Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New Maruti Suzuki 2025 DzireSkoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqHonda New AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra BE 6eMahindra XEV 9eHyundai New Kona ElectricKia SyrosHonda New Amaze
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Kawasaki Z400Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350Suzuki GSX-8RYamaha Tenere 700CFMoto 400GT
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mahindra BE 6E, XEV 9E To Be Available With Two LFP Battery Options

The first of Mahindra’s ‘Electric Origin’ SUVs, the BE 6E and XEV 9E will be based on the company’s dedicated INGLO architecture, and at least one of them will feature semi-active suspension.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra’s INGLO platform can accommodate two battery options, both with LFP cells.
  • Power outputs of the single-motor variants will range from 228 bhp to 282 bhp.
  • BE 6E, XEV 9E world premiere slated for November 26.

In the run-up to the debut of its first ‘Electric Origin’ SUVs, Mahindra has revealed fresh details about its dedicated EV architecture, named INGLO, and also confirmed the battery options and power outputs of the BE 6E and XEV 9E. The INGLO platform will accommodate one of two battery options – the standard range model housing a 59 kWh unit, while the long-range version will have a 79 kWh battery. Both battery options will employ lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) cells, and have a cell-to-pack (CTP) construction, which helps make the pack lighter, more compact and more energy-dense.

 

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e Previewed In Production Form

 

mahindra xev 9e be 6e to get 59 and 79 kwh lfp battery options inglo platform carandbike 2

Both battery packs will employ LFP cells and cell-to-pack construction.

 

Mahindra has also revealed the fast-charging capabilities of the XEV 9E and BE 6E, confirming the SUVs can be charged from 20 to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes when plugged into a 175 kW DC fast-charger.

 

Additionally, Mahindra has shared that the single-motor, rear-wheel drive versions of SUVs based on the INGLO platform will have power outputs ranging from 228 bhp to 282 bhp, which would make the BE 6E and XEV 9E amongst the most powerful electric SUVs produced in India. Both SUVs will be equipped with a three-in-one powertrain, which clubs the motor, inverter and transmission into a single housing. Also confirmed are the presence of a semi-active suspension system and brake-by-wire technology, but it remains to be seen if these are available on one, or both Electric Origin SUVs.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Bags Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests: Check Full Test Report, Video

 

mahindra xev 9e be 6e to get 59 and 79 kwh lfp battery options inglo platform carandbike 3

At least one of the two SUVs will feature semi-active suspension.

 

In a statement, Mahindra shared that the INGLO platform, which utilises ultra-high-strength boron steel and reinforced frontal structures, is among the lightest flat-floor skateboard structures in the industry. The dedicated EV architecture, by eliminating the presence of a central transmission tunnel seen on combustion vehicles, will help liberate more interior space, according to Mahindra.

 

Mahindra plans to launch a slew of electric SUVs based on the INGLO platform in the coming years. The company will also source key components for the platform from Volkswagen. The BE 6E and XEV 9E will make their global debut on November 26.

# Mahindra BE 6E# Mahindra XEV 9e# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra# Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs# Electric cars# Electric SUVs# Cars# Upcoming Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Electric Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The final production models carry over the designs seen with the XUV.e9 and BE 05 concepts and will debut on November 26.
    Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e Previewed In Production Form
  • Sub-compact SUV awarded a 5-star rating for both adult and child occupant protection.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Awarded 5-Star Bharat NCAP Crash Test Safety Rating
  • The Thar Roxx has become the first ladder-frame passenger vehicle to secure five stars in the Bharat NCAP crash tests.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Bags Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests: Check Full Test Report, Video
  • Bentley has also postponed its plans to shift towards full electrification, with the company now targeting a complete electric lineup by 2035.
    Bentley’s First Electric SUV To Debut In 2026: Full Electrification Plan Pushed To 2035
  • These models will be underpinned by Mahindra’s INGLO platform, and will be first among a range of Mahindra’s ‘Born Electric Vehicles’ to go on sale in India
    Mahindra To Unveil Two New EVs On November 26; To Be Named BE 6e and XEV 9e

Latest News

  • The prices of the AX7 variants now range from Rs 19.49 lakh to Rs 23 lakh, while the AX7 L variants are now priced from Rs 22.79 lakh to Rs 25.49 lakh
    Mahindra XUV700 AX7 & AX7 L Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 50,000
  • Seventh-gen M5 ditches the V8-only powertrain and gets hybrid assistance; belts out a combined 717 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque.
    2025 BMW M5 Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Crore
  • The first of Mahindra’s ‘Electric Origin’ SUVs, the BE 6E and XEV 9E will be based on the company’s dedicated INGLO architecture, and at least one of them will feature semi-active suspension.
    Mahindra BE 6E, XEV 9E To Be Available With Two LFP Battery Options
  • Royal Enfield will launch the Goan Classic 350, the fifth addition to its 350 cc lineup on November 23
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Classic 350: Differences Explained
  • The Ioniq 9 underpins the brand’s E-GMP platform and is offered in Long Range and Performance trims in RWD and AWD forms.
    Hyundai Ioniq 9 Electric SUV Revealed: 3 Rows Of Seats, 620 Km Range
  • Newest promo for Honda 2 Wheeler India’s upcoming electric scooter confirms it will feature two of Honda’s swappable Mobile Power Packs; swapping network presently operational in Karnataka only.
    Honda’s Electric Scooter For India To Feature Two Swappable Batteries
  • Prices for the fifth motorcycle to sport the 349cc J-series engine will be announced on November 23.
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: In Pictures
  • The Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled version of the standard Classic 350
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Unveiled; Launch On November 23
  • New platform targets North America and other markets where body-on-frame pick-up trucks and SUVs are popular.
    Stellantis Unveils New STLA Frame Architecture For Body-On-Frame SUVs, Pick-Up Trucks
  • The Cromwell series of motorcycles are the top-of-the-range in Brixton India's portfolio. Here are detailed images of the Cromwell 1200 and the Cromwell 1200 X bikes.
    Brixton Cromwell 1200, Cromwell 1200 X: In Pictures

Popular Mahindra Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mahindra BE 6E, XEV 9E To Be Available With Two LFP Battery Options
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved