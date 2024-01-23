Login

Revolt RV400 BRZ Launched At Rs 1.38 lakh

At this introductory price, it undercuts the standard model by Rs 5,000.
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

Published on January 23, 2024

Story
  • Offered in five colour options
  • Remains unchanged mechanically
  • Bookings are open through the Revolts website and authorised dealerships

Revolt Motors has launched the RV400 BRZ, a new variant of its electric two-wheeler, the RV400. This new variant of the electric motorcycle is available in five colours: Lunar Green, Pacific Blue, Dark Silver, Rebel Red, and Cosmic Black. It is currently offered at an introductory price of Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom) which undercuts the standard model by Rs 5,000.

 

 

Equipped with a 72V, 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery, the electric bike boasts range options of up to 150 km in Eco Mode, 100 km in Normal Mode, and 80 km in Sport Mode. Charging from 0-100 per cent is reported to take approximately 4.5 hours, and the inclusion of regenerative braking further enhances its efficiency. As for its features, it includes a combi-braking system, a side stand cut-off, and a comprehensive digital instrument cluster displaying crucial information such as speed, battery level, riding mode, and temperature.

 

Also Read: Revolt RV400 Electric Motorcycle Gets A New Lightning Yellow Colour

 

Prospective buyers can reserve the RV400 BRZ by paying a minimal booking amount of Rs 499 through the official Revolt Motors website or by visiting an authorised dealership. 

 

 

Commenting on the launch, Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, shares her enthusiasm, stating, “Engineered for the modern rider, BRZ is a result of our in-depth study into the needs and preferences of riders who are motorcycling enthusiasts. We recognise that while technology can enhance the riding experience, not every rider requires an extensive array of features. Our commitment to putting riders first led us to create the RV400 BRZ, addressing the gap in the market for those seeking an affordable yet exhilarating biking experience. Our focus on providing value and a thrilling ride experience is at the heart of this model, making sustainable mobility a reality for more riders.”

 

As the electric motorcycle market evolves in India, it remains to be seen how Revolt Motors will continue to innovate and introduce new models to stay competitive in this expanding sector. As of now, the manufacturer has been introducing new variants and colour options for its maiden RV400 electric motorcycle since 2019.

