be underpinned by Mahindra’s INGLO platform, and will be first among a range of Mahindra’s ‘Born Electric Vehicles’ to go on sale in India
    Mahindra To Unveil Two New EVs On November 26; To Be Named BE 6e and XEV 9e

Latest News

  • The BE 6e and XEV 9e are part of Mahindra’s upcoming line-up of all-new ‘Electric Origin’ SUVs that were previewed as concepts back in 2022.
    Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e Electric SUV India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
  • The Syros will be a new SUV from the Korean automaker that is expected to sit between the Seltos and Sonet
    Kia Syros Caught On Test Ahead Of Debut; New Styling Elements Seen In Latest Spy Shots
  • Teasers of the scooter suggest a more utility-oriented design with a crash guard extending from the front apron and a cargo bed behind the seat.
    Ola Electric Teases Electric Scooter With Swappable Battery; Likely To Target Last-Mile Mobility Segment
  • The Goan Classic 350 is the fifth motorcycle to be powered by Royal Enfield’s 349 cc J-series engine
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launched In India At Rs 2.35 Lakh
  • Here’s a deeper look at all the differences between the Scram 440 and its predecessor, the Scram 411
    Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs Scram 411: Differences Explained
  • A record run from the gates of the Stellantis factory in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu to a historic basalt hillock in Mumbai, Maharashtra
    car&bike For The Record: Basalt Meets Basalt
  • Royal Enfield has unveiled the updated Scram in India. Take a closer look at the motorcycle in our images.
    Royal Enfield Scram 440: In Pictures
  • The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a larger 443 cc engine, which is essentially a bored out version of the old 411 cc motor
    Royal Enfield Scram 440 Unveiled; Gets New 443 cc Engine, Switchable ABS
  • The Goan Classic 350 is a bobber version of the Classic 350, and here is what we expect its prices to range between.
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launch Today: Price Expectation
  • BMW India is the first to announce the increase in model prices with the change of calendar year.
    BMW To Hike Prices From January 1; 3 Percent Increase Across Model Range
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e Electric SUV India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved