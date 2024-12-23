MG Cyberster India Specifications Revealed Ahead Of January 2025 Launch

JSW MG Motor India has confirmed the Cyberster's India specifications ahead of its launch in January 2025. The MG Cyberster will be offered in dual-motor spec in the Indian market. The Cyberster will make it to Indian shores nearly two years after its global debut at Auto Shanghai in April 2023. The car was first showcased in India in March 2024. The Cyberster will be sold through a separate sales network for MG’s premium cars, named MG Select.

The dual-motor variant of the Cyberster produces a combined 528 bhp and 725 Nm of torque

The dual-motor variant of the two-door electric roadster is equipped with two electric motors (one on each axle) that produce a combined 528 bhp and 725 Nm of torque, channelling it to all four wheels. It has a claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 3.2 seconds. The car is equipped with a 77 kWh battery pack that delivers a maximum range of 580 km on a single charge.

The Cyberster features a minimalistic cabin with three screens

The features offered on the Cyberster in the global market include three driver-focused touchscreens which include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 7-inch infotainment display and a 7-inch information touchscreen, positioned towards the left side of the driver. The car is equipped with electronically operated scissor doors, along with a folding soft-top roof concealed behind roll bars.