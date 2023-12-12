Revolt RV400 Electric Motorcycle Gets New Lightning Yellow Colour

Login

Revolt RV400 Electric Motorcycle Gets A New Lightning Yellow Colour

Aside from the new paint finish, Revolt has not made any changes to the RV400.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 12, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The RV400 electric motorcycle gets a new colour.
  • The booking amount is set at Rs 499.
  • Remains unchanged mechanically.

Revolt Motors has introduced a new colour option for its RV400 electric motorcycle, named Lightning Yellow. This new colour option gets a dual-tone treatment comprising yellow and black. However, it is predominantly covered in the new lightning yellow colour, with the lower fairing, wheels, and underbody finished in black.

 

Bookings are now open with a token amount of Rs 499. 

 

Revolt has not made any changes to the motorcycle under the skin. The RV400 electric motorcycle is powered by a 3 kWh battery and a 5 kW motor, capable of reaching a maximum speed of 85 kmph. The bike is equipped with a USD fork, a monoshock, front and rear disc brakes.  It has a claimed range of 150 km and charging the battery from 0 to 100 per cent takes approximately 4.5 hours, as stated by the manufacturer.

 

Also Read: Revolt Motors Launches RV400 In Eclipse Red Colour

 

"The RV400 Lightning Yellow variant represents a blend of sporty vibe and contemporary aesthetics, enhancing the bike’s charm.” expressed Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, the parent company of Revolt Motors. “It flawlessly merges zestful energy with a sporty demeanour, showcasing Revolt Motors' commitment to melding style with performance.”

 

Also Read: Revolt RV400 Stealth Black Edition Launched At Rs 1.50 Lakh

 

The booking amount is set at Rs. 499. Customers interested in booking the RV400 in this new colour scheme can do so by visiting the official Revolt Motors website or their nearest authorised dealership.

 

# Revolt Motors# Revolt RV 400# Revolt RV 400 electric motorcycle# Revolt electric bike
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Toyota Camry
9.1
0
10
2022 Toyota Camry
  • 8,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 45.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
  • 64,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
  • 85,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  • 70,123 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Research More on RV400

Revolt RV400
7.5
0
10

Revolt RV400

Starts at ₹ 1.29 - 1.61 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View RV400 Specifications
View RV400 Features

Popular Revolt Models

Revolt RV400
Revolt RV400

₹ 1.29 - 1.61 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Gogoro Crossover Launched In India; Firm To Set Up Battery-Swapping Network Soon
Gogoro Crossover Launched In India; Firm To Set Up Battery-Swapping Network Soon
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-10940 second ago

The Crossover will be offered in three variants- the B2B-focused GX250, along with the more consumer-focused CrossOver 50 and CrossOver S

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Global Unveil Tomorrow; Here’s What To Expect
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Global Unveil Tomorrow; Here’s What To Expect
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-3937 second ago

While Royal Enfield showcased the Shotgun 650 Motoverse edition earlier this month, here’s a rundown of things to expect from the brand’s newest 650 cc motorcycle

Aprilia RS 457: All You Need To Know – Design, Specs, Features, Price
Aprilia RS 457: All You Need To Know – Design, Specs, Features, Price
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-79 second ago

Aprilia has introduced the new Aprilia RS 457 to compete in the entry-level parallel-twin sportbike segment.

Volkswagen India To Hike Prices From January 2024
Volkswagen India To Hike Prices From January 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

34 minutes ago

The Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan will get a price increment of up to 2 per cent.

Nissan Extends Aftersales Support To Cyclone Michaung-Affected Customers In Tamil Nadu
Nissan Extends Aftersales Support To Cyclone Michaung-Affected Customers In Tamil Nadu
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

52 minutes ago

Nissan aids flood-affected Tamil Nadu customers with free towing, insurance support, and workshop discounts

Porsche Sets The Record For Highest Altitude Driven By A Car In A Heavily Modified 911
Porsche Sets The Record For Highest Altitude Driven By A Car In A Heavily Modified 911
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

It took Porsche two weeks to climb the west ridge of the Ojos del Slado, reaching an altitude of 6741 metres or 22,093 feet above sea level

SIAM: Indian Auto Sector Sees 3.7 Per Cent Growth In Sales In November 2023
SIAM: Indian Auto Sector Sees 3.7 Per Cent Growth In Sales In November 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Wholesales in November 2023, grew by 23 per cent, compared to the same period last year

Hyundai, Kia Reveal New Wheel Concept With Retractable Snow Chains
Hyundai, Kia Reveal New Wheel Concept With Retractable Snow Chains
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Hyundai and Kia unveil snow chain-integrated tire tech, using shape memory alloy for automatic deployment, enhancing safety in winter driving.

Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance Debuts With 804 bhp V8 PHEV Powertrain
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance Debuts With 804 bhp V8 PHEV Powertrain
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The latest AMG SL variant amps up the power with an uprated twin-turbo V8 and strong hybrid tech.

MG Motor India Extends Support To Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
MG Motor India Extends Support To Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

MG Motor is offering an extension for roadside assistance, warranty and more expiring between December 1 and 31, 2023

Revolt Motors Launches RV400 In Eclipse Red Colour
Revolt Motors Launches RV400 In Eclipse Red Colour
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 days ago

The RV400 is priced at Rs 1.39 lakh and is available for sale on Flipkart

Revolt RV400 Cricket Edition Launched; Wears 'India Blue' Paint
Revolt RV400 Cricket Edition Launched; Wears 'India Blue' Paint
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The India Blue edition is a limited-run model, and availability will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Revolt Motors Returns Rs 50 Crore Claimed As Subsidy Under FAME-II Scheme
Revolt Motors Returns Rs 50 Crore Claimed As Subsidy Under FAME-II Scheme
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 months ago

Six brands under investigation for FAME-II violations have been granted a few more weeks' time to return amounts claimed as subsidy.

Revolt RV400 Can Now Be Booked On Flipkart
Revolt RV400 Can Now Be Booked On Flipkart
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

4 months ago

Revolt collaborates with Flipkart to allow customers to book the RV400 electric bike through the e-commerce website

Kochi Police Department Inducts Revolt RV400 Motorcycles Into Its Fleet
Kochi Police Department Inducts Revolt RV400 Motorcycles Into Its Fleet
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

6 months ago

The manufacturer had reopened booking for its RV400 motorcycle a few months for a price of Rs. 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Revolt RV400 Electric Motorcycle Gets New Lightning Yellow Colour
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved