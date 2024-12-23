Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Lexus New LBXMahindra XUV.e8Kia EV5Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUVMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero XPulse 210Norton Commando 961 SportCFMoto 400NKKawasaki KLX 230Yamaha Nmax 155
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

MG Cyberster India Specifications Revealed Ahead Of January 2025 Launch

The MG Cyberster is set to be launched in India in January 2025, two years after its global debut
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 23, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • MG has revealed the specification of the Cyberster in India.
  • The Cyberster will be offered with a dual-motor setup in India.
  • The Cyberster will be sold through MG’s ‘Select’ sales network.

JSW MG Motor India has confirmed the Cyberster's India specifications ahead of its launch in January 2025. The MG Cyberster will be offered in dual-motor spec in the Indian market. The Cyberster will make it to Indian shores nearly two years after its global debut at Auto Shanghai in April 2023. The car was first showcased in India in March 2024. The Cyberster will be sold through a separate sales network for MG’s premium cars, named MG Select.

 

Also Read: MG Cyberster India Launch Confirmed For January 2025
 

MG Cyberster 2

The dual-motor variant of the Cyberster produces a combined 528 bhp and 725 Nm of torque

 

The dual-motor variant of the two-door electric roadster is equipped with two electric motors (one on each axle) that produce a combined 528 bhp and 725 Nm of torque, channelling it to all four wheels. It has a claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 3.2 seconds. The car is equipped with a 77 kWh battery pack that delivers a maximum range of 580 km on a single charge. 

 

Also Read: Revealed: All Carmakers, Two-Wheeler Manufacturers That Will Be Present At Auto Expo 2025
 MG Cyberster 5

The Cyberster features a minimalistic cabin with three screens

 

The features offered on the Cyberster in the global market include three driver-focused touchscreens which include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 7-inch infotainment display and a 7-inch information touchscreen, positioned towards the left side of the driver. The car is equipped with electronically operated scissor doors, along with a folding soft-top roof concealed behind roll bars.

# MG Cyberster# MG Cyberster Sports car# Roadster# MG Sportscar# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Following its debut in March this year, MG is all set to launch its first electric sportscar in India starting in 2025.
    MG Cyberster India Launch Confirmed For January 2025
  • Taking inspiration from its 1200 cc sibling, the Speed Twin 900 now comes with USDs, a radial front brake caliper and updated styling
    2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 Unveiled
  • Through a separate sales channel, MG will introduce a series of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric models, with a plan to have a four-strong premium car lineup by end-2026.
    JSW MG’s Nexa Moment? Premium Cars To Be Retailed Via New ‘MG Select’ Outlets Starting 2025
  • Ola's Roadster range includes 3 models - Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro, all priced between Rs. 75,000 and Rs. 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ola Launches Roadster Series Of Electric Motorcycles In India; Prices Start At Rs. 75,000
  • Here’s how Royal Enfield’s newest motorcycle, the Guerrilla 450 compares with its rivals on paper
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Latest News

  • The Thruxton 400 will be the third motorcycle to be based on Triumph’s 400 cc platform
    Upcoming Triumph Thruxton 400 Spied Ahead Of Debut
  • The motorcycle receives revised styling, a sleeker profile and new feature upgrades
    Triumph Speed Twin 900 Launched At Rs 8.89 Lakh
  • The MG Cyberster is set to be launched in India in January 2025, two years after its global debut
    MG Cyberster India Specifications Revealed Ahead Of January 2025 Launch
  • Under the MOU, a joint holding company will be set up through joint share transfer, which is expected to be completed by August 2026
    Honda and Nissan Sign MOU To Explore Merger; Mitsubishi Likely To Join
  • The Honda SP125 is now OBD2B compliant and can be had at a starting price tag of Rs 91,771
    2025 Honda SP125 Launched In India At Rs 91,771
  • We took the Hyundai Exter from the Arabian Sea at Varkala to the majestic summit of Anamudi Peak, while taking a little detour through spice plantations and driving right through Munnar’s Gap Road – all without a single refuelling stop!
    Sea To Summit With Hyundai Exter: Varkala To Anamudi on a Single Tank of Fuel
  • The Ola S1 Pro Sona is finished in a special colour scheme that combines a pearl white shade with gold
    Limited-Run Ola S1 Pro Sona Edition Revealed; Sports 24K Gold-Plated Components
  • Lexus had stated then that the concept previews an EV that will make it to production sometime in 2026
    Lexus LF-ZC Concept To Be Showcased At 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo
  • The Activa 125 is now OBD2B-compliant and gets a range of updates such as a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity
    2025 Honda Activa 125 Launched At Rs 94,422; Gets New 4.2-inch TFT Display
  • Suzuki says that the concept is based on the theme of “night fishing in the city” and gets an off-road-focused cosmetic overhaul.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Off-Road Concept Revealed; Gets Yokohama Geolandar Tyres, Roof-Mounted Aux Lights

Popular MG Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • MG Cyberster India Specifications Revealed Ahead Of January 2025 Launch
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved