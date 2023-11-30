Revolt Motors Launches RV400 In Eclipse Red Colour

Revolt Motors recently launched a new colour option for its RV400 electric motorcycle named Eclipse Red. The Eclipse Red involves a dual-tone paint scheme with the lower fairing, wheels, and underbody rendered in sleek black, with the rest of the bike’s body in a red shade. The front forks retain their brushed silver appearance as seen on other variants.

On the mechanical front, the bike remains unchanged. Equipped with a 3 kW motor, the electric bike has a top speed of 85 kmph in Sport mode. It gets a 3.24 kWh Li-ion battery pack and has a claimed range of 150 km in Eco mode with a rapid charging time of 4.5 hours. The motorcycle features telescopic front fork suspension and rear mono-shock suspension.

In terms of dimensions, the bike is 2040 mm long, 709 mm wide, and measures 710 mm in height, with a wheelbase measuring 1350 mm. The seat height is 812 mm, while the ground clearance measures 215 mm and for the kerb weight the bike weighs 108 kg. The RV400 is priced at Rs 1.39 lakh and is available for sale on Flipkart.

"Our vision has always been to merge innovation with elegance, and the Eclipse Red encapsulates this philosophy perfectly," says Mrs Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, the parent company of Revolt Motors. "We are thrilled to introduce Eclipse Red as the newest addition to the Revolt RV400 range, providing riders with an opportunity to showcase their passion for adventure and power."

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL