Mahindra XUV700 AX7 & AX7 L Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 50,000
Published on November 21, 2024
Highlights
- Mahindra has hiked the prices of the AX7 and AX7 L variants of the XUV700.
- Prices have been hiked by up to Rs 50,000.
- The variants are offered in both seven-seat and six-seat guises.
Mahindra has hiked prices of the AX7 and AX7 L variants of the XUV700 by up to Rs 50,000. The AX7 and AX7L trims are the top-spec trims of the XUV700 SUV, offered in both seven-seat and six-seat guises. After the price hike, the prices of the AX7 variants range from Rs 19.49 lakh to Rs 23 lakh, while the AX7 L variants are priced from Rs 22.79 lakh to Rs 25.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
Price Table: XUV700 AX7
|Variant
|Old Price
|New Price
|Difference
|AX7 MT 7-Seat (Petrol)
|Rs 19.49 lakh
|Rs 19.49 lakh
|NA
|AX7 MT 6-Seat (Petrol)
|Rs 19.69 lakh
|Rs 19.69 lakh
|NA
|AX7 MT 7-Seat (Diesel)
|Rs 19.99 lakh
|Rs 19.99 lakh
|NA
|AX7 MT 6-Seat (Diesel)
|Rs 20.19 lakh
|Rs 20.19 lakh
|NA
|AX7 AT 7-Seat (Petrol)
|Rs 20.99 lakh
|Rs 21.29 lakh
|NA
|AX7 AT 6-Seat (Petrol)
|Rs 21.19 lakh
|Rs 21.49 lakh
|Rs 30,000
|AX7 AT 7-Seat (Diesel)
|Rs 21.59 lakh
|Rs 21.89 lakh
|Rs 30,000
|AX7 AT 6-Seat (Diesel)
|Rs 21.79 lakh
|Rs 22.09 lakh
|Rs 30,000
|AX7 AWD AT 7-Seat (Diesel)
|Rs 22.79 lakh
|Rs 23.09 lakh
|Rs 30,000
Price Table: XUV700 AX7 L
|Variant
|Old Price
|New Price
|Difference
|AX7 L MT 7-Seat (Diesel)
|Rs 22.49 lakh
|Rs 22.79 lakh
|Rs 30,000
|AX7 L MT 6-Seat (Diesel)
|Rs 22.69 lakh
|Rs 22.99 lakh
|Rs 30,000
|AX7 L AT 7-Seat (Petrol)
|Rs 23.49 lakh
|Rs 23.79 lakh
|Rs 30,000
|AX7 L AT 6-Seat (Petrol)
|Rs 23.69 lakh
|Rs 23.99 lakh
|Rs 30,000
|AX7 L AT 7-Seat (Diesel)
|Rs 23.99 lakh
|Rs 24.49 lakh
|Rs 50,000
|AX7 L AT 6-Seat (Diesel)
|Rs 24.19 lakh
|Rs 24.69 lakh
|Rs 50,000
|AX7 L AWD AT 7-Seat (Diesel)
|Rs 24.99 lakh
|Rs 25.49 lakh
|Rs 50,000
The prices of the AX7 manual variants, along with the automatic AX7 seven-seat petrol remain the same as before. The prices of all the other AX7 variants, including the AWD, have been uniformly hiked by Rs 30,000. The AX7 L variants on the other hand, also get a price increase of Rs 30,000 for all variants aside from the diesel AX7 L AT variants, and the AX7 L AWD, the prices of which have gone up by Rs 50,000.
The XUV700 is offered with petrol and diesel powertrain options. The petrol engine churns out a peak of 197 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, while the oil burner puts out up to 182 bhp and 420 Nm of torque (450 Nm with the automatic). Both powertrains are offered with automatic and manual transmission options.
