Mahindra BE 6E, XEV 9E To Be Available With Two LFP Battery Options

In the run-up to the debut of its first ‘Electric Origin’ SUVs, Mahindra has revealed fresh details about its dedicated EV architecture, named INGLO, and also confirmed the battery options and power outputs of the BE 6E and XEV 9E. The INGLO platform will accommodate one of two battery options – the standard range model housing a 59 kWh unit, while the long-range version will have a 79 kWh battery. Both battery options will employ lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) cells, and have a cell-to-pack (CTP) construction, which helps make the pack lighter, more compact and more energy-dense.

Mahindra has also revealed the fast-charging capabilities of the XEV 9E and BE 6E, confirming the SUVs can be charged from 20 to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes when plugged into a 175 kW DC fast-charger.

Additionally, Mahindra has shared that the single-motor, rear-wheel drive versions of SUVs based on the INGLO platform will have power outputs ranging from 228 bhp to 282 bhp, which would make the BE 6E and XEV 9E amongst the most powerful electric SUVs produced in India. Both SUVs will be equipped with a three-in-one powertrain, which clubs the motor, inverter and transmission into a single housing. Also confirmed are the presence of a semi-active suspension system and brake-by-wire technology, but it remains to be seen if these are available on one, or both Electric Origin SUVs.

In a statement, Mahindra shared that the INGLO platform, which utilises ultra-high-strength boron steel and reinforced frontal structures, is among the lightest flat-floor skateboard structures in the industry. The dedicated EV architecture, by eliminating the presence of a central transmission tunnel seen on combustion vehicles, will help liberate more interior space, according to Mahindra.

Mahindra plans to launch a slew of electric SUVs based on the INGLO platform in the coming years. The company will also source key components for the platform from Volkswagen. The BE 6E and XEV 9E will make their global debut on November 26.