Revolt RV400 Electric Motorcycle Gets New Lightning Yellow Colour

Revolt RV400 Electric Motorcycle Gets A New Lightning Yellow Colour
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 12, 2023
Highlights
- The RV400 electric motorcycle gets a new colour.
- The booking amount is set at Rs 499.
- Remains unchanged mechanically.
Revolt Motors has introduced a new colour option for its RV400 electric motorcycle, named Lightning Yellow. This new colour option gets a dual-tone treatment comprising yellow and black. However, it is predominantly covered in the new lightning yellow colour, with the lower fairing, wheels, and underbody finished in black.
Bookings are now open with a token amount of Rs 499.
Revolt has not made any changes to the motorcycle under the skin. The RV400 electric motorcycle is powered by a 3 kWh battery and a 5 kW motor, capable of reaching a maximum speed of 85 kmph. The bike is equipped with a USD fork, a monoshock, front and rear disc brakes. It has a claimed range of 150 km and charging the battery from 0 to 100 per cent takes approximately 4.5 hours, as stated by the manufacturer.
Also Read: Revolt Motors Launches RV400 In Eclipse Red Colour
"The RV400 Lightning Yellow variant represents a blend of sporty vibe and contemporary aesthetics, enhancing the bike’s charm.” expressed Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, the parent company of Revolt Motors. “It flawlessly merges zestful energy with a sporty demeanour, showcasing Revolt Motors' commitment to melding style with performance.”
Also Read: Revolt RV400 Stealth Black Edition Launched At Rs 1.50 Lakh
The booking amount is set at Rs. 499. Customers interested in booking the RV400 in this new colour scheme can do so by visiting the official Revolt Motors website or their nearest authorised dealership.
