Pure EV ecoDryft 350 Electric Commuter Motorcycle Launched; Priced At Rs 1.30 Lakh
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
22-Nov-23 01:27 PM IST
Highlights
- The ecoDryft 350 e-motorcycles promises a range of 171 km.
- Powered by a 3 kW (4 bhp) electric motor.
- The new electric motorcycle will compete with the Revolt RV400, Hop Oxo and more.
Hyderabad-based startup, Pure EV has launched the new ecoDryft 350 electric motorcycle. This new variant in the ecoDryft range is equipped with a larger 3.5 kWh battery pack. Marketed by the brand as an alternative to ICE commuter motorcycles, the new Pure EV ecoDryft 350 is priced at Rs. 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and claims to be the longest-range motorcycle in its category. The company claims a range of 171 km on a single charge.
The new Pure EV ecoDryft 350 electric motorcycle is powered by a 3 kW (4 bhp) electric motor with six MCU. The motor makes about 40 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle is equipped with a 3.5 kWh battery pack. The company claims a top speed of 75 kmph and there are three riding modes, which alter performance based on the rider’s needs.
Also Read: Pure ePluto 7G PRO Launched; Priced At Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom)
Speaking about the new ecoDryft 350, Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and CEO, Pure EV said, " The ecoDryft 350 is a testament to our dedication to providing value products to our loyal consumer base. We believe it will redefine the way India commutes in the near future, offering a reliable and eco-friendly alternative in the 110 cc segment. We look forward to the positive impact it will have on the electric vehicle landscape.''
The feature list on the Pure EV ecoDryft 350 electric commuter includes a reverse mode, coasting regen, hill-start assist to down-hill assist, and parking assist. The ecoDryft 350 will also come with Smart AI to ensure a longer battery life.
Pure EV has also rolled out flexible EMI options on the new ecoDryft 350 electric commuter motorcycle in a bid to make it more accessible. The bike can be purchased with EMIs starting from as low as Rs 4,000 per month, while the company has partnered with several companies including HeroFincorp, L&T Financial Services, ICICI, and more, to offer more financing options. Pure EV will be retailing the new ecoDryft 350 from its over 100 dealerships across the country.
Also Read: Exclusive: Gogoro Crossover E-Scooter India Launch In December; Production Begins In Maharashtra
The new electric motorcycle will compete with the Revolt RV400, Hop Oxo and more. Its competitive price does hold an advantage over other electric rivals.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19560 second ago
Tata Power installed 11,529 new EV home chargers in the second quarter of FY24.
-13979 second ago
Stellantis aims to provide durable and cost-effective electric vehicles, particularly in the B and C passenger vehicle segments, which include crossovers and SUVs.
-7123 second ago
Ather Energy CEO and Co-founder Tarun Mehta has confirmed that the company is working on a new family electric scooter which will be launched in 2024.
-3405 second ago
Hyundai is preparing to launch the Ioniq 7, the newest addition to its electric vehicle lineup, following the success of the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 models
-1229 second ago
New black colour scheme deletes almost all chrome trimming along with featuring darker finishes to the wheels.
1 hour ago
The Mahindra XUV.e8 is expected to share several components with the XUV700. The new spy shots reveal more details about the upcoming offering
15 hours ago
Bookings for the electric bike are open through the brand's website, at Rs 10,000 for the first 1000 customers and Rs 25,000 afterwards.
17 hours ago
The new plant will increase Toyota’s production capacity by 1 lakh units per annum and will be completed by 2026.
18 hours ago
HMGIC will also be a production plant for Hyundai's electric vehicles.
20 hours ago
The service camp is being held from November 20 to 26 with customers able to avail of discounts on parts and labour as well as a complementary vehicle inspection.
1 day ago
The F77 Space Edition was launched in August 2023 and is a limited-run motorcycle, with only 10 units produced.
6 days ago
The electric motorcycle was originally slated to go into production by mid-2020, before it was postponed indefinitely
7 days ago
Benelli unveiled a series of parallel-twin motorcycles at the Italian Motor Show 2023.
14 days ago
The KTM 990 Duke succeeds the immensely popular 890 Duke and is powered by a 121.4 bhp 974cc motor
14 days ago
The 2024 Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916, pays tribute to the iconic Ducati 916 that was first launched back in 1993