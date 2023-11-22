Pure EV ecoDryft 350 Electric Commuter Motorcycle Launched; Priced At Rs 1.30 Lakh

Hyderabad-based startup, Pure EV has launched the new ecoDryft 350 electric motorcycle. This new variant in the ecoDryft range is equipped with a larger 3.5 kWh battery pack. Marketed by the brand as an alternative to ICE commuter motorcycles, the new Pure EV ecoDryft 350 is priced at Rs. 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and claims to be the longest-range motorcycle in its category. The company claims a range of 171 km on a single charge.

The new Pure EV ecoDryft 350 electric motorcycle is powered by a 3 kW (4 bhp) electric motor with six MCU. The motor makes about 40 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle is equipped with a 3.5 kWh battery pack. The company claims a top speed of 75 kmph and there are three riding modes, which alter performance based on the rider’s needs.

Speaking about the new ecoDryft 350, Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and CEO, Pure EV said, " The ecoDryft 350 is a testament to our dedication to providing value products to our loyal consumer base. We believe it will redefine the way India commutes in the near future, offering a reliable and eco-friendly alternative in the 110 cc segment. We look forward to the positive impact it will have on the electric vehicle landscape.''

The feature list on the Pure EV ecoDryft 350 electric commuter includes a reverse mode, coasting regen, hill-start assist to down-hill assist, and parking assist. The ecoDryft 350 will also come with Smart AI to ensure a longer battery life.

Pure EV has also rolled out flexible EMI options on the new ecoDryft 350 electric commuter motorcycle in a bid to make it more accessible. The bike can be purchased with EMIs starting from as low as Rs 4,000 per month, while the company has partnered with several companies including HeroFincorp, L&T Financial Services, ICICI, and more, to offer more financing options. Pure EV will be retailing the new ecoDryft 350 from its over 100 dealerships across the country.

The new electric motorcycle will compete with the Revolt RV400, Hop Oxo and more. Its competitive price does hold an advantage over other electric rivals.