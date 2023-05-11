Pure ePluto 7G PRO Launched; Priced At Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom)

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Pure EV has launched the new ePluto 7G PRO in the Indian market. The e-scooter is priced at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom, India). Bookings for the vehicle are currently open with the company all set to begin deliveries by the end of May.

The ePluto 7G PRO features similar retro-design as the pre-existing ePluto 7G and gets almost-identical body panels and a LED headlamp. The electric two-wheeler is available in three colour options- Matte Black, Grey and White.

The two-wheeler gets an LED headlamp

The electric two-wheeler comes with the same 3.0 kWh battery as the ecoDryft electric motorcycle which is priced at Rs 1.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The unit comes with smart BMS and produces claimed range figures of 100 to 150 Km in three different modes. Coming to the powertrain, it features a 1.5 kW motor with a 2.4 kW control unit.

The ePluto 7G PRO gets a 3.0 Kwh battery that produces range figures of 100 to 150 Km

Talking about the launch of ePluto 7G PRO, Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This upgraded version of our highest-selling 7G model is the result of our relentless pursuit of innovation, sustainability, and excellence. The model is targeted towards customers seeking longer-range scooters. We are delighted to have received 5000+ enquiries during the pre-launch and are expecting more than 2000+ bookings in the first month of the launch.”